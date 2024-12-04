Powered by RND
Story Girl

Story Girl: The Life of Lucy Maud Montgomery is a 7-part narrative series about the beloved author of Anne of Green Gables.
  Double Burden
    Maud is now a published author, and she is about to become a multi-hyphenate. In this episode, Maud also becomes a minister's wife, and a mother, and sadly she endures the greatest loss in her life.
    23:58
  The Road to Anne
    Maud is now an adult. She attends teacher's college, gets engaged and falls in love (not necessarily in that order). She also begins writing the novel that will change her life: Anne of Green Gables.
    19:48
  Spade Work
    In this episode, we explore the formative years of author Lucy Maud Montgomery. We delve into her early life in Prince Edward Island and discuss the influences and experiences that shaped her writing, including the loss of her mother and the complexities of growing up in a strict household. Join us as we uncover how Montgomery's youth laid the foundation for her beloved novels.
    27:14
  Coming Boxing Day: Story Girl
    Story Girl: The Life of Lucy Maud Montgomery is a 7-part narrative series about the beloved author of Anne of Green Gables.

Lucy Maud Montgomery once wrote that biography is a "screaming farce," adding that the best biographies give only a two-dimensional portrait of its subject, while everyone has a half-dozen "different sides." Aware of this fool's errand, we're leaning in, and examining the different-sidedness of Maud. Each episode explores her personal triumphs and struggles, her creative inspirations, and the ways in which her "scribblings" left a lasting impact on literature and culture.
    0:30

About Story Girl

Story Girl: The Life of Lucy Maud Montgomery is a 7-part narrative series about the beloved author of Anne of Green Gables. Lucy Maud Montgomery once wrote that biography is a "screaming farce," adding that the best biographies give only a two-dimensional portrait of its subject, while everyone has a half-dozen "different sides." Aware of this fool's errand, we're leaning in, and examining the different-sidedness of Maud. Each episode explores her personal triumphs and struggles, her creative inspirations, and the ways in which her "scribblings" left a lasting impact on literature and culture.
