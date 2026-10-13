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ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea
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ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea

Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion
Film ReviewsTV & Film
ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Organizing “All the Stuff That Happens in Sicario”

    10/13/2026 | 16 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit goodmovie.substack.com

    Jason and Shea organize all the stuff that happens in Sicario.

  • (Free Episode) SEPTEMBER INVOICES: Primetime! Resident Evil! Heart of the Beast! And More!

    10/06/2026 | 34 mins.
    For this week's episode of ORGANIZING THINGS, Shea goes through all new releases he watched in September, reveals how much he paid to see each one, then decides if anybody from any of the movies owes him any of his money back.


    This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit goodmovie.substack.com/subscribe

  • Organizing “Tom Cruise Movie Characters, Based On If We Could Spend Four Hours In A Car With Them”

    09/29/2026 | 16 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit goodmovie.substack.com

    For episode five of ORGANIZING THINGS, Jason and Shea organize Tom Cruise movie characters, based on if we could spend four hours in a car with them.

  • Organizing “Single Location Movies”

    09/22/2026 | 6 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit goodmovie.substack.com

    For the fourth episode of ORGANIZING THINGS, Jason and I organized single location movies. There’s laughing, there’s singing, there’s arguing, there’s even a special guest producer who many of you will recognize. It’s great fun.
    Some of the single location movies we organized:
    * The Breakfast Club (what a delightful collection of kids)
    * The Hateful Eight (what a despicable collection of adults)
    * 12 Angry Men (my pick for the greatest ever single location movie)
    * Panic Room (Jared Leto has f*****g cornrows in this!)
    * And about 25 more!
    Happy listening.

  • Organizing “Movie Villains, Based on What Type of Hang They Would Be”

    09/15/2026 | 7 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit goodmovie.substack.com

    Jason and Shea organize movie villains, based on what type of hang they would be.
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About ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea
Each week, Jason and Shea will take one specific movie-related subject and organize all its parts and pieces into one of four tiers: Great, Good, Meh, or Bad. goodmovie.substack.com
Podcast website
Film ReviewsTV & Film

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