In this episode host Candice Coleman discusses turning 40 years old, overcoming life's challenges and the important life lessons she has acquired along the way.
19:18
Welcome To Pretty Intentional
Hi and welcome to the Pretty Intentional Podcast. In this preview episode you're introduced to the host Candice Coleman and what the Pretty Intentional Podcast is all about.Whether you're here for inspiration, a little education, or just to hang out with a funny and relatable friend, Pretty Intentional is a space for women who want to embrace beauty and lifestyle in a way that feels authentic, empowering, and fun. Each week we're going to cover topics like self-image, self-care, and personal development, health, and even how to navigate the professional world with grace and confidence.
Welcome to Pretty Intentional, the podcast where beauty, lifestyle, and personal growth intersect. Join your relatable and funny host as we dive into honest conversations about mental health, faith, self-care, friendships, professionalism and more. Together, we'll explore how to live intentionally and beautifully in every aspect of life. Let's inspire, educate, and grow - one empowering episode at a time.