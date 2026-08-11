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The Night Road

Dom Guilfoyle
DramaFiction
The Night Road
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • The Night Road

    Chapter Four: Blood And Bone

    08/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
    The Caravan stops in the town of Pugh, where Arlo teaches Melody more about her world, and Bess teaches her more about her destiny.

    Transcripts:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts

    Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
    Dom's pets and such can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Night Road

    Chapter Three: Roadblock

    04/09/2026 | 42 mins.
    In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
    A sad encounter on The Road leads to difficult decisions and sad realities. Arlo confronts the thing that is following him in the Night.

    Transcripts:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts

    Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
    Dom's pets and such can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Night Road

    Chapter Two: Shadows Cast In The Dark

    12/18/2025 | 47 mins.
    In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
    Back on the Road, we get to know some of our travelers and a history of the world. Something just beyond the Light's limit watches on.

    Transcripts:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts

    Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
    Dom's pets and such can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Night Road

    The Night Road Trailer

    12/18/2025 | 1 mins.
    In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.

    The Night Road is a new show from Dom Guilfoyle, the creator of The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, And Mortality, as well as Tales From The Low City.
    A Full-Cast Independent Audio Drama, it takes listeners to a world of night and light, where the roads between towns are the lifeblood of civilisation and the people who travel them unlikely heroes against a rising threat to the world.

    Transcripts:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts

    Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Night Road

    Chapter One: Prosperity

    09/22/2025 | 43 mins.
    In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
    The Caravan stops in the town of Prosperous, where Arlo assumes the role of Chronicler Of The Road. In the forest outside town, something stirs.

    Transcripts:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts

    Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Night Road
A new full-cast Audio Drama from the creator of The Mistholme MuseumIn a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.Written and produced by Dom GuilfoyleTranscripts: https://www.domguilfoyle.com/copy-of-tales-transcriptsSupport the show: www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
DramaFictionScience Fiction

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