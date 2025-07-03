Powered by RND
Page.inprint
  February Recap And March Release Radar
    How is it March already?! In this episode, I’m breaking down everything in the month of February and all of the reads I am looking forward to in March. From light hearted romance to new to me fantasy and the stories that left me in tears, we will be talking about them all. Listening after March? No worries! This episode is not at all time sensitive and can be listed to at any time!
    27:38
  The Big Five
    Every romance reader has those series—the ones that we simply cannot stop thinking about, the ones we recommend over and over again. In this episode, I’m sharing my Big 5—the five book series I think every romance reader should experience.  We’re talking: Chestnut Springs by Elsie Silver – cowboys, banter, and small-town romance at its best Windy City by Liz Tomforde – sports romance with depth, chemistry, and heart Playing for Keeps by Becka Mack – hockey romance that delivers ALL the feels The Edens by Devney Perry – a small-town series packed with family, love, and suspense A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas – the perfect introduction into fantasy for any romance reader Let’s break down each book in these series as I share why these series deserve a spot on every romance reader’s shelf.
    37:20
  Welcome To Book Club
    Welcome to The Page by Page Book Club! In this very first episode, I’m introducing myself, sharing my bookish journey, and giving you a peek into my all-time favorite books and series. From the stories that made me fall in love with reading to the ones I can’t stop recommending, this episode is all about getting to know me and setting the tone for our book club! Grab your favorite drink, get cozy, and let’s talk books. I can’t wait to start this journey with you!
    21:24

The Page by Page Book Club

Welcome to The Page by Page Book Club, a weekly podcast hosted by bookish content creator Page.Inprint! Each week, we dive into all things romance and fantasy books—from tropes and characters to the stories that keep us turning the pages. Whether you’re here for deep book discussions, cozy recommendations, or just a fellow romance lover looking for your next read, you’re in the right place. Grab your favorite drink and a blanket, get comfy, and let’s talk books!
