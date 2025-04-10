Things come to a head both underground and in the work camps.
Cast:
Mallory Roach as Kendall
Clare Lopez as Pavlima
Cornelius Mohr as Cas
Jess Miller as Wanda
Josh Rubino as Root
Henry Vick as Johnson
Alexander Danner as Oz
Marcus Xavier Stewart as Argus
Dallas Hawthorn as Hill
Sena Breyer as Tuck
Brandon Nguyen as Vegas
Sheirel Mordaunt as Gert
Mu-Shaka Benson as Shaima
Emily Battles as Helina
Giancarlo Herrera as Antony
Richie Ammons as Willem
Emaline Tuck as Enid
Dan Zimberg as Benny
Jeremy Beazlie as Leboof
Michael Antico as Isaac
Matt Gordon as Swift
Vanessa Vaché as Mila
Jes Washington as Cade
39:24
2.04.5 || You're Untameable
Argus reflects on his past the night before his future begins.
Cast:
Marcus Xavier Stewart as Argus
Bob Frame as Uncle Vern
Alexander Danner as Oz
12:39
Presenting: Where the Stars Fell
Happy Windfall Wednesday, friends! This week, we’re excited to introduce you to another one of our network mates from Fable & Folly, Where the Stars Fell.
Episode One: The Olive Branch
A scientist comes to town.
Learn more about Where the Stars Fell and find a transcript for this episode here.
27:00
2.04 || Inmate #143
A group of disenfranchised Proximans are forced to rebuild the East Tower.
Cast:
Henry Vick as Johnson
Dallas Hawthorn as Hill
Sena Breyer as Tuck
Alexander Danner as Oz
Marcus Stewart as Argus
Krystal Osborne as Timms
Michael Larkin as Tin Man
Bob Raymonda as Human Soldier #2
Michael Antico as Isaac
Jes Washington as Cade
D.J. Sylvis as Henchman #1
Matt Gordon as Swift
Clare Lopez as Pavlima
Cornelius Mohr as Cas
Mallory Roach as Kendall
Giancarlo Herrera as Antony
Jess Miller as Wanda
Josh Rubino as Root
35:50
Presenting: Waiting for October
Hey Folks! This week, we’re honored to be featuring a brand new show from our friends over at Monkey Man Productions, Waiting for October.
Waiting For October is a place of monsters, a place of fiction, a place of others born from the need of our stories. It’s a world that’s wild and transformative, where gill folks live in the lakes and weres run through the city streets, while kaiju roar beyond the mountains and the Moon always fills the midnight sky. We follow Karo, who came over from the monster world to live in ours many years back; made a life there and fell in love with Yvonne. In Season One, both cross over for an adventure in October to uncover Karo’s past, and what that means to their future together…
If you are in any way, shape, or form a fan of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series Moonbase Theta, Out, just know that Waiting For October was tailor made for you. Creator Deej Sylvis and their entire team are committed to featuring queer, ethnically diverse, disabled and
neurodivergent characters in strong, positive, and enduring roles. If you love Halloween, monsters, libraries and librarians, and/or queer love stories, you’ll love Waiting for October.
Take a listen to the series prologue right here, right now, and then go find Waiting For October on the podcast player of your choice to follow along with the rest!
Show Notes: Prologue - “Story Time”
Karo tells Yvonne a bedtime story about the monster world.
Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-prologue-transcript/
Today's episode featured Robin Regalado as Karo and Tina Case as Yvvone.
Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is “An Autumn Tale” by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince.
Ever since the castle first appeared in the sky above the city of Windfall, its residents have been building upward. Now the city consists of towers where the wealthiest residents live at the top while the poor eke out a living on the ground. Our podcast follows Cas, Shaima, and Argus, three brothers who live with their Uncle Vern after being orphaned during the grounder rebellion twenty years earlier. They find themselves drifting apart as Argus, the youngest, falls hopelessly in love with the much-older Helina, a foreign merchant haunted by her past; Cas, the middle brother, works in secret for the local crime boss; and Shaima, the oldest, struggles to keep their uncle’s scrap shop from going under. When Cas’s best friend, Kendall, is offered a position with the Wolfpac, Windfall’s military cult that acts as the city’s police, Cas is forced to decide where his loyalties lie. Meanwhile, something sinister looms over the city itself, threatening the lives of all who live in Windfall, from the wealthiest residents to the ground-level poor. Start at Episode 1.00.