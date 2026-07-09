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Mind Your Home
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Mind Your Home

Mia Danielle
EducationHealth & Wellness
Mind Your Home
Latest episode

277 episodes

  • Mind Your Home

    How to Become an Organized Person (Even If You've Never Been One)

    07/09/2026 | 26 mins.
    How to become an organized person, even if you've never felt like one in your life, that's what today's conversation is about. I brought on Coach Tracy Hoth, a certified life and organizing coach and host of the top 1% Organized Coach Podcast, because something she said on her own show stopped me in my tracks.
    We get into why you can't outperform your identity, how one of her clients went from thinking she was a total mess to sorting five pieces of paper a day and finishing an entire house of paperwork, and the exact thought shift Tracy uses when negative self-talk takes over mid-project.
    If you've ever told yourself you're just not an organized person, I think you're going to love this one.
    MENTIONED
    The episode of Tracy's I mentioned, "How Your Self-Talk Is Keeping You Disorganized"
     https://theorganizedcoach.podbean.com/e/167-self-talk-keeps-you-disorganized-coaching-call/
    Tracy's free 15-Minute Declutter Challenge
     http://simplysquaredaway.com/declutter
    Tracy's website
     https://simplysquaredaway.com/
    The Organized Coach Podcast
     https://simplysquaredaway.com/podcast/
    Tracy on Instagram
     https://instagram.com/tracyhoth

    Grab a spot in my free masterclass, Break the Clutter Cycle!
    SEE MORE
    ▷ Instagram
    ▷ FREE: Declutter Your First Room Blueprint
    ▷ FREE: Clutter Roadmap QUIZ
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Apple 🎙️
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Spotify🎙️
    ▷ Shop my home :)
    FTC Disclosure: This was not a sponsored post. Everything shared is from my own thoughts. If you use any of my affiliate links, I may receive a commission to help support the channel.
  • Mind Your Home

    5 Beliefs That Changed My Life Forever

    07/02/2026 | 20 mins.
    These are the 5 beliefs that changed my life, and I can still remember the moments each shift started. From a self-help CD my mom handed me in a last-ditch effort to get me off her couch at 19, to her advice after my first real heartbreak at 15, every one of these beliefs got tested hard before it stuck. Together, they're the reason I could change my life even through some really terrible situations. Your actions will only ever align with what you believe, so if you feel stuck in your patterns, your relationships, or your home, this one goes a layer deeper than anything else I've shared.
    Grab a spot in my free masterclass, Break the Clutter Cycle!
    SEE MORE
    ▷ Instagram
    ▷ FREE: Declutter Your First Room Blueprint
    ▷ FREE: Clutter Roadmap QUIZ
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Apple 🎙️
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Spotify🎙️
    ▷ Shop my home :)
    FTC Disclosure: This was not a sponsored post. Everything shared is from my own thoughts. If you use any of my affiliate links, I may receive a commission to help support the channel.
  • Mind Your Home

    What Simple Living Means (Not a Trad Wife)

    06/25/2026 | 12 mins.
    I'm diving into the trad wife trend that's taken over social media (especially with Gen Z, which still baffles me a little) and unpacking why it gets such a strong reaction out of me. To be clear, I don't have a problem with anyone choosing to be a stay-at-home mom or caregiver. What I have a problem with is the message. Let me share what simple living means to me. This one's a little spicier than my usual videos, but I think it needed to be said. Here's a 60-minute video on the trad wife trend: https://youtu.be/P0CXoASDQ6U?si=3dsSrc9SOh36V1Wp.

    Grab a spot in my free masterclass, Break the Clutter Cycle!
    SEE MORE
    ▷ Instagram
    ▷ FREE: Declutter Your First Room Blueprint
    ▷ FREE: Clutter Roadmap QUIZ
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Apple 🎙️
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Spotify🎙️
    ▷ Shop my home :)
    FTC Disclosure: This was not a sponsored post. Everything shared is from my own thoughts. If you use any of my affiliate links, I may receive a commission to help support the channel.
  • Mind Your Home

    The Bullet Journal Method That Organized My Life Does More Than I Thought

    06/18/2026 | 19 mins.
    A few months back, I started feeling a strong need to have all of my thoughts, notes, and to-dos in one spot, and it pulled me back to the bullet journal. Until then, I had honestly never used the official method as it was intended to be used as a minimal, practical system that brings your tasks, plans, goals, and thoughts into one place. 
    No art skills required. Just a pen and a notebook. 
    I learned a LOT, and I still am, which is what today's episode is about. I'm sharing evolutions of the traditional bujo method that I missed before, what it looks like to bullet journal with zero art and only a daily log, and something I didn't expect.
    If you're new to the bullet journal method, start here first → https://youtu.be/kTK-OxT1QFI. The comments called it one of the most comprehensive videos about bullet journaling. In fact, it's become one of my most-watched videos, and the comments have been incredible. 
    For me, this is a minimalist life-simplicity practice (that occasionally gives me something to color with my toddler).

    Grab a spot in my free masterclass, Break the Clutter Cycle!
    SEE MORE
    ▷ Instagram
    ▷ FREE: Declutter Your First Room Blueprint
    ▷ FREE: Clutter Roadmap QUIZ
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Apple 🎙️
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Spotify🎙️
    ▷ Shop my home :)
    FTC Disclosure: This was not a sponsored post. Everything shared is from my own thoughts. If you use any of my affiliate links, I may receive a commission to help support the channel.
  • Mind Your Home

    Clutter is a trauma symptom

    06/11/2026 | 22 mins.
    I've wanted to have this conversation for a long time. Clutter is a trauma symptom. And the reason many people feel stuck, overwhelmed, or like they just can't let go, no matter how hard they try, has nothing to do with motivation or willpower.
     
    Grab a spot in my free masterclass, Break the Clutter Cycle!
    SEE MORE
    ▷ Instagram
    ▷ FREE: Declutter Your First Room Blueprint
    ▷ FREE: Clutter Roadmap QUIZ
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Apple 🎙️
    ▷ The Mind Your Home Podcast on Spotify🎙️
    ▷ Shop my home :)
    FTC Disclosure: This was not a sponsored post. Everything shared is from my own thoughts. If you use any of my affiliate links, I may receive a commission to help support the channel.
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About Mind Your Home
Your home isn't just where you live. It's how you live. The Mind Your Home Podcast explores the science behind why your environment affects your mood, your focus, and your stress levels. Host Mia Danielle blends behavioral psychology with practical home systems to help you simplify your space, clear the clutter, and design a life that feels intentional. From decluttering strategies to mindfulness, journaling, and everyday simplifying tools, this is where the research meets real life. New episodes every week. Because the most powerful thing you can change might be the room you're already sitting in.
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