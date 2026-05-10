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6NME - Noongar Radio 100.9 fm

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6NME - Noongar Radio 100.9 fm
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About 6NME - Noongar Radio 100.9 fm
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Noongar Radio contributes to the building of self esteem, creating and fostering engagement and reconciliation both within and outside of the Noongar community. It recognises and shares the rich cultural identity of indigenous Australians.

Noongar Radio was given a community broadcast licence by the Australian Communication and Media Authority to fill a void in the media and provide a strong, cultural voice for Australia's indigenous persons.

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