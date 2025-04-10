Powered by RND
  • 2.05 || Showtime
    Things come to a head both underground and in the work camps. Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions (roguedialogue.com) Written and directed by Bob Raymonda, Christie Donato, and Jess Miller. Cast: Mallory Roach as Kendall Clare Lopez as Pavlima Cornelius Mohr as Cas Jess Miller as Wanda Josh Rubino as Root Henry Vick as Johnson Alexander Danner as Oz Marcus Xavier Stewart as Argus Dallas Hawthorn as Hill Sena Breyer as Tuck Brandon Nguyen as Vegas Sheirel Mordaunt as Gert Mu-Shaka Benson as Shaima Emily Battles as Helina Giancarlo Herrera as Antony Richie Ammons as Willem Emaline Tuck as Enid Dan Zimberg as Benny Jeremy Beazlie as Leboof Michael Antico as Isaac Matt Gordon as Swift Vanessa Vaché as Mila Sheirel Mordaunt as Gert Clare Lopez as Pavlima Jes Washington as Cade Vanessa Vaché as Mila Dialogue editing by Bob Raymonda. Sound design and score by Adam Raymonda. Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com) Follow @WindfallPodcast on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram Find a transcript of the episode here. Take the Fable & Folly listener survey here. For early access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    39:24
  • 2.04.5 || You're Untameable
    Argus reflects on his past the night before his future begins. Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions (roguedialogue.com) Written and directed by Bob Raymonda. Cast: Marcus Xavier Stewart as Argus Bob Frame as Uncle Vern Alexander Danner as Oz Dialogue editing by Bob Raymonda. Sound design and score by Adam Raymonda. Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com) Follow @WindfallPodcast on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram Support Forgive Me! Season 4 on Indiegogo here. Find a transcript of the episode here. For ad-free access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12:39
  • Presenting: Where the Stars Fell
    Happy Windfall Wednesday, friends! This week, we’re excited to introduce you to another one of our network mates from Fable & Folly, Where the Stars Fell. Episode One: The Olive Branch A scientist comes to town. Learn more about Where the Stars Fell and find a transcript for this episode here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    27:00
  • 2.04 || Inmate #143
    A group of disenfranchised Proximans are forced to rebuild the East Tower. Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions (roguedialogue.com) Written and directed by Bob Raymonda, Christie Donato, and Jess Miller. Cast: Henry Vick as Johnson Dallas Hawthorn as Hill Sena Breyer as Tuck Alexander Danner as Oz Marcus Stewart as Argus Krystal Osborne as Timms Michael Larkin as Tin Man Bob Raymonda as Human Soldier #2 Michael Antico as Isaac Jes Washington as Cade D.J. Sylvis as Henchman #1 Matt Gordon as Swift Clare Lopez as Pavlima Cornelius Mohr as Cas Mallory Roach as Kendall Giancarlo Herrera as Antony Jess Miller as Wanda Josh Rubino as Root Dialogue editing by Bob Raymonda. Sound design and score by Adam Raymonda. Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com) Follow @WindfallPodcast on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram Find a transcript of the episode here. For early access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    35:50
  • Presenting: Waiting for October
    Hey Folks! This week, we’re honored to be featuring a brand new show from our friends over at Monkey Man Productions, Waiting for October. Waiting For October is a place of monsters, a place of fiction, a place of others born from the need of our stories. It’s a world that’s wild and transformative, where gill folks live in the lakes and weres run through the city streets, while kaiju roar beyond the mountains and the Moon always fills the midnight sky. We follow Karo, who came over from the monster world to live in ours many years back; made a life there and fell in love with Yvonne. In Season One, both cross over for an adventure in October to uncover Karo’s past, and what that means to their future together… If you are in any way, shape, or form a fan of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series Moonbase Theta, Out, just know that Waiting For October was tailor made for you. Creator Deej Sylvis and their entire team are committed to featuring queer, ethnically diverse, disabled and neurodivergent characters in strong, positive, and enduring roles. If you love Halloween, monsters, libraries and librarians, and/or queer love stories, you’ll love Waiting for October. Take a listen to the series prologue right here, right now, and then go find Waiting For October on the podcast player of your choice to follow along with the rest! Show Notes: Prologue - “Story Time” Karo tells Yvonne a bedtime story about the monster world. Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-prologue-transcript/ Today's episode featured Robin Regalado as Karo and Tina Case as Yvvone. Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is “An Autumn Tale” by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Windfall

Ever since the castle first appeared in the sky above the city of Windfall, its residents have been building upward. Now the city consists of towers where the wealthiest residents live at the top while the poor eke out a living on the ground. Our podcast follows Cas, Shaima, and Argus, three brothers who live with their Uncle Vern after being orphaned during the grounder rebellion twenty years earlier. They find themselves drifting apart as Argus, the youngest, falls hopelessly in love with the much-older Helina, a foreign merchant haunted by her past; Cas, the middle brother, works in secret for the local crime boss; and Shaima, the oldest, struggles to keep their uncle’s scrap shop from going under. When Cas’s best friend, Kendall, is offered a position with the Wolfpac, Windfall’s military cult that acts as the city’s police, Cas is forced to decide where his loyalties lie. Meanwhile, something sinister looms over the city itself, threatening the lives of all who live in Windfall, from the wealthiest residents to the ground-level poor. Start at Episode 1.00.
