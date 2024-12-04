Maud is now a published author, and she is about to become a multi-hyphenate. In this episode, Maud also becomes a minister's wife, and a mother, and sadly she endures the greatest loss in her life. About This Series:Discover the life and legacy of L.M. Montgomery in this insightful 7-part podcast, in which we explore her childhood, literary journey, and the timeless impact of Anne of Green Gables on generations of readers.Written & Hosted by Ryan BarnettProduced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia GemmitiAssociate Producers Maia Foster-Sanchez & Kristi ProphetRecorded by Tyler RaumanThis series features interviews with Kate Macdonald Butler, Kate Scarth, Jessica Young, Laura Robinson & Yuko Matsumoto.Additional voices by Candace Amarante & Matthew BarnettA Knockabout Media ProductionThis podcast was made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
23:58
The Road to Anne
Maud is now an adult. She attends teacher's college, gets engaged and falls in love (not necessarily in that order). She also begins writing the novel that will change her life: Anne of Green Gables.
19:48
Spade Work
In this episode, we explore the formative years of author Lucy Maud Montgomery. We delve into her early life in Prince Edward Island and discuss the influences and experiences that shaped her writing, including the loss of her mother and the complexities of growing up in a strict household. Join us as we uncover how Montgomery's youth laid the foundation for her beloved novels.Regional Mental Health Resources.
27:14
Coming Boxing Day: Story Girl
Story Girl: The Life of Lucy Maud Montgomery is a 7-part narrative series about the beloved author of Anne of Green Gables.Lucy Maud Montgomery once wrote that biography is a "screaming farce," adding that the best biographies give only a two-dimensional portrait of its subject, while everyone has a half-dozen "different sides." Aware of this fool's errand, we're leaning in, and examining the different-sidedness of Maud. Each episode explores her personal triumphs and struggles, her creative inspirations, and the ways in which her "scribblings" left a lasting impact on literature and culture.
