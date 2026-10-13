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ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea
Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion
Latest episode
9 episodes
(Free Episode) SEPTEMBER INVOICES: Primetime! Resident Evil! Heart of the Beast! And More!10/06/2026 | 34 mins.For this week's episode of ORGANIZING THINGS, Shea goes through all new releases he watched in September, reveals how much he paid to see each one, then decides if anybody from any of the movies owes him any of his money back.
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit goodmovie.substack.com/subscribe
Organizing “Tom Cruise Movie Characters, Based On If We Could Spend Four Hours In A Car With Them”09/29/2026 | 16 mins.This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit goodmovie.substack.com
For episode five of ORGANIZING THINGS, Jason and Shea organize Tom Cruise movie characters, based on if we could spend four hours in a car with them.
- This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit goodmovie.substack.com
For the fourth episode of ORGANIZING THINGS, Jason and I organized single location movies. There’s laughing, there’s singing, there’s arguing, there’s even a special guest producer who many of you will recognize. It’s great fun.
Some of the single location movies we organized:
* The Breakfast Club (what a delightful collection of kids)
* The Hateful Eight (what a despicable collection of adults)
* 12 Angry Men (my pick for the greatest ever single location movie)
* Panic Room (Jared Leto has f*****g cornrows in this!)
* And about 25 more!
Happy listening.
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About ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea
Each week, Jason and Shea will take one specific movie-related subject and organize all its parts and pieces into one of four tiers: Great, Good, Meh, or Bad. goodmovie.substack.comPodcast website
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ORGANIZING THINGS with Jason and Shea
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