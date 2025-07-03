The Big Five

Every romance reader has those series—the ones that we simply cannot stop thinking about, the ones we recommend over and over again. In this episode, I’m sharing my Big 5—the five book series I think every romance reader should experience. We’re talking: Chestnut Springs by Elsie Silver – cowboys, banter, and small-town romance at its best Windy City by Liz Tomforde – sports romance with depth, chemistry, and heart Playing for Keeps by Becka Mack – hockey romance that delivers ALL the feels The Edens by Devney Perry – a small-town series packed with family, love, and suspense A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas – the perfect introduction into fantasy for any romance reader Let’s break down each book in these series as I share why these series deserve a spot on every romance reader’s shelf.