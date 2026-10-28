Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsAlternative HealthThe Hidden Sleep Disorders Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show

TopHealth Media
Alternative HealthFitness
The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show

    Resetting Your Internal Clock: Diagnosis and Solutions for Circadian Rhythm Disorders

    10/28/2026 | 32 mins.
    Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show, where today’s episode delves into the complex and often misunderstood world of circadian rhythm disorders. Dr. Vishal Saini focused on the science behind our body’s 24-hour internal clock, the critical role of light in regulating sleep, and how disruptions to our circadian rhythms can profoundly affect our mental and physical health. One concept discussed was the difference between simply being a “night owl” and living with a true circadian rhythm disorder, including the real-life challenges faced by students, shift workers, and those dealing with jet lag. Dr. Saini also explored how diagnosing these disorders requires more than a single test, highlighting the importance of tracking sleep patterns and understanding individual variations. A key theme that emerged was the importance of correctly timing light exposure and melatonin to reset the internal clock, as well as the long-term consequences of leaving circadian rhythm disorders untreated. Join us as we uncover why these conditions are so often missed and what practical steps can help realign your internal schedule for better health and wellbeing.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Understanding circadian rhythms basics
    05:32 Explaining circadian rhythm disorders
    07:50 Discussing circadian sleep disorders
    13:01 Health risks of night shifts
    14:12 Discussing impact of jet lag
    17:46 Discussing sleep tracking technology
    23:35 Impact of light on mental health
    26:03 Using melatonin to adjust sleep time
    30:10 Managing sleep and light exposure
    31:47 Show wrap-up and listener reminder

    Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
    Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
    Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/

    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show

    Exploring Treatment Options for Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia with Dr. Saini

    10/14/2026 | 24 mins.
    Welcome back to The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show! In this episode, Leila sleep specialist Dr. Saini to dive deep into the world of medications used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness. If you've struggled for years or even decades to get answers about persistent fatigue, this is the episode for you. He’ll explore the journey from diagnosis to treatment, discuss the most common medications like modafinil and armodafinil, and break down newer treatment options including orexin-based therapies and liquid formulations. Whether you’re managing narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, or struggling to find the right solution, tune in to learn how these medications work, what side effects to watch for, and how advances in sleep medicine are offering hope to patients everywhere.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Ready for sleep clinic treatment
    03:36 Identifying causes of sleepiness
    08:57 Adjusting stimulant medication use
    11:08 Research on narcolepsy treatments
    14:54 Discussing sleep disorders and treatments
    18:27 Managing medication follow-up and side effects
    21:44 Discussing ADHD meds vs hypersomnia meds
    24:19 Brief farewell and sign-off

    Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
    Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
    Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/

    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show

    Why Tired Kids Sometimes Look Hyperactive

    09/09/2026 | 28 mins.
    Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show. In this episode, the conversation focuses on how sleep disorders present differently in children compared to adults and why these issues are often overlooked or misdiagnosed as normal childhood behavior. With the back-to-school season, the discussion explored how challenges like missed alarms, daytime hyperactivity, and poor school performance could signal an underlying sleep issue rather than just a phase. Several points were raised, including the overlap between sleep disorders and conditions such as ADHD, the unique signs of sleep apnea in kids, and the complexities of diagnosing and treating pediatric sleep issues. Listeners will gain valuable insight into when parents should seek help, the limitations of home sleep testing for children, and why paying close attention to both nighttime and daytime symptoms is critical for a child’s well-being.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Kids affecting parents' sleep quality
    04:59 Understanding sleep apnea in children
    09:47 Link between sleep apnea and ADHD
    11:05 Evaluating children's sleep issues
    16:31 Impact of sleep apnea on kids
    19:28 In-lab sleep study importance for kids
    22:42 Discussing mild sleep apnea in kids
    26:00 Addressing children's sleep and behavior issues
    27:28 Advice for parents on children's disorders

    Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
    Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
    Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/

    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show

    Acting Out Your Dreams and Understanding REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

    08/21/2026 | 29 mins.
    Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show! In this episode, Dr. Saini dives into a condition that sounds like something from a movie: people physically acting out their dreams while asleep. The conversation unpacks REM Behavior Disorder (RBD), a sleep condition where dream content is matched by real-life movements, sometimes with distressing and even dangerous consequences. From striking a bed partner to jumping out of bed, RBD can have a profound impact on both patients and their loved ones. You'll learn how this disorder differs from sleepwalking, night terrors, and even seizures, why it's a crucial warning sign for future neurological problems like Parkinson’s disease and dementia, and what can be done, from safety measures to effective treatments, to manage this hidden sleep challenge. Get ready for insightful stories, practical advice, and a deeper understanding of a condition that deserves far more attention.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 REM sleep disorder discussion
    06:46 Understanding REM sleep behavior disorder
    10:31 Understanding REM sleep behavior disorder
    13:52 REM sleep and muscle control
    16:20 Understanding sleep disorders and diagnosis
    21:31 Surprising findings during sleep studies
    23:30 Preventing sleep behavior injuries
    27:03 Discussing sleep disorders and treatments
    29:19 Closing of the episode

    Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
    Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
    Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/

    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show

    Why Shift Work Disorder Is More Than Just Feeling Tired on the Job

    08/06/2026 | 30 mins.
    Today´s conversation focused on the realities of shift work disorder, a condition often misunderstood or dismissed as just part of working odd hours. A key theme that emerged was the significant impact of misaligned circadian rhythms on both sleep quality and overall health, especially for those working night, early morning, or rotating shifts. The discussion explored the biological mechanisms that make it challenging for shift workers to get restorative sleep, highlighting symptoms like insomnia, excessive sleepiness, and decreased productivity. Several points were raised, including the long-term risks of untreated shift work disorder, its effects on relationships and family life, and practical management strategies for those unable to change their schedules. Listeners are encouraged to recognize the difference between normal adjustment struggles and a true sleep disorder, and to seek specialist help if symptoms persist.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Understanding shift work disorder
    04:55 Impact of Circadian Rhythm Disruption
    08:53 Understanding circadian rhythm misalignment
    10:14 The sleep struggles of shift workers
    16:43 Adjusting to night shift work
    17:57 Creating a sleep-friendly environment
    22:00 Managing light for optimal alertness
    24:38 Diagnosing Sleep Disorders Basics
    29:33 Recognizing and managing shift work disorder

    Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
    Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
    Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/

    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
More Alternative Health podcasts
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
About The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show
Millions of people feel constantly exhausted but are told they are simply stressed, depressed, lazy, or sleeping poorly. In reality, many of them have undiagnosed sleep disorders.The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show uncovers the medical conditions hiding behind unexplained fatigue and poor sleep. Hosted by sleep specialist Dr. Vishal Saini, the show explores the science, diagnosis, and treatment of sleep disorders most people have never heard of.Each episode helps listeners understand what might actually be happening in their body, what testing and treatments exist today, and what new research may change the future of sleep medicine.This is not a sleep-tips show.It’s a diagnosis awareness show for people who know something about their sleep isn’t right.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthFitnessHealth & WellnessMedicine

Listen to The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show, Dhru Purohit Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.26.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 11/4/2026 - 8:06:18 AM
A company fromMADSACK