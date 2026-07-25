The Bravo Papers: Weekly News & Commentary with Bravo & Botox

There is so much Summer House news, I had to do a Summer House-only focused episode this week! But not to worry, another episode will be coming out this week with the news for all your other favourite Bravo shows!!

The aftermath of the Summer House: Aftermath episode is happening online, with Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard having a lot to say about the episode and responding to the backlash from some fans. One good thing to come out of all this is that Lindsay and Carl are friends again and talking about it on Carl's podcast! Meanwhile, West Wilson is doing even more talking (everywhere but on Bravo) in a now viral "whiteboard" breakdown of his own scandal with his friends, Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara. His two friends hold him somewhat accountable while trying to get answers to questions that remain unclear after the reunion. All this and much more Summer House tea!!

My next episode will be out later this week!! Stay tuned!

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