Presenting: Waiting for October

Hey Folks! This week, we're honored to be featuring a brand new show from our friends over at Monkey Man Productions, Waiting for October. Waiting For October is a place of monsters, a place of fiction, a place of others born from the need of our stories. It's a world that's wild and transformative, where gill folks live in the lakes and weres run through the city streets, while kaiju roar beyond the mountains and the Moon always fills the midnight sky. We follow Karo, who came over from the monster world to live in ours many years back; made a life there and fell in love with Yvonne. In Season One, both cross over for an adventure in October to uncover Karo's past, and what that means to their future together… If you are in any way, shape, or form a fan of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series Moonbase Theta, Out, just know that Waiting For October was tailor made for you. Creator Deej Sylvis and their entire team are committed to featuring queer, ethnically diverse, disabled and neurodivergent characters in strong, positive, and enduring roles. If you love Halloween, monsters, libraries and librarians, and/or queer love stories, you'll love Waiting for October. Take a listen to the series prologue right here, right now, and then go find Waiting For October on the podcast player of your choice to follow along with the rest! Show Notes: Prologue - "Story Time" Karo tells Yvonne a bedtime story about the monster world. Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-prologue-transcript/ Today's episode featured Robin Regalado as Karo and Tina Case as Yvvone. Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is "An Autumn Tale" by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince.