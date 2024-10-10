Episode 3: The BJ Episode with Special Guest Beverly Jenkins

Send us a textIn this scorching installment of Unbound, hosts Nikki Payne and Adriana Herrera welcome acclaimed author Beverly Jenkins to the podcast. Known for her captivating blend of historical romance and western adventure with BIPOC leads, Jenkins brings her unique perspective on the genre as she joins our dynamic duo for a riveting discussion about the allure of the Wild West.Episode 3 dives into the heart of the western romance genre with Beverly Jenkins' take on the frontier experience and its irresistible charm. The trio explores the world-building behind Jenkins' novels and how she breathes life into stories that reflect the diversity and dynamism of the Old West. Jenkins shares her inspiration for creating strong, unapologetic characters who refuse to be bound by societal norms and defy expectations in their pursuit of love and happiness. From steamy encounters under the vast skies to epic sagas of courage and resilience, Jenkins reveals the secrets behind crafting a romance that blossoms amidst the sprawling backdrop of the American frontier.Throughout the episode, Nikki, Adriana, and Beverly discuss the evolution of the western romance genre, touching on the importance of representation in storytelling and the impact it has had on both readers and writers alike. They also delve into the role of Black cowboys and outlaws in shaping the history of the West, debunking myths and shedding light on the often-overlooked contributions of people of color in this iconic period. With wit and wisdom, Jenkins offers insightful advice for aspiring authors looking to add depth and authenticity to their own western romances, emphasizing the power of research and empathy in capturing the essence of a time when love knew no bounds.Read these award winning books from our co-hosts:Sex, Lies and Sensibility, by Nikki Payne (Pre-Order)In this contemporary diverse retelling of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, two sisters find themselves and find love in the rustic beauty of Maine.Run Darling, by New York Times best selling Author Adriana HerreraAll Arabella Gaspar wanted was to buy some fun sexy grown-up toys for her first time leading her house’s run, but after one or two—okay, a dozen—threats from Magi who don’t think a girl should be a Toy Runner (eye-roll) her overprotective brothers have stuck her with none other than Rhyne Carrasco to be her bodyguard. Interact with Beverly Jenkins at https://www.beverlyjenkins.net/Get Beverly Jekins' newest book: A Christmas to RememberEver since Bernadine Brown bought the town of Henry Adams, her relationship with diner owner Malachi “Mal” July has had its share of ups and downs. But now they’re finally ready to say “I do.”Available everywhere and https://www.beverlyjenkins.net/books/the-blessings-series/a-christmas-to-remember/#buy-todayInteract with us atTikTok: @unbound.podInstagram: unboundpodX: @Unbound_PodCan't get enough of Nikki Payne? Check out her website at: https://www.nikkipaynebooks.com/Need more Adriana in your life? She can be found at:https://adrianaherreraromance.com/RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/2196419.rssWebsite: https://www.unboundpod.com/