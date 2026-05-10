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CEU Medieval Radio

Campus RadioMedieval
CEU Medieval Radio
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About CEU Medieval Radio
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CEU Medieval Radio is a non-profit oriented initiative to popularize medieval and early modern music, history and culture, and it is so far Central European University’s first and only radio station. CEU Medieval Radio is run by students of the Medieval Studies Department, and it plays authentic pre-1700 music, a weekly talk show, and spots promoting the Medieval Studies Department’s public events.

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EnglishBudapestHungaryMedievalCampus Radio
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