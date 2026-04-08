Project Super Crush: The Audio Drama

The academic semester has officially begun at Eastvale University! Jay, still on edge from the recent photograph, fails to steel himself after overhearing a conversation about the newsletter on campus. And, after talking with Rubi and Lee, the Jubilee trio attempt to visit the Eastvale Post to visit Amber.
Read Along:
Follow along with episodes of the drama by reading the Project Super Crush novel — available now at (https://ProjectSuperCrush.com) and Amazon Kindle.
(https://www.amazon.com/Project-Super-Crush-Act-One-ebook/dp/B0DYPH6DSB)
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Grab a Mini NFC CD for exclusive content and early episode releases—three weeks before Spotify—at https://Pastelia-ent.com
CAST
Jay Johnson — Joshua David King
Amber Nicholson — Shara Kirby
Jeremy Andrews — Jonah Scott
Serena Ismat — Anjali Kunapaneni
Salem — Tiana Camacho
Rubi Wilson — Nia Celeste
Lee Xiao — Yung-i Chang
Professor Jackson — Justice Washington
Pink Uniform Girl — Amber Jay
Lilac Uniform Girl — Cheyenne Ewulu
Guy A — Brian Timothy Anderson
Guy B — John Patenaude
CREW
Creator / Director / Recording & Mixing — Joshua David King
Music — Joshua David King
Executive Producer — Joshua David King
Executive Producer — Zeno Robinson
Executive Producer — Gabe Kunda
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