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3 episodes
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About Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson
Selective Viewing is a show hosted by comedian Rob Anderson that humorously recaps a collection of movies in very niche genres, like movies with human/animal romances, movies that act as a form of birth control, and movies with insufferable dying people.Podcast website
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Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson
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