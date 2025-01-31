Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsThrive on Plants
Listen to Thrive on Plants in the App
Listen to Thrive on Plants in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Thrive on Plants

Podcast Thrive on Plants
Dr. Daphne Bascom
The Thrive on Plants podcast, hosted by Dr. Daphne, empowers women to navigate menopause and midlife with confidence through expert insights on plant-based nutr...
Arts

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • #1 – Dr. Daphne’s Journey to Health & Purpose
    Welcome to the first episode of the Thrive on Plants Podcast! 🎉 Dr. Daphne shares how plant-based living transformed her health and life, from becoming a doctor to embracing fitness at 40 and advocating for women’s health in midlife and menopause. Interviewed by Leif Arnesen, founder of The Vegan Gym, this episode is packed with inspiration and actionable advice to help you thrive.In this episode, you'll learn:Why Dr. Daphne went plant-based and how it changed her lifeHer approach to fitness without feeling bulkyEssential advice for thriving through menopauseTips to stay motivated and consistentTake the first step toward your healthiest, most vibrant life. Subscribe and share with a friend!Additional resources to help you thrive on plants:🌱 Join our free Thrive on Plants community: ThriveOnPlantsLife.com🌱 Access the free Plant-Powered Body course: course.TheVeganGym.com🌱 Take the free health assessment for women 40+: MyMenoScore.com
    --------  
    1:07:04

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Thrive on Plants

The Thrive on Plants podcast, hosted by Dr. Daphne, empowers women to navigate menopause and midlife with confidence through expert insights on plant-based nutrition, weight loss, hormones, and mindset. Each episode blends education, inspiration, and real-life success stories to help listeners thrive on a plant-based lifestyle.
Podcast website

Listen to Thrive on Plants, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/4/2025 - 11:46:33 AM