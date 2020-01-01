About Beats Radio

Beats Radio is an online electronic and dance music radio station based in Calgary, Alberta. Electronic and Dance Music (also known as EDM) is becoming increasingly popular both in Calgary and around the world. With a growing fan base and increasing demand, Calgary was lacking a radio station to satisfy the desires of local EDM fans. As a result, Beats Radio was developed to provide a link between Calgary fans and the best electronic and dance music artists from around the world.