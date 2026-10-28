Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show, where today’s episode delves into the complex and often misunderstood world of circadian rhythm disorders. Dr. Vishal Saini focused on the science behind our body’s 24-hour internal clock, the critical role of light in regulating sleep, and how disruptions to our circadian rhythms can profoundly affect our mental and physical health. One concept discussed was the difference between simply being a “night owl” and living with a true circadian rhythm disorder, including the real-life challenges faced by students, shift workers, and those dealing with jet lag. Dr. Saini also explored how diagnosing these disorders requires more than a single test, highlighting the importance of tracking sleep patterns and understanding individual variations. A key theme that emerged was the importance of correctly timing light exposure and melatonin to reset the internal clock, as well as the long-term consequences of leaving circadian rhythm disorders untreated. Join us as we uncover why these conditions are so often missed and what practical steps can help realign your internal schedule for better health and wellbeing.



Timestamps:

00:00 Understanding circadian rhythms basics

05:32 Explaining circadian rhythm disorders

07:50 Discussing circadian sleep disorders

13:01 Health risks of night shifts

14:12 Discussing impact of jet lag

17:46 Discussing sleep tracking technology

23:35 Impact of light on mental health

26:03 Using melatonin to adjust sleep time

30:10 Managing sleep and light exposure

31:47 Show wrap-up and listener reminder



Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/

Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/

Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/



“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”