238: On this episode, we get some more details about the whole Staccato situation, the 2nd Amendment Foundation is trying to make sure that once you do the time you can get your 2nd amendment rights restored easier than you can now. Also the August update for NISA with Eric Kamps. The Illinois Sectional results and great questions from you guys about everything from stage planning, to pistol conversion kits, and USPSA division reworks!



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