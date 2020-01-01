Radio Logo
Ballads
Rádio Boa Nova 100.2 FM was born March 19, 1986. Today is a generalist radio with 4 daily news, with a minimum of two hours of daily broadcasting of information, debate or interview.
Oliveria do Hospital, Portugal / Ballads, Love
Rádio Boa Nova 100.2 FM was born March 19, 1986. Today is a generalist radio with 4 daily news, with a minimum of two hours of daily broadcasting of information, debate or interview.
About Rádio Boa Nova 100.2 FM

Rádio Boa Nova 100.2 FM was born March 19, 1986. Today is a generalist radio with 4 daily news, with a minimum of two hours of daily broadcasting of information, debate or interview, focused on the development of the county and region, working with the issue itself, 24 hours a day, with 40 employees , 90% of which in volunteering in a project and for the people.

