We're a UK radio station that's pretty obsessed about American country music.
Cardiff, United Kingdom, Country, English

Similar Stations

About Chris Country Radio

We’re a UK radio station that’s pretty obsessed about American country music. We love the stories, the passion, the performance and the emotion of country music. After all, it’s real musicians playing real instruments, singing about the real world. What’s not to love?

There are lots of ways to listen to us - we're on DAB in many areas including London, Manchester and Liverpool, plus we've got phone apps and we're available on Sonos, Alexa and most other devices. Just click on the listen live page to find the easiest way to listen to us. Whether it’s while you’re working, at home on an internet radio, or streaming through your smart-phone, we’d love you to listen to our station. Our new iPhone app also makes it easier than ever to take Chris Country with you.

Plus, we’ll bring you some great competitions and the coolest new music, as well as some Chris Country Classics thrown into the mix.

Plus, tell us what you think about the station, and join our mailing list and Facebook page to be first on the block with the latest info.

Finally – help us spread the word!

