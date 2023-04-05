Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tony Robinson's Cunningcast

Podcast Tony Robinson's Cunningcast
Zinc Media Group
Tony Robinson is best-known for playing turnip-brained Baldrick who always had 'a cunning plan' in the iconic TV show Blackadder. He's presented countless documentaries throughout his 50-year career, including 20-years on Channel 4's Time Team.
History, Society & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  EP10: The National CENSUS 100 Years Apart
    Tony is a self-confessed Census nerd and today he's having a nose around the newly released data from the 1921 census, alongside data from the 2021 census, to reflect on the National Census 100 years apart: what it says about us and why it matters.  Hosted by Sir Tony Robinson With: Jessamy Carlson - Jessamy is a historian and an archivist who has worked at The National Archives for fifteen years. She was the research lead for the 1921 Census when it was released, and she has just finished her PhD in Sociology at the University of Essex. Jon Wroth-Smith - Director of Census Statistics at the National Records of Scotland (NRS). At the time of recording, Jon was Census Deputy Director at Office for National Statistics.
    5/18/2023
    48:58
  EP9: Do our DOGS Really Love Us?
    Tony really loves his dog Holly Berry, but does she really love him back? During lockdown there was a huge surge in the demand for dogs and the 'pandemic puppy' became something of a cliché. Now we are all going back to work, these dogs are being left home alone more often and the 'post pandemic' dog's life is potentially very lonely. As a keen dog owner, Tony wants to know more about the history of dogs: dog evolution, keeping dogs as pets and why it is that we turn to dogs to bring us comfort in difficult times. Hosted by Sir Tony Robinson With: Clive Wynne - Professor, Department of Psychology, Arizona State University. Clive is a behavioural scientist with a fascination for dogs and their wild relatives, he directs the Canine Science Collaboratory at Arizona State University in Tempe, he's the Director of Research at Wolf Park in Battle Ground, Indiana, and the author of 'Dog Is Love'. Ingrid Tague - Professor of History at the University of Denver. Ingrid's recent book, Animal Companions: Pets and Social Change in Eighteenth-Century Britain explains the rise of pet keeping as a widespread phenomenon in Britain.
    5/11/2023
    33:33
  EP8: KNIGHTS: What Would a Medieval Sir Tony Robinson have Looked Like?
    Tony was knighted for services to culture back in 2013, and it got him thinking about the concept of Knighthood: where does it come from? How and why has it changed over time? What would a medieval Sir Tony Robinson have looked like? And what would his knightly duties have been? Hosted by Sir Tony Robinson Featuring: Toby Capwell - Tobias Capwell is an independent scholar of arms and armour, curator, author, lecturer, jouster, historical advisor, mailmaker and student of the martial arts. For TV, he rode from Canterbury to London with Tony and worked on 'Worst Jobs in History: The Lance Maker' with Tony. Most recently, Toby has completed his three-volume study 'Armour of the English Knight', after twenty-three years of work. Matt Lewis - Historian, writer, presenter at History Hit and co-host of the 'Gone Medieval' podcast. Matt has written biographies of Henry II & Eleanor of Aquitaine, Henry III, and Richard III, and histories of The Anarchy and The Wars of the Roses.
    5/4/2023
    48:56
  EP7: Blackadder Part 2: Being JOHN LLOYD
    This year is the 40th birthday of the TV show that changed Tony's life. Since playing Baldrick in Blackadder, he's still routinely asked in the street if he'd like a turnip. Blackadder was first broadcast on 15th June 1983, so today Tony has decided to test himself to see if he can find out something that he didn't already know about the series, with John Lloyd, who was the producer of Blackadder. John went on to create Have I got News for You and QI but, like Tony, it all started with the Adder. Hosted by Tony Robinson With John Lloyd CBE - Creator, producer and comedy writer. John's television work includes Not the Nine O'clock News, Spitting Image, all four Blackadder series and most recently QI. Whilst at the BBC he produced and created The News Quiz, To the Manor Born and Quote…Unquote. He also co-wrote episodes of the radio series of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy with Douglas Adams. John also presents The Museum of Curiosity on BBC Radio 4 which he co-created.
    4/27/2023
    1:05:14
  EP6: What Did The Past SMELL like?
    Today Tony has followed his nose and chosen a topic which is often overlooked: what did the past smell like? Was it bad? Are we loosing smells to history? Tony doesn't have a brilliant sense of smell so his two guests: smell historian William Tullett, and smell designer Tasha Marks, are on hand to help him out. Hosted by Tony Robinson With Tasha Marks - Award-winning artist, food historian and founder of AVM Curiosities®, a creative practice that explores the relationship between art and the senses, championing the use of food and fragrance as artistic mediums. Tasha's projects range from olfactory curation and scented installations to interactive lectures and limited-edition fragrances for institutions including the Royal Academy of Arts, Victoria & Albert Museum, The National Gallery, The British Museum and Historic Royal Palaces. She has developed a diverse portfolio from recreating an Ancient Egyptian Beer, to manufacturing the scent of human breastmilk. William Tullett - Dr William Tullett is Associate Professor of Sensory History at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and is currently part of the Odeuropa project. His first book Smell in Eighteenth-Century England is in paperback with Oxford University Press and his latest book, Smell and the Past, can be downloaded for free from Bloomsbury. He is currently working on a big, bold, new history of smells from antiquity to the present for a wider audience.
    4/20/2023
    39:47

More History podcasts

About Tony Robinson's Cunningcast

Tony Robinson is best-known for playing turnip-brained Baldrick who always had 'a cunning plan' in the iconic TV show Blackadder. He's presented countless documentaries throughout his 50-year career, including 20-years on Channel 4's Time Team, inspired by his passion for history and for digging deep into the past to understand more about the present. That's his thing!


In his new cunningly curated podcast, Tony takes the long view on the big stories of the day and delves into other weird and wonderful stories that grab him and make him want to know more about the world around us. He’ll be asking: Why was Stonehenge built? What did the past smell like, was it horrible? Why were pies invented? Why do our dogs love us so much? Amongst other intriguing questions.

Along the way, Tony will be joined by experts and special guests, such as Miriam Margolyes, Stephen Fry, Raksha Dave and John Lloyd who help provide some answers.


So join Tony Robinson as he hosts his new cunningly curated podcast. New episodes every Thursday. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and anywhere else you get your pods.


Sir Tony Robinson

a Zinc Media Group production


Hosted on Acast.

