In this episode, Jason, (former Hells Angels), and Mooch, (former Mongol), sit down with one of their most controversial guests yet: former Utah gang detective Mike Lynes.

Mike shares his journey from growing up in Southern California to a career in law enforcement, explaining what inspired him to become a police officer and eventually specialize in gang investigations. The conversation explores his work combating street gangs, drugs, graffiti, and organized criminal activity before turning to the world of outlaw motorcycle clubs.

Mike discusses the creation of his widely known and often-debated newsletter documenting outlaw motorcycle clubs—a publication embraced by many in law enforcement but sharply criticized within the biker community. Together, they examine the ongoing debate over what is fact, what is perception, and where the lines between intelligence gathering and misinformation can become blurred.

The discussion also tackles one of the most hotly debated topics in motorcycle culture: the difference between the terms "outlaw motorcycle club" and "biker gang," and why those words carry such different meanings depending on who's using them.

This is an honest, respectful, and thought-provoking conversation that brings together two very different perspectives on a world that has long been surrounded by secrecy, controversy, and misunderstanding. Whether you agree or disagree, this episode challenges listeners to hear both sides of the story.