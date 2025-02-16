Powered by RND
New Creative Era

Podcast New Creative Era
Joshua Citarella and Yancey Strickler
A podcast exploring how creative people release work and develop their practices. metalabel.substack.com
ArtsSociety & Culture

  • How to create context and release your work (New Creative Era 001)
    Today we’re happy to introduce a new podcast from Joshua Citarella, Yancey Strickler, and Metalabel: New Creative Era.New Creative Era is a bi-weekly mini-series exploring how creative people release work and develop their creative practices. Each episode features a casual conversation between Josh and Yancey exploring their own experiences and lessons from others.The goal is to create an open, candid space to explore the nitty-gritty of making and releasing creative work in 2025.Episode One dives into how to release your creative work while building the rich context around it that it deserves. New episodes will appear every other week. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit metalabel.substack.com
    31:55

About New Creative Era

