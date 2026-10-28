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14 episodes
Resetting Your Internal Clock: Diagnosis and Solutions for Circadian Rhythm Disorders10/28/2026 | 32 mins.Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show, where today’s episode delves into the complex and often misunderstood world of circadian rhythm disorders. Dr. Vishal Saini focused on the science behind our body’s 24-hour internal clock, the critical role of light in regulating sleep, and how disruptions to our circadian rhythms can profoundly affect our mental and physical health. One concept discussed was the difference between simply being a “night owl” and living with a true circadian rhythm disorder, including the real-life challenges faced by students, shift workers, and those dealing with jet lag. Dr. Saini also explored how diagnosing these disorders requires more than a single test, highlighting the importance of tracking sleep patterns and understanding individual variations. A key theme that emerged was the importance of correctly timing light exposure and melatonin to reset the internal clock, as well as the long-term consequences of leaving circadian rhythm disorders untreated. Join us as we uncover why these conditions are so often missed and what practical steps can help realign your internal schedule for better health and wellbeing.
Timestamps:
00:00 Understanding circadian rhythms basics
05:32 Explaining circadian rhythm disorders
07:50 Discussing circadian sleep disorders
13:01 Health risks of night shifts
14:12 Discussing impact of jet lag
17:46 Discussing sleep tracking technology
23:35 Impact of light on mental health
26:03 Using melatonin to adjust sleep time
30:10 Managing sleep and light exposure
31:47 Show wrap-up and listener reminder
Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/
“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
Exploring Treatment Options for Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia with Dr. Saini10/14/2026 | 24 mins.Welcome back to The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show! In this episode, Leila sleep specialist Dr. Saini to dive deep into the world of medications used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness. If you've struggled for years or even decades to get answers about persistent fatigue, this is the episode for you. He’ll explore the journey from diagnosis to treatment, discuss the most common medications like modafinil and armodafinil, and break down newer treatment options including orexin-based therapies and liquid formulations. Whether you’re managing narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, or struggling to find the right solution, tune in to learn how these medications work, what side effects to watch for, and how advances in sleep medicine are offering hope to patients everywhere.
Timestamps:
00:00 Ready for sleep clinic treatment
03:36 Identifying causes of sleepiness
08:57 Adjusting stimulant medication use
11:08 Research on narcolepsy treatments
14:54 Discussing sleep disorders and treatments
18:27 Managing medication follow-up and side effects
21:44 Discussing ADHD meds vs hypersomnia meds
24:19 Brief farewell and sign-off
Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/
“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
- Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show. In this episode, the conversation focuses on how sleep disorders present differently in children compared to adults and why these issues are often overlooked or misdiagnosed as normal childhood behavior. With the back-to-school season, the discussion explored how challenges like missed alarms, daytime hyperactivity, and poor school performance could signal an underlying sleep issue rather than just a phase. Several points were raised, including the overlap between sleep disorders and conditions such as ADHD, the unique signs of sleep apnea in kids, and the complexities of diagnosing and treating pediatric sleep issues. Listeners will gain valuable insight into when parents should seek help, the limitations of home sleep testing for children, and why paying close attention to both nighttime and daytime symptoms is critical for a child’s well-being.
Timestamps:
00:00 Kids affecting parents' sleep quality
04:59 Understanding sleep apnea in children
09:47 Link between sleep apnea and ADHD
11:05 Evaluating children's sleep issues
16:31 Impact of sleep apnea on kids
19:28 In-lab sleep study importance for kids
22:42 Discussing mild sleep apnea in kids
26:00 Addressing children's sleep and behavior issues
27:28 Advice for parents on children's disorders
Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/
“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
- Welcome back to the Hidden Sleep Disorders Show! In this episode, Dr. Saini dives into a condition that sounds like something from a movie: people physically acting out their dreams while asleep. The conversation unpacks REM Behavior Disorder (RBD), a sleep condition where dream content is matched by real-life movements, sometimes with distressing and even dangerous consequences. From striking a bed partner to jumping out of bed, RBD can have a profound impact on both patients and their loved ones. You'll learn how this disorder differs from sleepwalking, night terrors, and even seizures, why it's a crucial warning sign for future neurological problems like Parkinson’s disease and dementia, and what can be done, from safety measures to effective treatments, to manage this hidden sleep challenge. Get ready for insightful stories, practical advice, and a deeper understanding of a condition that deserves far more attention.
Timestamps:
00:00 REM sleep disorder discussion
06:46 Understanding REM sleep behavior disorder
10:31 Understanding REM sleep behavior disorder
13:52 REM sleep and muscle control
16:20 Understanding sleep disorders and diagnosis
21:31 Surprising findings during sleep studies
23:30 Preventing sleep behavior injuries
27:03 Discussing sleep disorders and treatments
29:19 Closing of the episode
Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/
“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
- Today´s conversation focused on the realities of shift work disorder, a condition often misunderstood or dismissed as just part of working odd hours. A key theme that emerged was the significant impact of misaligned circadian rhythms on both sleep quality and overall health, especially for those working night, early morning, or rotating shifts. The discussion explored the biological mechanisms that make it challenging for shift workers to get restorative sleep, highlighting symptoms like insomnia, excessive sleepiness, and decreased productivity. Several points were raised, including the long-term risks of untreated shift work disorder, its effects on relationships and family life, and practical management strategies for those unable to change their schedules. Listeners are encouraged to recognize the difference between normal adjustment struggles and a true sleep disorder, and to seek specialist help if symptoms persist.
Timestamps:
00:00 Understanding shift work disorder
04:55 Impact of Circadian Rhythm Disruption
08:53 Understanding circadian rhythm misalignment
10:14 The sleep struggles of shift workers
16:43 Adjusting to night shift work
17:57 Creating a sleep-friendly environment
22:00 Managing light for optimal alertness
24:38 Diagnosing Sleep Disorders Basics
29:33 Recognizing and managing shift work disorder
Dr. Vishal Saini - https://www.mwcsd.com/dr-vishal-saini/
Show Website - https://the-hidden-sleep-disorders-sho.beam.ly/
Podcast Producer - https://tophealth.care/
“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
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About The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show
Millions of people feel constantly exhausted but are told they are simply stressed, depressed, lazy, or sleeping poorly. In reality, many of them have undiagnosed sleep disorders.The Hidden Sleep Disorders Show uncovers the medical conditions hiding behind unexplained fatigue and poor sleep. Hosted by sleep specialist Dr. Vishal Saini, the show explores the science, diagnosis, and treatment of sleep disorders most people have never heard of.Each episode helps listeners understand what might actually be happening in their body, what testing and treatments exist today, and what new research may change the future of sleep medicine.This is not a sleep-tips show.It’s a diagnosis awareness show for people who know something about their sleep isn’t right.Podcast website
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