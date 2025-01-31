#1 – Dr. Daphne’s Journey to Health & Purpose

Welcome to the first episode of the Thrive on Plants Podcast! 🎉 Dr. Daphne shares how plant-based living transformed her health and life, from becoming a doctor to embracing fitness at 40 and advocating for women’s health in midlife and menopause. Interviewed by Leif Arnesen, founder of The Vegan Gym, this episode is packed with inspiration and actionable advice to help you thrive.In this episode, you'll learn:Why Dr. Daphne went plant-based and how it changed her lifeHer approach to fitness without feeling bulkyEssential advice for thriving through menopauseTips to stay motivated and consistentTake the first step toward your healthiest, most vibrant life. Subscribe and share with a friend!Additional resources to help you thrive on plants:🌱 Join our free Thrive on Plants community: ThriveOnPlantsLife.com🌱 Access the free Plant-Powered Body course: course.TheVeganGym.com🌱 Take the free health assessment for women 40+: MyMenoScore.com