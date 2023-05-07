42. When Lana Del Rey Met Barrie-James O'Neill *TEASER*
Lana Del Rey is known for writing heart-wrenching, yearning, tortured songs about love. So who is inspiring these melancholy tunes?? If you go back to Lana’s “Born to Die” and “Ultraviolence” days, she was with the Scottish musician Barrie-James O’Neill for three years.
Lana and Barrie were like a modern-day Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, making songs and homemade music videos together. And the darkness Lana saw in herself, she saw in Barrie too. But eventually it became too dark for even her, and she blindsided Barrie at the end of their relationship.
Kel and Mel have been fans of Lana for YEARS (even made a homemade “Dark Paradise” video back in high school). Let us take you through Lana’s song catalog as we reminisce on her “Living Legend” Barrie.
