Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light

Episode #75 Michael Imperioli

On Episode #75 of Sound Up!, Mark Goodman and Alan Light welcome Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos,” “The White Lotus”) to talk about his band ZOPA and the new single “A Still Life” from their upcoming album, “Diamond Vehicle.” We take a look back at the music headlines over the holidays—including Beyonce’s NFL halftime show and the opening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown”—and look ahead to the most anticipated albums of 2025. In music news, Flavor Flav took a turn as a sports mascot and Neil Young announced plans for both an unreleased album from the ‘70s and a new record. New music picks for the week come from Sault, SZA, Best Friend, and Bleach Garden. We want to make you part of the conversation. Leave us your comments via text or audio message at [email protected] https://www.instagram.com/sounduppod/https://twitter.com/sounduppod