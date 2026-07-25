On today's edition of ZASLOW SHOW 2.0, Zaslow and Amber Wilson recap the last 24 hours of drama surrounding the Miami Heat's YouTube stream and LeBron James. Also, did Pat Riley's sit down with LeBatard change Amber's opinion of the team's chances to land LeBron. Plus, Zas and Amber discuss if it's a real possibility that the SEC could leave the NCAA. And, Amber is shocked that Zas is seeing The Odyssey for a second time.



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