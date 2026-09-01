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Pew Time

Laugh n Load
HobbiesLeisure
Pew Time
Latest episode

232 episodes

  • Pew Time

    240: Sweepstakes announced, CZ starts farewell tour, GSSF matches, Chicago food?

    09/01/2026 | 49 mins.
    240: On this episode, we launch our first sweepstakes! CZ starts the farewell tour of the 75B, Tony attends a GSSF match as an RO, and lots of talk of Chicago foods??

    Here is the official Sweepstakes rules: https://laugh-n-load.myshopify.com/pages/x-10-sweepstakes-rules?_pos=5&_sid=851b63d29&_ss=r

    Check Out Our Partners & Affiliates For The Best Deals On Gear:
    👉 https://laugh-n-load.myshopify.com/pages/gear-stuff-we-recommend
    Exclusive Discount Codes:
    Gideon Optics — Code LNL10 — 10% Off & Free Shipping
    Woox — Code laughnload10 — 10% Off
    Blackout Coffee — Code LNL20 — 20% Off First Order

    Thanks for all of your guy’s support! We love ya!

    Please help us out by rating and reviewing the podcast! Thank you!

    Got questions? Email us at pewtimepodcast@gmail.com

    If you want to book Tony for a class email him at performancegun@gmail.com

    Looking for some new range wear?

    Head over to https://www.laughnload.com to check out some of the shirts, hats, hoodies and more that are currently available.

    What to check out some more from us you can search Laugh n Load on IG, FB and YouTube.

    FB: https://www.facebook.com/252407111792056/

    IG: https://instagram.com/laughnload?igshid=tm0tboj9syru

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvK8P5NQ_sCpz1Hwasmd62Q
  • Pew Time

    Staccato changes their tune, headway on the fight for freedoms & special guest Dartanion

    08/25/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    239: On this episode, we got a lot of wins and seemingly right direction movement on gun laws, Staccato changes their tune on warranties, new small guns from Kel-Tec and Girsan and we have a special guest on, Dartanion Sellers, he is a newer shooter jumping head first into all things including being a Match Director for a NISA match while Eric is out of country!

    Give Dartanion a follow here https://www.instagram.com/414dartanions?igsi=OW9sZmx1eW81aGZl

    Check Out Our Partners & Affiliates For The Best Deals On Gear:
    👉 https://laugh-n-load.myshopify.com/pages/gear-stuff-we-recommend
    Exclusive Discount Codes:
    Gideon Optics — Code LNL10 — 10% Off & Free Shipping
    Woox — Code laughnload10 — 10% Off
    Blackout Coffee — Code LNL20 — 20% Off First Order

    Thanks for all of your guy’s support! We love ya!

    Please help us out by rating and reviewing the podcast! Thank you!

    Got questions? Email us at pewtimepodcast@gmail.com

    If you want to book Tony for a class email him at performancegun@gmail.com

    Looking for some new range wear?

    Head over to https://www.laughnload.com to check out some of the shirts, hats, hoodies and more that are currently available.

    What to check out some more from us you can search Laugh n Load on IG, FB and YouTube.

    FB: https://www.facebook.com/252407111792056/

    IG: https://instagram.com/laughnload?igshid=tm0tboj9syru

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvK8P5NQ_sCpz1Hwasmd62Q
  • Pew Time

    238: Staccato situation follow up, NISA update, IL Section, Stage planning, USPSA rework divisions

    08/18/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    238: On this episode, we get some more details about the whole Staccato situation, the 2nd Amendment Foundation is trying to make sure that once you do the time you can get your 2nd amendment rights restored easier than you can now. Also the August update for NISA with Eric Kamps. The Illinois Sectional results and great questions from you guys about everything from stage planning, to pistol conversion kits, and USPSA division reworks!

    Check Out Our Partners & Affiliates For The Best Deals On Gear:
    👉 https://laugh-n-load.myshopify.com/pages/gear-stuff-we-recommend
    Exclusive Discount Codes:
    Gideon Optics — Code LNL10 — 10% Off & Free Shipping
    Woox — Code laughnload10 — 10% Off
    Blackout Coffee — Code LNL20 — 20% Off First Order

    Thanks for all of your guy’s support! We love ya!

    Please help us out by rating and reviewing the podcast! Thank you!

    Got questions? Email us at pewtimepodcast@gmail.com

    If you want to book Tony for a class email him at performancegun@gmail.com

    Looking for some new range wear?

    Head over to https://www.laughnload.com to check out some of the shirts, hats, hoodies and more that are currently available.

    What to check out some more from us you can search Laugh n Load on IG, FB and YouTube.

    FB: https://www.facebook.com/252407111792056/

    IG: https://instagram.com/laughnload?igshid=tm0tboj9syru

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvK8P5NQ_sCpz1Hwasmd62Q
  • Pew Time

    237: Staccato drops dealers, Tony shoots PRS, Jaki tries an 80oz pistol & great questions from you!

    08/11/2026 | 57 mins.
    237: On this episode, Staccato pulls dealer accounts, Tony shoots his first PRS match and Jaki shoots and 80oz pistol, and awesome questions from you guys!

    Check Out Our Partners & Affiliates For The Best Deals On Gear:
    👉 https://laugh-n-load.myshopify.com/pages/gear-stuff-we-recommend
    Exclusive Discount Codes:
    Gideon Optics — Code LNL10 — 10% Off & Free Shipping
    Woox — Code laughnload10 — 10% Off
    Blackout Coffee — Code LNL20 — 20% Off First Order

    Thanks for all of your guy’s support! We love ya!

    Please help us out by rating and reviewing the podcast! Thank you!

    Got questions? Email us at pewtimepodcast@gmail.com

    If you want to book Tony for a class email him at performancegun@gmail.com

    Looking for some new range wear?

    Head over to https://www.laughnload.com to check out some of the shirts, hats, hoodies and more that are currently available.

    What to check out some more from us you can search Laugh n Load on IG, FB and YouTube.

    FB: https://www.facebook.com/252407111792056/

    IG: https://instagram.com/laughnload?igshid=tm0tboj9syru

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvK8P5NQ_sCpz1Hwasmd62Q
  • Pew Time

    236: New Steiner MPS, New Self Defense.22lr, tons of questions about guns, cigars, watches & snobs

    08/04/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    236: On this episode, Steiner drops a MOS 2.0 and CCI puts out a new .22LR defense round the Uppercut.

    And then you guys really came through with a TON of questions! Like what guns we would buy if money was no issue, best $10 cigar, who is the bigger gear snob Tony or Jaki???

    Check Out Our Partners & Affiliates For The Best Deals On Gear:
    👉 https://laugh-n-load.myshopify.com/pages/gear-stuff-we-recommend
    Exclusive Discount Codes:
    Gideon Optics — Code LNL10 — 10% Off & Free Shipping
    Woox — Code laughnload10 — 10% Off
    Blackout Coffee — Code LNL20 — 20% Off First Order

    Thanks for all of your guy’s support! We love ya!

    Please help us out by rating and reviewing the podcast! Thank you!

    Got questions? Email us at pewtimepodcast@gmail.com

    If you want to book Tony for a class email him at performancegun@gmail.com

    Looking for some new range wear?

    Head over to https://www.laughnload.com to check out some of the shirts, hats, hoodies and more that are currently available.

    What to check out some more from us you can search Laugh n Load on IG, FB and YouTube.

    FB: https://www.facebook.com/252407111792056/

    IG: https://instagram.com/laughnload?igshid=tm0tboj9syru

    YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvK8P5NQ_sCpz1Hwasmd62Q
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About Pew Time
A show about all things Pew(gun) related! Hosted by Tony and Jaki Sallis we aim to share our experiences and help you along your journey of gun ownership. We will cover everything new guns, product reviews, competition shooting and much much more!
Podcast website
HobbiesLeisure

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