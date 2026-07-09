A few months back, I started feeling a strong need to have all of my thoughts, notes, and to-dos in one spot, and it pulled me back to the bullet journal. Until then, I had honestly never used the official method as it was intended to be used as a minimal, practical system that brings your tasks, plans, goals, and thoughts into one place.

No art skills required. Just a pen and a notebook.

I learned a LOT, and I still am, which is what today's episode is about. I'm sharing evolutions of the traditional bujo method that I missed before, what it looks like to bullet journal with zero art and only a daily log, and something I didn't expect.

If you're new to the bullet journal method, start here first → https://youtu.be/kTK-OxT1QFI. The comments called it one of the most comprehensive videos about bullet journaling. In fact, it's become one of my most-watched videos, and the comments have been incredible.

For me, this is a minimalist life-simplicity practice (that occasionally gives me something to color with my toddler).



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