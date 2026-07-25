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The Bravo Papers: Weekly News & Commentary with Bravo & Botox
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🗞️ Bravo Weekly News: Saturday, July 25, 2026 with special guest @teewatterrs -- SUMMER HOUSE, IN THE CITY, RHOSLC, THE VALLEY, SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY, RHONJ, RHOC, RHOA07/25/2026 | 1h 7 mins.On today's episode I'm joined by a special guest, Trina, also know as @teewatterrs on social media! Trina loves to thread and post about Bravo and is one of my favourite online Bravo commentators! We discuss everything from Lindsay Hubbard and Kenny Martin beefing on social media to The Valley "picking up cameras" for the fallout of Jax Taylor dating Brittany Cartwright's publicist. Laugh along with us and enjoy!! Timestamps below:
Start -- Summer House/In the City
18:00 -- RHOSLC/RHUGT
29:57 -- The Valley
44:15 -- RHONJ
49:04 -- Southern Hospitality
57:35 -- RHOC/RHOA
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🗞️ Bravo Weekly News: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 -- RHOBH, SUMMER HOUSE, IN THE CITY, RHOA, VANDERPUMP RULES, NEXT GEN NYC, LADIES OF LONDON07/15/2026 | 1h 2 mins.On today's episode, we start with some disturbing news out of RHOBH, as Annemarie Wiley files from divorce and accuses husband, Marcellus Wiley, of sexual assault and domestic violence. In Summer House news, the cast for season 11 has been officially released by Bravo and filming has commenced, with lots of leaks and lots of girls on Kyle Cooke's arms, including Ava Dash and Salley Carson! In RHOA news, Porsha Williams is spilling even more tea on social media making Shamea Morton regret ever opening her mouth about Porsha's mom. We also have Next Gen NYC news, In The City news, Vanderpump Rules, Ladies of London and more!! Timestamps below:
Start -- RHOBH **TRIGGER WARNING: DV and SA
20:00 -- RHOBH (Erika Jayne story)
24:39 -- Summer House
37:05 -- In the City
51:00 -- RHOA
1:00:42 -- Vanderpump Rules (OG)
1:03:00 -- Next Gen NYC
1:05:03 -- Ladies of London
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🗞️ Bravo Weekly News: Sunday, July 5, 2026 -- VANDERPUMP RULES, THE VALLEY, RHONJ, RHOA, , RHONY, RHORI, IN THE CITY, SOUTHERN CHARM, LADIES OF LONDON, RHOBH, RHOM07/05/2026 | 1h 9 mins.We start with some shocking news from the world of OG Vanderpump Rules, as Tom Sandoval files a restraining order, claiming his now ex-girlfriend, Victoria Robinson, has been abusive to him. However, a now released surveillance video of an altercation between Tom, Victoria and Victoria's father shows a different story. In an RHONJ update, we get more details from a police report about what happened the night Milania Giudice was arrested for assault. In RHOA news, Shamea Morton says she's being bullied by the cast and is going into the reunion with no friends, but her cast mates tell a different story. Meanwhile, Ladies of London is being put a pause!! The fans are very disappointed and the rumours are swirling as to the real reason it was cancelled after only 1 season. Plus, are Taylor Ann Green and Shep back together? All this, plus Valley news, RHOBH news, RHOM news and more!! Timestamps below:
Start -- Vanderpump Rules (OG)
20:58 -- RHONJ
25:00 -- RHOA
45:00 -- Ladies of London
49:15 -- RHORI
58:25 -- The Valley
1:03:19 -- RHOM
1:05:30 -- RHONY
1:09:15 -- RHOBH
1:13:39 -- In the City
1:15:56 -- Southern Charm
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- There is so much Summer House news, I had to do a Summer House-only focused episode this week! But not to worry, another episode will be coming out this week with the news for all your other favourite Bravo shows!!
The aftermath of the Summer House: Aftermath episode is happening online, with Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard having a lot to say about the episode and responding to the backlash from some fans. One good thing to come out of all this is that Lindsay and Carl are friends again and talking about it on Carl's podcast! Meanwhile, West Wilson is doing even more talking (everywhere but on Bravo) in a now viral "whiteboard" breakdown of his own scandal with his friends, Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara. His two friends hold him somewhat accountable while trying to get answers to questions that remain unclear after the reunion. All this and much more Summer House tea!!
My next episode will be out later this week!! Stay tuned!
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
🗞️ Bravo Weekly News: Monday, June 15, 2026 -- RHONJ, SUMMER HOUSE, IN THE CITY, RHOM, RHOA, THE VALLEY06/15/2026 | 1h 17 mins.This week, I start with some shocking news out of RHONJ, as Milania Giudice is charged with assault after a domestic violence incident! I've got all the details (including the unverified tea). Next, Summer House is showing no signs of slowing down and they've got a Bonus Episode coming to prove it! West Wilson has some things to say in reaction to this Bonus Episode and Kyle Cooke has even more to say in his in-depth interview with People Magazine. Meanwhile, RHOM's Lenny Hochstein has been accused of sexual assault and his statement in regards to this allegation is pretty much what you would expect from Lenny. Meanwhile, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman have finalized their divorce, but that doesn't mean that the drama has slowed down in Drew's life! All this and much more! Timestamps below...
Start -- RHONJ
8:24 -- Summer House/In The City
58:50 -- RHOA
1:12:46 -- RHOM
1:18:26 -- The Valley
Thanks to our sponsors -
Quince - https://www.quince.com/bravopapers for free shipping and 365 day returns
Save 20% Off Honeylove by going to honeylove.com/BRAVOPAPERS! #honeylovepod
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Get 15% off OneSkin with the code bravopapers at https://www.oneskin.co/bravopapers
Wayfair - https://www.wayfair.com/
Join my PATREON for AD-FREE episodes - https://www.patreon.com/bravoandbotox
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FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: @bravoandbotox @thebravopapers
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BUY ME A COFFEE - http://www.buymeacoffee.com/bravoandbotox
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Bravo Papers: Weekly News & Commentary with Bravo & Botox
Welcome to The Bravo Papers with your host, Bravo & Botox (Emily). I’m here to bring you all the weekly news on everything Bravo and reality tv! Ever find yourself missing out on the latest gossip or tea, or watching a reunion episode and wondering what "blogger" or "rumor" the cast is vaguely talking about? Well not worry because with my weekly news episodes you will be up to date on every piece of news in the Bravo world and beyond. I also share deep dives and commentary on the shows!Podcast website
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