About Algoa FM

Algoa FM broadcasts from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast. The on-air product is lifestyle focused towards adults who enjoy good music and indulge in quality life experiences. Additionally, the station provides global, national and local news as well as gossip, sport, local traffic and weather reports. We've been broadcasting in the Eastern Cape since 1 January 1986. In December 2011 our broadcast footprint included the Garden Route and later Knysna, George and Mossel Bay.