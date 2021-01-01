6NME - Noongar Radio 100.9 fmPerthWorld
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Noongar Radio contributes to the building of self esteem, creating and fostering engagement and reconciliation both within and outside of the Noongar community. It recognises and shares the rich cultural identity of indigenous Australians. Noongar Radio was given a community broadcast licence by the Australian Communication and Media Authority to fill a void in the media and provide a strong, cultural voice for Australia's indigenous persons.Station website