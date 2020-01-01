Radio Logo
51 Stations from Budapest

MR2 Petöfi Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Alternative, Pop, World
Bartok Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Classical, Jazz
Rádió 1
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Argentine Tango Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Latin, Oldies, Hits
Dance Wave!
Budapest, Hungary / Trance, Electro, House
MR1 Kossuth Rádió
Budapest, Hungary
Klasszik Radio 92.1
Budapest, Hungary / Classical
Retro 103.9 Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Schlager
KlubRadio Hungary
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
90.9 Jazzy rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
MR3 Radio Bartok
Budapest, Hungary / Classical, Jazz
Tilos Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Indie, Rock
Inforadio Budapest
Budapest, Hungary / News-Talk
RadiOzora CHILL
Budapest, Hungary / Chillout
CEU Medieval Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Neo-Medieval
Luxfunk Blackmix
Budapest, Hungary / HipHop, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
poptarisznya.hu
Budapest, Hungary / 70s, Pop, Rock
Radio 88
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Sláger FM
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Synthwave Retrowave Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Punk
TOP FM base
Budapest, Hungary / Electro, Hits, House, Top 40 & Charts
TOP FM oldies
Budapest, Hungary / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Karc FM 105.9
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Magyar Katolikus Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Christian Music
RiseFM
Budapest, Hungary / Electro, Techno
TOP FM rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Hits, 90s
Nóta FM
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Luxfunk Dance
Budapest, Hungary / Electro, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
MR6 Dankó Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Luxfunk Radio
Budapest, Hungary / HipHop, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
Dunakanyar FM 94.1
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Solarpod
Budapest, Hungary / News-Talk
Civil Radio
Budapest, Hungary
Radio Clasic Romania
Budapest, Hungary / Classical
Dance Wave Retro!
Budapest, Hungary / 90s, Electro
Jazz is Dead
Budapest, Hungary / Jazz
Lanchid Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Classic Rock
Manna FM
Budapest, Hungary / News-Talk, Pop
Mobil Rádió Budapest
Budapest, Hungary / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues, Metal
MR4 Nemzetiségi Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
Müpa Easy
Budapest, Hungary / World, Pop, Jazz, Easy Listening
Müpa Symphony
Budapest, Hungary / Classical
Radio Bezs
Budapest, Hungary / Hits
RADIO MARIA HUNGARY
Budapest, Hungary / Christian Music
Radio Rock 95.8
Budapest, Hungary / Rock
RadiOzora TRANCE
Budapest, Hungary / Trance
Rocker Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Royalmusic Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Rock, Pop
Tilos Mese Radio
Budapest, Hungary
Tilos Szoveges Radio
Budapest, Hungary / News-Talk