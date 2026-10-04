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9 episodes
- Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!
Is it time to rework Ranked after more than a year? PROBABLY! How about Sirius not getting the attention he deserves? We talk about that too! Watch it for these two questions and a lot more!
This episode has Frank (General Manager), Dani (Community Manager), Martin (Gameplay Developer), Paul (Feature Designer Lead), and Adam (Product Marketing).
- Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!
After one year, we took some time to answer the most burning questions from the community - Buffies, economy, the future of the game, and such! Hit the play button, open Brawl Stars, and enjoy the next 2 hours of explanations!
This episode has Dani (Community Manager), Adrian (Lead Game Designer), Quinn (Feature Designer), and Gon (UI/UX Designer).
- Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!
In this episode, we only answered questions from the community, including our view on permanent content vs time-limited events, Ranked improvements and the state of Brawl esports.
Special guests: Reddy and Teddie (esports casters)
- Time to Explain, the Brawl Stars podcast!
In this episode, we talk about how we learned from our previous mistakes and managed to revert a downtrend for our players. We also discussed the game economy, showing lots of data! And we went through lots of Player questions!
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About Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast
We want to discuss many things with the Brawl Stars community, but there's never enough time or a proper channel for that. Now there is!Time to Explain is a podcast where the Brawl Stars developers talk a bit more about plans, the state of the game, burning questions, and any topic around Brawl.Podcast website
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Time to Explain - The Brawl Stars Podcast
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