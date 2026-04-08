Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

The academic semester has officially begun at Eastvale University! Jay, still on edge from the recent photograph, fails to steel himself after overhearing a conversation about the newsletter on campus. And, after talking with Rubi and Lee, the Jubilee trio attempt to visit the Eastvale Post to visit Amber.



Read Along:



Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.

(https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)

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CAST

Jay Johnson — Joshua David King

Amber Nicholson — Shara Kirby

Jeremy Andrews — Jonah Scott

Serena Ismat — Anjali Kunapaneni

Salem — Tiana Camacho

Rubi Wilson — Nia Celeste

Lee Xiao — Yung-i Chang

Professor Jackson — Justice Washington

Pink Uniform Girl — Amber Jay

Lilac Uniform Girl — Cheyenne Ewulu

Guy A — Brian Timothy Anderson

Guy B — John Patenaude

CREW

Creator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King

Music — Joshua David King

Executive Producer — Joshua David King

Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson

Executive Producer — Gabe Kunda

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