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5 episodes
- In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
The Caravan stops in the town of Pugh, where Arlo teaches Melody more about her world, and Bess teaches her more about her destiny.
Transcripts:
https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts
Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
Dom's pets and such can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
A sad encounter on The Road leads to difficult decisions and sad realities. Arlo confronts the thing that is following him in the Night.
Transcripts:
https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts
Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
Dom's pets and such can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
Back on the Road, we get to know some of our travelers and a history of the world. Something just beyond the Light's limit watches on.
Transcripts:
https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts
Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
Dom's pets and such can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
The Night Road is a new show from Dom Guilfoyle, the creator of The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, And Mortality, as well as Tales From The Low City.
A Full-Cast Independent Audio Drama, it takes listeners to a world of night and light, where the roads between towns are the lifeblood of civilisation and the people who travel them unlikely heroes against a rising threat to the world.
Transcripts:
https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts
Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.
The Caravan stops in the town of Prosperous, where Arlo assumes the role of Chronicler Of The Road. In the forest outside town, something stirs.
Transcripts:
https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts
Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Night Road
A new full-cast Audio Drama from the creator of The Mistholme MuseumIn a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.Written and produced by Dom GuilfoyleTranscripts: https://www.domguilfoyle.com/copy-of-tales-transcriptsSupport the show: www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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