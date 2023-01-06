Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast

Podcast Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast
We want to discuss many things with the Brawl Stars community, but there's never enough time or a proper channel for that.&nbsp; Now there is!Time to Explain is... More
  • Was Bling a MISTAKE?! (feat. KairosTime)
    We (the dev team) and Kairos talked about how the Bling update went and some extra details behind the decision to give more options for the F2P players to buy cosmetic items! We also dropped a sneak peek picked by Kairos himself! Aaaand answered some questions from the community!
    6/1/2023
    2:22:12
  • TIME TO EXPLAIN - The Brawl Stars Podcast - Questions and Answers with the Dev Team
    For this first episode, we want to address the most burning questions from the Brawl Stars community! Once we get this out of the way, we want to investigate specific topics! This is the first episode we have, so let us know if you like it and what would you like to see next!
    4/13/2023
    2:06:47

We want to discuss many things with the Brawl Stars community, but there's never enough time or a proper channel for that. Now there is!

Time to Explain is a podcast where the Brawl Stars developers talk a bit more about plans, the state of the game, burning questions, and any topic around Brawl.

