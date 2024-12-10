Napkin Notes with Elizabeth Evans

While her name is Brittany Sjogren, you most likely know her as Loverly Grey :) Brittany has amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/loverlygrey/) all around her love of fashion. And on today’s episode of Napkin Notes, she is sharing: How she found a gap in the market to explode on the platform Where her passion of fashion began How her faith is included in her business Her husband’s sobriety story and how they align their goals in their marriage Why you have to ‘make it make sense’ when a gut feeling is that strong Come behind the scenes with me as I chat with everyone’s favorite fashion creator and walk away with inspiration for YOUR business idea. Follow Brittany here! https://www.instagram.com/loverlygrey/?hl=en Want to start your own podcast? Head to www.elizabethevans.co/podcastcohort to learn how! Follow Elizabeth for more! https://www.instagram.com/elizabethevans.co/?hl=en

In this inaugural 'magazine' release of the Napkin Notes - December Edition, I'm kicking things off with what I'm calling a Letter from the Editor Episode! Because of my love of magazines, I'm releasing all 4 episodes this month at once in hopes to provide an audio formatted, magazine-like experience with each episode representing a different segment of a cohesive magazine. This Letter from the Editor + this month's theme is about the importance of looking back and *remembering.* Because sometimes it takes looking back to find our way forward. Tune in for 3 ways to actively remember this Christmas season and to discover clarity for 2025. After tuning in to this December's Letter from the Editor Episode, be sure to listen to the 3 interview episodes waiting for you to consume throughout the month! From tablescape decorating, to how to get unstuck for 2025, to girlfriend conversations about how God is working our lives - this edition will warm your heart for the holidays! Now go call your mom or text your best friend to let them know you're thinking of them!

Ready for some decorating tips, funny wedding planning stories, and advice on perfecting the art of the pivot - well you're in the right place. Today on the podcast is Mary Hollis Huddleston, previously known on Instagram as Mrs Southern Social. Mary Hollis is a Nashville native, previous owner of the event rental company, Please Be Seated, and author of 2 books: Without a Hitch and Piece of Cake. Her brand is all about hosting and entertaining without the hassle. What I love about Mary Hollis and this conversation is that it lays out how someone can take a passion for something, in this case: hosting, and turn it into so many different creative avenues. From being a wedding planner, to owning an event rental business, to now authoring fiction books based on her funny life experiences - Mary Hollis is the epitome of creating your own lane with your creativity. Today I'm chatting with her about The impact her grandmother had on her, Tips to decorating your home for the holidays, and How anyone can start over at any time.

If you are feeling stuck in the middle of a season of TRANSITION, this episode is about to be your best friend. I had the privilege of sitting down with pastor, author, and writer: Craig Cooney. But you probably know him as DailyProphetic on Instagram! Craig has a gift to bring God's Word into our present day lives - and delivers this through Scripturally backed encouragement and Spirit led insights (and oh yeah, he's from Ireland!). In this episode, we focus on 4 things that keep us feeling *stuck* in our current position, and what exactly to do about it. From Scripture to personal stories, this episode is truly a moving conversation. Tune in to hear how to take your next, best step - and get unstuck in your life.

If you've followed Cleere Reaves, who you probably know as CleerelyStated, on Instagram for even just 5 minutes, you know she has the gift of putting into words what God is laying on our hearts. From almost a collective, societal perspective! I don't know how, but she does. It is a miraculous thing. And my conversation with her felt like her writing coming to life. If you're ready for a girl's girl kind of conversation, wrapped with God's Truth about who HE says you are, and also feels kind of like a calming hug because someone GETS you, then signed, sealed delivered - this episode is yours. In my chat with Cleere, we cover: Why obedience is really an invitation and privilege in who you get to become Why it's important to be courageous twice Why anger can be a hard emotion for women to access The difference between a peacemaker and a peacekeeper How our biggest regrets are not seeking out our full potential of our giftings I hope you have a big smile on your face after listening to this. Because I know I sure did after having this conversation.

Sometimes finding yourself in adulthood looks a lot like getting back to who you were as a child… Welcome to the Napkin Notes Podcast! Hosted by me! Elizabeth Evans. I want to help us pick back up the pieces of who we used to be, the pieces of ourselves we really loved and cherished, that somehow were left behind along the way. Helping to remind us all who we once were before the world told us who to be. And not necessarily through hard conversations or deep therapy (albeit, I'm a big fan of both). But simply through things like: - Reminding ourselves how to be in community, - Sharing our non-linear stories of stumbling into unexpected passions, - Re-learning our favorite recipes, - Chatting about our most-loved family traditions, and - Throwing memorable, yet effortless girl's nights. And who am I you ask? I'm Elizabeth :) Owner+Founder of Elizabeth Evans Media. I began my agency in 2018 and have produced dozens of top podcasts from world renowned musicians, impactful content creators, and best selling authors. One thing has remained true throughout this entrepreneurship journey: I love the feeling of connection through storytelling - with a little flair of southern hospitality. So in that spirit, I'll be inviting on guests that have a passion for connection, generosity, and of course, great taste, to keep us inspired to write out our own story well - while obviously giggling along the way. You'll hear from women like: - Olivia Adriance about the tenacity of building a dream community of over 1 million likeminded food lovers and how a mother's influence at a young age can bring about a tradition of making tasty meals. - And from Cortney LaCorte of Cheesegal on her own Napkin Note moment that started her brand (that will soon materialize into a cookbook!) - and how an unexpected family friend cultivated her love of gatherings. - And from Mallory Ervin about how growing up with 22 first cousins crafted her familial loyalty and how that support encouraged her to pursue big dreams from Miss America to the Amazing Race. Essentially, if you love handwritten letters, flower arrangements, family traditions, intentional questions, and a good cocktail – I think you'll quickly find your place here. I want to bring us back to ourselves, and I believe we can do that through inviting small Notes of Nostalgia into each of our days. And I'm just so glad you're here. I'm Elizabeth and this is the Napkin Notes Podcast.