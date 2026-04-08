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Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama
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Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

PASTELIA
DramaFiction
Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

    Episode 14: The Terms (Christian)

    01/09/2026 | 10 mins.
    It's late in Anderson dorm hall--and just quiet enough to make the thoughts in Christian's head that much louder. He's trying to figure out what life will look like for him next, when he suddenly receives a visitor... Read Along:Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.(https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)Want early access?Grab a Mini NFC CD for exclusive content and early episode releases—three weeks before Spotify—at https://Pastelia-ent.comCASTChristian Miller — Zeno Robinson
    Jay Johnson — Joshua David King
    CREWCreator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King
    Music — Joshua David King
    Executive Producer — Joshua David King
    Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson
    Executive Producer — Gabe KundaFollow Us on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projectsupercrush/?hl=enTwitter: https://x.com/pasteliaentTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@projectsupercrush
  • Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

    Episode 13: The Eastvale Post (Jay)

    01/02/2026 | 16 mins.
    The academic semester has officially begun at Eastvale University! Jay, still on edge from the recent photograph, fails to steel himself after overhearing a conversation about the newsletter on campus. And, after talking with Rubi and Lee, the Jubilee trio attempt to visit the Eastvale Post to visit Amber.

    Read Along:

    Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.
    (https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)
    Want early access?
    Grab a Mini NFC CD for exclusive content and early episode releases—three weeks before Spotify—at https://Pastelia-ent.com
    CAST
    Jay Johnson — Joshua David King
    Amber Nicholson — Shara Kirby
    Jeremy Andrews  — Jonah Scott
    Serena Ismat  — Anjali Kunapaneni 
    Salem — Tiana Camacho
    Rubi Wilson — Nia Celeste
    Lee Xiao — Yung-i Chang
    Professor Jackson — Justice Washington
    Pink Uniform Girl — Amber Jay
    Lilac Uniform Girl — Cheyenne Ewulu
    Guy A — Brian Timothy Anderson
    Guy B — John Patenaude 
    CREW
    Creator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King
    Music — Joshua David King
    Executive Producer — Joshua David King
    Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson
    Executive Producer — Gabe Kunda
    Follow Us on Social Media:
    Instagram: 
    https://www.instagram.com/projectsupercrush/?hl=en
    Twitter: 
    https://x.com/pasteliaent
    TikTok: 
    https://www.tiktok.com/@projectsupercrush
  • Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

    Episode 12: New Normal (Christian)

    12/19/2025 | 9 mins.
    It's been a few day since the incident that flipped Christian Miller's world upside down. How's he holding up...?

    Read Along:

    Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.(https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)

    Want early access?

    Grab a Mini NFC CD for exclusive content and early episode releases—three weeks before Spotify—at
    https://Pastelia-ent.com

    CAST

    Christian Miller — Zeno Robinson

    Coach McCartney — Jason Marnocha

    Blue Pedretti — David Cherry

    CREW

    Creator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King

    Music — Joshua David King

    Executive Producer — Joshua David King

    Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson

    Executive Producer — Gabe Kunda

    Follow Us on Social Media:

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/projectsupercrush/?hl=en

    Twitter: https://x.com/pasteliaent

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@projectsupercrush
  • Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

    Episode 11: 8 Weeks (Jay)

    12/12/2025 | 9 mins.
    The aftermath of last night's encounter is still lingering to Jay as the next day comes. What will he learn in regards to Christian's injury? 

    Read Along:

    Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.(https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)

    Want early access?

    Grab a Mini NFC CD for exclusive content and early episode releases—three weeks before Spotify—at
    https://Pastelia-ent.com

    CAST

    Jay Johnson — Joshua David King

    Coach McCartney — Jason Marnocha

    Blue Pedretti — David Cherry

    Aaron Davidson —Brian Timothy Anderson

    Bryson Ali — Nazeeh Tarsha

    Parker Brown — Gabe Kunda

    Jing En-Tan — Darrel J. Delfin

    CREW

    Creator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King

    Music — Joshua David King

    Executive Producer — Joshua David King

    Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson

    Executive Producer — Gabe Kunda

    Follow Us on Social Media:

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/projectsupercrush/?hl=en

    Twitter: https://x.com/pasteliaent

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@projectsupercrush
  • Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

    Episode 10: Fall From Grace (Christian)

    12/05/2025 | 17 mins.
    After a week of stolen glances, furious scribbling, and a general sense of unease, Christian finally finds out what the team's writer has been working on. Only... its not what he expected. Like at all.Read Along:Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.

    (https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)

    Want early access?
    Grab a Mini NFC CD for exclusive content and early episode releases—three weeks before Spotify—at
    https://Pastelia-ent.com

    CAST
    Christian Miller — Zeno Robinson
    Jay Johnson — Joshua David King
    Mickey Mitchell — Kimoy Lee
    Coach McCartney — Jason Marnocha
    Doctor Malley — Evan Michael Lee
    Blue Pedretti — David Cherry

    CREW

    Creator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King
    Music — Joshua David King
    Executive Producer — Joshua David King
    Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson
    Executive Producer — Gabe Kunda
    Follow Us on Social Media:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projectsupercrush/?hl=en
    Twitter: https://x.com/pasteliaent
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@projectsupercrush
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About Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama
The fully voiced audio adaptation of Joshua David King’s Project Super Crush—produced by Pastelia Entertainment.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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