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CINEMA SUNDAY

Candi Thomas
Film HistoryFilm Reviews
CINEMA SUNDAY
Latest episode

134 episodes

  • CINEMA SUNDAY

    S4 Episode 1: Erin Brockovich

    10/04/2026 | 33 mins.
    Erin Brockovich, while working as a file clerk at a law firm, begins researching a pro bono real estate case. What she discovers is a toxic groundwater contamination that Pacific Gas & Electric covered up for decades. Her determination to hold them accountable helped lead to a historic direct-action settlement for the residents of Hinkley, California.
  • CINEMA SUNDAY

    S3 Episode 8: Frost/Nixon

    05/31/2026 | 43 mins.
    In 1977, former President Richard Nixon decides to break his silence. He agrees to  an all-inclusive interview meant to confront lingering questions about his time in office, specifically the Watergate scandal that ended his Presidency. Sitting across from him is David Frost, a breezy British television host, who many mistakenly believe is not up to the challenge.
  • CINEMA SUNDAY

    S3 Episode 7: Scoop

    05/24/2026 | 37 mins.
    In 2019, a producer from BBC's Newsnight works to secure Prince Andrew's infamous interview, in which he discussed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • CINEMA SUNDAY

    S3 Episode 6: The Post

    05/17/2026 | 33 mins.
    In 1971, the publisher of The Washington Post and her hard-hitting editor revealed a cover-up that spanned four U.S Presidencies. What followed was an unprecedented battle between journalists and their government.
  • CINEMA SUNDAY

    S3 Episode 5: Live from Baghdad

    05/10/2026 | 33 mins.
    A CNN news crew arrives in Baghdad after the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, and ends up delivering the story of a lifetime.
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About CINEMA SUNDAY
The headlines are loud but the movies are timeless. Movies not only entertain us, they can help us understand and navigate the moment we're living in. They can make us laugh, cry, love and learn. This is why movies matter. Source Material: Wikipedia, IMDb & freemusicarchive.com
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