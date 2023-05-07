Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kelly Anderson and Melissa Duffy
  • Summer Hiatus - We'll Be Back Every Week September 2023!
    Hi everyone! Significant Lovers is going on a summer break for July and August 2023, with no public episodes until we're back in September. We will still have bonus Patreon episodes throughout the summer, so stay tuned for those! Are there any couples you love and want us to cover next season? Send us an email at [email protected] ♡ We hope you have a wonderful season, and we'll get back together soon. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/significantlovers/support
    7/5/2023
    0:46
  • 44. When Sacha Baron Cohen Met Isla Fisher *TEASER*
    This is a teaser for a bonus episode. You can listen to it in full on Patreon!  In an industry where celebrity couples rarely last, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher continue to go the distance. Could comedy hold the key to a long and happy marriage? Join us as we gush over their enduring cuteness after over 20 years together.  **** Significant Lovers is a true-love podcast about historic and celebrity couples. You can contact us at [email protected] and follow us on Instagram and TikTok @significantlovers.  Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for ‘fair use’ for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/significantlovers/support
    6/28/2023
    6:23
  • 43. When Rachel McAdams Met Ryan Gosling
    To this day, hopeless romantics fantasize about The Notebook’s Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams reuniting. But are the stars of Nicholas Sparks’ best movie anything like their characters? After allegedly going from enemies to lovers, the Canadian actors dated at a time when both their Hollywood careers were soaring. Maybe their love story is actually more similar to La La Land? Join us as we look back on interviews, tabloid stories, and that iconic MTV kiss. **** Significant Lovers is a true-love podcast about historic and celebrity couples. You can contact us at [email protected] and follow us on Instagram and TikTok @significantlovers.  Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for ‘fair use’ for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/significantlovers/support
    6/21/2023
    1:10:19
  • 42. When Lana Del Rey Met Barrie-James O'Neill *TEASER*
    Lana Del Rey is known for writing heart-wrenching, yearning, tortured songs about love. So who is inspiring these melancholy tunes?? If you go back to Lana’s “Born to Die” and “Ultraviolence” days, she was with the Scottish musician Barrie-James O’Neill for three years. Lana and Barrie were like a modern-day Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, making songs and homemade music videos together. And the darkness Lana saw in herself, she saw in Barrie too. But eventually it became too dark for even her, and she blindsided Barrie at the end of their relationship.  Kel and Mel have been fans of Lana for YEARS (even made a homemade “Dark Paradise” video back in high school). Let us take you through Lana’s song catalog as we reminisce on her “Living Legend” Barrie. *****  This is a teaser for a bonus episode. You can listen to it in full on Patreon!  Significant Lovers is a true-love podcast about historic and celebrity couples. You can contact us at [email protected] and follow us on Instagram and TikTok @significantlovers.  Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for ‘fair use’ for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/significantlovers/support
    6/14/2023
    7:05
  • 41. When Barack Obama Met Michelle Robinson
    This week, we're telling a love story that starts with an ice cream date in Chicago and leads to the White House in D.C. It's none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. From the outside, the Obamas' 30 year marriage looks picture perfect. But Michelle has repeatedly shared that “there were 10 years I couldn’t stand my husband.” 10 years—that’s quite a long rough patch! But with hard work and determination, the 44th President and First Lady made it through to the other side. Here's how they did it. *****  Significant Lovers is a true-love podcast about historic and celebrity couples. You can contact us at [email protected] and follow us on Instagram and TikTok @significantlovers.  Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for ‘fair use’ for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/significantlovers/support
    6/7/2023
    1:30:19

About Significant Lovers

Significant Lovers is a conversational podcast exploring famous couples throughout history and pop culture. Like a slice-of-life rom-com, Mel and Kel detail the little moments of other people’s love lives. Join us as we ship our faves, pick sides in divorces, and resurrect forgotten flames. Kel and Mel are cousins, friends, and previous hosts of the podcast 'Another Bite of Twilight.' You can find us @significantlovers on Instagram and email us at [email protected] Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/significantlovers/support
