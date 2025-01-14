Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light

On Episode #76 of “Sound Up!,” Mark Goodman and Alan Light welcome Rick Springfield to talk about his experiences in the Los Angeles fires and about his upcoming “Greatest Hits, Volume 2” collection. Mark reveals how his own visit to LA last week was impacted by the fires, and we take a look at the ways the disaster is affecting the music community, from the Grammy Awards ceremony to preliminary plans for a benefit concert. We respond to some email questions from the Pod Squad, and our new music picks for the week include The War & Treaty, Blondshell, Shakey Graves, Bishop Briggs, and Beach Weather.
Episode #75 Michael Imperioli
On Episode #75 of Sound Up!, Mark Goodman and Alan Light welcome Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos,” “The White Lotus”) to talk about his band ZOPA and the new single “A Still Life” from their upcoming album, “Diamond Vehicle.” We take a look back at the music headlines over the holidays—including Beyonce’s NFL halftime show and the opening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown”—and look ahead to the most anticipated albums of 2025. In music news, Flavor Flav took a turn as a sports mascot and Neil Young announced plans for both an unreleased album from the ‘70s and a new record. New music picks for the week come from Sault, SZA, Best Friend, and Bleach Garden.
Episode #74 2024 Holiday Mailbag Episode
Episode #74 of Sound Up!, the final show of the year, is a dive into the mailbag, where Pod Squad members sent Mark Goodman and Alan Light questions on a wide range of topics—favorites from 2024, predictions for 2025, some Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inquiries, best interviews, concert etiquette, and more.
Episode #73 Best Song, Best Album, Best Artist of 2024
Episode #73 of Sound Up! is the second of our two special year-end retrospectives. This time, Mark Goodman and Alan Light focus on the best songs, biggest albums, and defining artists of 2024, including their choice for the Artist of the Year. We consider the commercial and creative powerhouses, from Beyonce to Billie Eilish, as well as breakthroughs and comebacks by the likes of Chappell Roan and The Cure. Plus, we look at the remarkable figures the music world lost in 2024.
Episode #72 2024's Biggest Music Headlines
Episode #72 of Sound Up! is the first of two special year-end retrospectives. This time, Mark Goodman and Alan Light welcome Madison Vain, digital director of Esquire magazine, to look back at the biggest, most shocking, jaw-dropping music stories of 2024. Together, they discuss scandals and triumphs from the Diddy case to the Eras Tour, the Oasis reunion to the Kendrick/Drake beef, from the breakthroughs of Chappell Roan and Charli XCX to the flops from Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry. Plus, a quick look at some of the memorable responses to our latest Throwback Thursday social media question: What was your first concert?
