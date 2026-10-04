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Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

Brawl Stars
GamesLeisure
Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

    Ranked Rework, Sirius lore, and Kenji glaze?

    10/04/2026 | 2h 35 mins.
    Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!

    Is it time to rework Ranked after more than a year? PROBABLY! How about Sirius not getting the attention he deserves? We talk about that too! Watch it for these two questions and a lot more!

    This episode has Frank (General Manager), Dani (Community Manager), Martin (Gameplay Developer), Paul (Feature Designer Lead), and Adam (Product Marketing).
  • Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

    Are Buffies saving Brawl Stars?!

    01/28/2026 | 2h 40 mins.
    Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!

    After one year, we took some time to answer the most burning questions from the community - Buffies, economy, the future of the game, and such! Hit the play button, open Brawl Stars, and enjoy the next 2 hours of explanations! 

    This episode has Dani (Community Manager), Adrian (Lead Game Designer), Quinn (Feature Designer), and Gon (UI/UX Designer).
  • Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

    No More Permanent Features?

    09/29/2024 | 2h 43 mins.
    Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!

    In this episode, we only answered questions from the community, including our view on permanent content vs time-limited events, Ranked improvements and the state of Brawl esports. 

    Special guests: Reddy and Teddie (esports casters)
  • Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

    Is Brawl Stars becoming Pay-to-Win (P2W)?

    02/18/2024 | 2h 28 mins.
    Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!

    In this episode, we talk about how we learned from our previous mistakes and managed to revert a downtrend for our players. We also discussed the game economy, showing lots of data! And we went through lots of Player questions!
  • Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

    Is the Brawl Community Toxic?! (Feat. Lex)

    11/17/2023 | 2h 51 mins.
    Community Managers from the past, present and future - Ryan, Paula, Marzio and Dani chat about the state of the Brawl community, some spicy questions from Lex, and, of course, a new sneak peek!
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About Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast
We want to discuss many things with the Brawl Stars community, but there's never enough time or a proper channel for that. Now there is!Time to Explain is a podcast where the Brawl Stars developers talk a bit more about plans, the state of the game, burning questions, and any topic around Brawl.
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GamesLeisure

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