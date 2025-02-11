Welcome To Pretty Intentional

Hi and welcome to the Pretty Intentional Podcast. In this preview episode you're introduced to the host Candice Coleman and what the Pretty Intentional Podcast is all about.Whether you're here for inspiration, a little education, or just to hang out with a funny and relatable friend, Pretty Intentional is a space for women who want to embrace beauty and lifestyle in a way that feels authentic, empowering, and fun. Each week we're going to cover topics like self-image, self-care, and personal development, health, and even how to navigate the professional world with grace and confidence.