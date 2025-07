About Rádio Blaník Oldies

The most hip-shakin' hits from oldies bring you in a good mood, when you switch on the station Oldies Rádio 103.7. It is ranked no. 1602 on our top list from our listeners. This broadcast is the specialist of good information. The emphasis on Oldies Rádio 103.7 is on music, so you won't miss a single hit. The moderation is in Czech.