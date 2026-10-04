A CNN news crew arrives in Baghdad after the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, and ends up delivering the story of a lifetime.

In 1971, the publisher of The Washington Post and her hard-hitting editor revealed a cover-up that spanned four U.S Presidencies. What followed was an unprecedented battle between journalists and their government.

In 2019, a producer from BBC's Newsnight works to secure Prince Andrew's infamous interview, in which he discussed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In 1977, former President Richard Nixon decides to break his silence. He agrees to an all-inclusive interview meant to confront lingering questions about his time in office, specifically the Watergate scandal that ended his Presidency. Sitting across from him is David Frost, a breezy British television host, who many mistakenly believe is not up to the challenge.

Erin Brockovich, while working as a file clerk at a law firm, begins researching a pro bono real estate case. What she discovers is a toxic groundwater contamination that Pacific Gas & Electric covered up for decades. Her determination to hold them accountable helped lead to a historic direct-action settlement for the residents of Hinkley, California.

About CINEMA SUNDAY

About CINEMA SUNDAY

About CINEMA SUNDAY