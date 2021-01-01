Radio Logo
Perth's only Aboriginal Radio!
Perth, Australia / World
Perth's only Aboriginal Radio!
About 6NME - Noongar Radio 100.9 fm

Noongar Radio contributes to the building of self esteem, creating and fostering engagement and reconciliation both within and outside of the Noongar community. It recognises and shares the rich cultural identity of indigenous Australians. Noongar Radio was given a community broadcast licence by the Australian Communication and Media Authority to fill a void in the media and provide a strong, cultural voice for Australia's indigenous persons.

Station website

