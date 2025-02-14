Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceJuan on Juan
Juan on Juan

Podcast Juan on Juan
Juan on Juan Media, LLC.
There can be only Juan!!!A show where I talk about life, current events, esoterica, the occult, conspiracy theories, and other mysteries of the universe.New wee...
ScienceNatural SciencesHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 201
  • #245 | Rosicrucianism Unveiled with Ronnie Pontiac
    You can find Ronnie at https://www.youtube.com/@theronniepontiac
    --------  
    1:53:17
  • #244 | Tricking God, Tartarian Messiahs, & The Cosmic Sabbath with Tartarian Truth TV ​
    You can find Shem Jacobs at https://www.youtube.com/@TartarianTruthTV
    --------  
    2:05:14
  • #243 | Adrenochrome Unveiled with Paranoid American
    You can find Paranoid American at https://paranoidamerican.com/
    --------  
    2:46:36
  • #242 | why the Earth is NOT flat and why the debate is OVER with Professor Dave
    You can find Professor Dave at https://www.youtube.com/@ProfessorDaveExplains
    --------  
    1:03:10
  • #241 | The Monad, Neoplatonic Philosophy, & The SECRET Teachings of Plato with Professor Longo
    You can find Professor Longo at https://gallowglassbooks.shop/ and https://dancingelephant.shop/
Get a copy of the Monad using link https://gallowglassbooks.shop/products/monad-pre-sale-plotinus?sca_ref=7826638.OGm9kCB7ja
    --------  
    2:07:44

About Juan on Juan

There can be only Juan!!!A show where I talk about life, current events, esoterica, the occult, conspiracy theories, and other mysteries of the universe.New weekly episodes!Check out the website at https://www.tjojp.com/Patreon exclusive and ad-free content at https://www.patreon.com/thejuanonjuanpodcastWatch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@juanonjuanpodcastFollow me on IG https://www.instagram.com/thejuanonjuanpodcast/Thanks for tuning in!
