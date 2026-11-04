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Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson

Rob Anderson
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson

    We get it, you're dying

    11/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    Movies with characters who are given a terminal diagnosis and they're REALLY dragging it out.
  • Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson

    Birth Control Movies

    10/20/2026 | 30 mins.
    A round up of movies that will make you HEAVILY rethink wanting children.
  • Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson

    Doin' it with Animals

    10/11/2026 | 28 mins.
    A collection of movies where human beings have romances and intimate relationships with another species.
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About Selective Viewing with Rob Anderson
Selective Viewing is a show hosted by comedian Rob Anderson that humorously recaps a collection of movies in very niche genres, like movies with human/animal romances, movies that act as a form of birth control, and movies with insufferable dying people.
Podcast website
Film ReviewsTV & Film

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