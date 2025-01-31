Welcome to the first episode of the Thrive on Plants Podcast! 🎉 Dr. Daphne shares how plant-based living transformed her health and life, from becoming a doctor to embracing fitness at 40 and advocating for women’s health in midlife and menopause. Interviewed by Leif Arnesen, founder of The Vegan Gym, this episode is packed with inspiration and actionable advice to help you thrive.In this episode, you'll learn:Why Dr. Daphne went plant-based and how it changed her lifeHer approach to fitness without feeling bulkyEssential advice for thriving through menopauseTips to stay motivated and consistentTake the first step toward your healthiest, most vibrant life. Subscribe and share with a friend!Additional resources to help you thrive on plants:🌱 Join our free Thrive on Plants community: ThriveOnPlantsLife.com🌱 Access the free Plant-Powered Body course: course.TheVeganGym.com🌱 Take the free health assessment for women 40+: MyMenoScore.com
The Thrive on Plants podcast, hosted by Dr. Daphne, empowers women to navigate menopause and midlife with confidence through expert insights on plant-based nutrition, weight loss, hormones, and mindset. Each episode blends education, inspiration, and real-life success stories to help listeners thrive on a plant-based lifestyle.