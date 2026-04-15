He told each of them a different story: billionaire’s son, crypto genius, tech founder. None of it was true. From the outside, Ken was everything—successful, charming, generous. But when the women he deceived compared notes, they uncovered something far more sinister: a scam that stretched from Los Angeles to Italy, a man who kept reinventing himself, and a mystery no one had fully solved. Now, they’re fighting back. And the search to uncover the real Ken is on. Unravel this twisted true crime story of deception and discovery on ⁠Catch Me If You Ken⁠, the latest seriest to drop on The Binge - as a subscriber you can listen to all episodes, ad-free right now. Search for ⁠Catch Me If You Ken⁠ wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

He was just waiting for the bus. Then he vanished. When 13-year-old Daniel Morcombe disappeared in broad daylight on the Sunshine Coast, it sparked Australia’s biggest missing persons cases, his face over milk cartons across the continent. But as police efforts faltered, Daniel’s parents refused to give up — investigating themselves, launching a national foundation, and pushing for a public inquest that made the case go global. Finally, they triggered a covert operation that lead to a discovery that would change everything. Uncover the decade-long search for justice, the operation that cracked the case wide open, and the lasting legacy Daniel left behind. Listen to Where is Daniel Morcombe? — the gripping true crime story streaming now. Subscribers to The Binge can hear all episodes ad-free today. Search for Where is Daniel Morcombe? wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

She survived the attack. Then came the decades of silence. When 21-year-old Nicole is assaulted by a masked man in her home, she’s determined to help catch him--but police doubt her. As legendary detective Paul Holes reopens the case, a shocking clue is uncovered and a chilling pattern emerges. What began as one woman’s search for justice turns into a race to unmask a real-life bogeyman. Listen to Hunting the Bogeyman, the latest gripping story from The Binge, streaming now. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free. Search for Hunting the Bogeyman wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

From The Binge, ⁠Crime Scene⁠ plunges you into stories you can’t stop thinking about—revisiting cases that deserve a second look. Join Jonathan Hirsch (My Fugitive Dad, Dear Franklin Jones) and investigative reporter Cooper Moll as they crack open overlooked details, challenge the official narrative, and uncover what others missed. Each episode delivers the depth of a true crime mini-series in a single, gripping listen. If you’re drawn to unresolved mysteries and stories that stay with you long after they end...this is for you. Follow ⁠Crime Scene⁠ wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Thursday. Subscribers to The Binge+ can listen ad-free, in addition to our network of limited series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Jessica Currin was murdered in a quiet Kentucky town in the summer of 2000. Local housewife Susan Galbreath became instrumental in solving the case, working alongside law enforcement to help convict Quincy Cross. Sentenced to life, he remains in prison today. For years, the story seemed settled. Justice had been served. But when Susan's son Ray inherits a box of his mother’s files, everything begins to unravel. Inside are handwritten notes, letters, and photographs—fragments of an investigation that raise more questions than answers. Buried within his mother’s work, Ray believes he’s uncovered a chilling possibility: Did his mom help put an innocent man behind bars? The truth was hidden for decades. Now, it’s finally coming to light. Listen to ⁠My Mother’s Lies⁠, the latest series from The Binge. Get the entire series now, ad-free, by clicking subscribe at the top of the page. Search for ⁠My Mother’s Lies⁠ wherever you get your podcasts… and decide for yourself what really happened. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Betrayal on the Bayou

About Betrayal on the Bayou

About Betrayal on the Bayou