Episode 4: Cowboys and Vaqueros, Unveiling the True Legends of the West
Ever wondered how Mexican vaqueros shaped the American cowboy myth? Join us as Adriana Herrera and Nikki Payne shed light on the forgotten pioneers of the West. Learn how Hollywood's portrayal of Mexico as a lawless frontier served to justify American expansionism, and discover the vaquero's true legacy that dates back to the Spanish conquistadors. Prepare to challenge your understanding of cowboy skills and uncover the often-overlooked influence of vaquero culture on today's Western narratives.We dive deep into the romanticized cowboy narrative, comparing it to the rich storytelling traditions of Mexican telenovelas. Through the lens of "Fuego en la Sangre," you'll see how themes of class struggle and the alpha hero archetype from humble beginnings are central to both cultures. Discover how notions of earned skill and valor, deeply rooted in vaquero tradition, have shaped our ideals of heroism and identity in the American West. This exploration not only bridges historical divides but also celebrates the vaquero's indelible mark on cowboy mythos.The US-Mexico border is more than just a line on a map—it's a powerful symbol in Western media and political rhetoric. From the early days of Texas' fight for independence to the modern-day implications, we unravel the complex narratives that have long overshadowed Mexican contributions. Dive into cowboy romances where love battles class divides, and see how stereotypical portrayals have persisted in popular media. As we wrap up our series, we invite you, our listeners, to share your thoughts and engage with us as we continue to uncover hidden histories and foster a sense of community.
--------
27:17
Episode 4 Interstitial: Be that Girl in the Renaissance
In this week's episode of "Unbound," Nikki Payne and Adriana Herrera, invite you to indulge in a sensory overload as they dissect Beyonce's latest masterpiece, "Renaissance." Through their unique blend of pop culture expertise and candid conversations, our hosts will not only break down each track but also complement them with delicious wine and cheese pairings in the form of a book recommendation. From the first thumping notes of "I'm That Girl" to the rousing finale of "Summer Renaissance," we'll explore the themes and sounds that make up Beyonce's ode to the club scene. As the beats take us on a journey through self-love, freedom, and identity, Nikki and Adriana suggest books that mirror the same unapologetic energy and passion as Beyonce's work. Each literary recommendation will transport listeners into a world where they feel empowered, liberated, and enamored.
--------
1:19:21
Episode 3 Interstitial: Everything Your Man Won't Do
In this week's intriguing episode of Unbound, titled "Everything Your Man Won't Do," hosts Nikki Payne and Adriana Herrera dive headfirst into the complexities of relationships and the myriad ways their male protagonists might differ from what listeners expect. They explore the fascinating topic of how certain actions or inactions can make or break a connection, particularly when it comes to characters of color in a Western romance setting. The discussion revolves around the idea that readers often crave redemption arcs for their favorite characters, but is it necessary for Black leads to undergo such a transformation? Is there room for growth without atonement?Join Nikki and Adriana as they delve into the nuances of character development, the potential double standards applied to Black heroes, and how these tropes either enrich or stifle the genre. Through candid conversations, thought-provoking anecdotes, and a deep appreciation for storytelling, the cohosts unpack the expectations surrounding masculinity, desires, and the journey towards fulfillment in a world where legends are born. Get ready to reconsider common conventions and embrace new perspectives on love, honor, and what constitutes the irresistible cowboy.
--------
51:49
Episode 3: The BJ Episode with Special Guest Beverly Jenkins
In this scorching installment of Unbound, hosts Nikki Payne and Adriana Herrera welcome acclaimed author Beverly Jenkins to the podcast. Known for her captivating blend of historical romance and western adventure with BIPOC leads, Jenkins brings her unique perspective on the genre as she joins our dynamic duo for a riveting discussion about the allure of the Wild West.Episode 3 dives into the heart of the western romance genre with Beverly Jenkins' take on the frontier experience and its irresistible charm. The trio explores the world-building behind Jenkins' novels and how she breathes life into stories that reflect the diversity and dynamism of the Old West. Jenkins shares her inspiration for creating strong, unapologetic characters who refuse to be bound by societal norms and defy expectations in their pursuit of love and happiness. From steamy encounters under the vast skies to epic sagas of courage and resilience, Jenkins reveals the secrets behind crafting a romance that blossoms amidst the sprawling backdrop of the American frontier.Throughout the episode, Nikki, Adriana, and Beverly discuss the evolution of the western romance genre, touching on the importance of representation in storytelling and the impact it has had on both readers and writers alike. They also delve into the role of Black cowboys and outlaws in shaping the history of the West, debunking myths and shedding light on the often-overlooked contributions of people of color in this iconic period. With wit and wisdom, Jenkins offers insightful advice for aspiring authors looking to add depth and authenticity to their own western romances, emphasizing the power of research and empathy in capturing the essence of a time when love knew no bounds.

Interact with Beverly Jenkins at https://www.beverlyjenkins.net/
Get Beverly Jekins' newest book: A Christmas to Remember
Ever since Bernadine Brown bought the town of Henry Adams, her relationship with diner owner Malachi "Mal" July has had its share of ups and downs. But now they're finally ready to say "I do."
Available everywhere and https://www.beverlyjenkins.net/books/the-blessings-series/a-christmas-to-remember/#buy-today
--------
1:04:10
Interstitial 2: We talk Bridgerton and all things geek chic with Amanda-Rea Prescott
In this special interstitial episode of Unbound, your favorite hosts, Nikki Payne and Adriana Herrera, dive deep into the captivating world of Bridgerton. Their enchanting conversation explores the show's cultural impact, its intricate plot, and its diverse, empowered characters.Discover insights on how the show deconstructs and redefines societal expectations while preserving the charm of a period drama. They discuss the role of the regency era as a backdrop for exploring issues of class, gender, and race in modern society. Joining them is Amanda-Rea Prescott, a geeky historian who tracks British TV and all things geek-chic. Together, they dissect the historical accuracy, social commentary, and subversion of tropes that will have everyone talking.

Read these award winning books from our co-hosts:
Sex, Lies and Sensibility, by Nikki Payne (Pre-Order)
In this contemporary diverse retelling of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, two sisters find themselves and find love in the rustic beauty of Maine.
Run Darling, by New York Times best selling Author Adriana Herrera
All Arabella Gaspar wanted was to buy some fun sexy grown-up toys for her first time leading her house's run, but after one or two—okay, a dozen—threats from Magi who don't think a girl should be a Toy Runner (eye-roll) her overprotective brothers have stuck her with none other than Rhyne Carrasco to be her bodyguard. 

How you can support Amanda-Rea Prescott 
Website: https://amandaraeprescott.com/
X: https://x.com/amandarprescott

Interact with us at
TikTok: @unbound.pod
Instagram: unboundpod
X: @Unbound_Pod
Can't get enough of Nikki Payne? Check out her website at: https://www.nikkipaynebooks.com/
Need more Adriana in your life? She can be found at:
https://adrianaherreraromance.com/
RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/2196419.rss
Website: https://www.unboundpod.com/
Hosted by romance authors Adriana Herrera and Nikki Payne, the Unbound Podcast explores the Intersection of Pop Culture and the steamy world of romance Literature. Join us as we celebrate the voices and stories often left in the shadows and unravel the threads of joy, passion, and heartache that keep us all coming back to the page and the screen.