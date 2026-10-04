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134 episodes
- Erin Brockovich, while working as a file clerk at a law firm, begins researching a pro bono real estate case. What she discovers is a toxic groundwater contamination that Pacific Gas & Electric covered up for decades. Her determination to hold them accountable helped lead to a historic direct-action settlement for the residents of Hinkley, California.
- In 1977, former President Richard Nixon decides to break his silence. He agrees to an all-inclusive interview meant to confront lingering questions about his time in office, specifically the Watergate scandal that ended his Presidency. Sitting across from him is David Frost, a breezy British television host, who many mistakenly believe is not up to the challenge.
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About CINEMA SUNDAY
The headlines are loud but the movies are timeless. Movies not only entertain us, they can help us understand and navigate the moment we're living in. They can make us laugh, cry, love and learn. This is why movies matter. Source Material: Wikipedia, IMDb & freemusicarchive.comPodcast website
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