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26 episodes
- In this episode, Jason, (former Hells Angels), and Mooch, (former Mongol), sit down with one of their most controversial guests yet: former Utah gang detective Mike Lynes.
Mike shares his journey from growing up in Southern California to a career in law enforcement, explaining what inspired him to become a police officer and eventually specialize in gang investigations. The conversation explores his work combating street gangs, drugs, graffiti, and organized criminal activity before turning to the world of outlaw motorcycle clubs.
Mike discusses the creation of his widely known and often-debated newsletter documenting outlaw motorcycle clubs—a publication embraced by many in law enforcement but sharply criticized within the biker community. Together, they examine the ongoing debate over what is fact, what is perception, and where the lines between intelligence gathering and misinformation can become blurred.
The discussion also tackles one of the most hotly debated topics in motorcycle culture: the difference between the terms "outlaw motorcycle club" and "biker gang," and why those words carry such different meanings depending on who's using them.
This is an honest, respectful, and thought-provoking conversation that brings together two very different perspectives on a world that has long been surrounded by secrecy, controversy, and misunderstanding. Whether you agree or disagree, this episode challenges listeners to hear both sides of the story.
- Patched is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at https://www.betterhelp.com/Patched
In this episode, Jason, (former Hells Angels), and Mooch, (former Mongol), sit down with Billy, a former Hells Angels member whose life took an unexpected turn from the outlaw biker world to a career helping others overcome addiction.
He shares stories from his early days in the club, the brotherhood, the lifestyle, and the realities that came with living on the edge. The conversation takes a deeply personal turn as he recounts a pivotal moment that changed everything—the loss of a close friend and fellow member to addiction. Faced with the stark reality of where his own path was leading, realizing that if he didn't make a change, he would likely meet the same fate.
He talks about the long and difficult journey of self-improvement, education, and personal growth. Today, he works as an addiction counselor, using his experiences to help others find a way out of the same struggles he once faced.
This is a raw and honest conversation about addiction, loss, redemption, and the courage it takes to rebuild your life while carrying the lessons of where you've been.
- Patched is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at https://www.betterhelp.com/Patched
In this episode, Jason, (former Hells Angels), and Mooch, (former Mongol), sit down with Bo, founder of Outlaw Archives, for a fascinating conversation about preserving the history of outlaw motorcycle clubs and the culture that surrounds them.
Bo shares how he was first drawn to the biker world, his passion for collecting rare club memorabilia, photographs, and historical artifacts, and why documenting this unique subculture matters. The discussion explores the importance of preserving the stories, traditions, and legacy of a lifestyle that has largely existed outside the public eye.
But archiving outlaw history comes with risks. Bo talks candidly about the challenges, controversies, and even death threats he has faced while collecting and documenting pieces of a world built on secrecy, loyalty, and respect. Together, the hosts and Bo discuss the fine line between preserving history and honoring the patch, and why someone has to ensure these stories aren't lost to time.
A thought-provoking episode about brotherhood, legacy, respect, and the responsibility of keeping outlaw motorcycle history alive for future generations.
- Patched is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at https://www.betterhelp.com/Patched
In this episode, Jason, (former Hells Angels), and Mooch, (former Mongol), sit down with Dale of the Hangmen MC for an incredible conversation about outlaw biker culture, loyalty, survival, and transformation.
Dale shares what MC life was really like in the early 1970s—the violence, brotherhood, freedom, and dangers that came with living outside the norm. He opens up about his path through the club world while chasing an entirely different dream: becoming a pilot. From riding with the club to flying as an Alaska bush pilot and eventually becoming a commercial airline pilot, Dale’s journey is anything but ordinary. Along the way, he also became a world-record holder in .50 caliber long-range target shooting, proving his relentless drive and discipline both on and off the road.
A raw and inspiring episode about identity, mental resilience, brotherhood, and finding purpose beyond the road.
- This episode is brought to you by PrizePicks. Get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/PATCHED
In this episode, Jason Logan (former Hells Angel) and Justin “Mooch” DeLoretto (former Mongol) sit down with Spike, a longtime member of the Hessians Motorcycle Club, to explore his life on both sides of the outlaw biker world. Spike opens up about his rough childhood in the UK, the near-fatal motorcycle crash that nearly ended his life, but not his love for riding. He touches on his journey across the Atlantic to the United States and into the Outlaw MC culture while maintaining a high profile professional career. He shares how he found belonging and brotherhood within the Hessians, and how he now focuses on passing down the traditions, respect, and values of the motorcycle club life to a new generation of riders.
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About Patched Podcast
A firsthand look at the emotional effects of the outlaw motorcycle lifestyle and the public perception it has. Join us as we take a deeper look at the psychological impact of a lifestyle lived outside the accepted social norm.Podcast website
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