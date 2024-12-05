Pascal Lottaz: Neutrality, Geopolitics, and International Conflict — #74
Pascal Lottaz is Associate Professor at Kyoto University’s Faculty of Law & HakubiCenter. His research area is Neutrality Studies - the study of neutrality as a concept in international relations, sociology, international law, diplomacy, political science, security, and history. Follow Pascal on X @PlottazPascal's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies (00:00) - Professor Pascal Lattaz's background, early life, and experiences in Japan
(14:17) - Neutrality in international relations
(20:07) - Ukraine's struggle for neutrality
(28:44) - Debating the Ukraine conflict
(37:50) - Physics, social sciences, and observer-independent reality
(46:13) - The importance of dissent in open societies
(47:01) - Russian resilience, NATO, escalation strategies, and potential outcomes
(51:43) - European realism and U.S. influence
(56:16) - Incentive structures and NATO dynamics
(01:04:11) - Japan's strategic position and U.S. alliance
(01:13:49) - Potential conflicts and proxy wars in East Asia
(01:30:35) - Philippines' strategic dilemma
(01:36:26) - Concluding thoughts
Music used with permission from Blade Runner Blues Livestream improvisation by State Azure.
1:37:13
Letter from Shanghai: Reflections on China in 2024 — #73
(00:00) - Overview: 3 weeks in China
(02:33) - The China knowledge problem: Grappling with Reality
(06:54) - Physics seminars in Shanghai and Beijing
(15:54) - Chinese academia, challenges in scientific culture
(22:43) - Yu Min: Two Bombs, One Satellite
(27:02) - He Jiankui and gene editing, plus the future of biotech in China
(33:32) - China's AI and chip war strategy. Impact of U.S. policies on semiconductor industry
(35:46) - Quiet confidence in China's technological advancements
(37:17) - Discovering my father's history in Yunnan, etched in stone
(41:04) - Climbing Jade Mountain on election night: Trump Triumph
(48:31) - Shanghai modern infrastructure and technology
(51:16) - High-speed rail in China
(53:12) - Visit China - or at least watch some travel videos on YouTube!
Links to X posts made during my trip - check out the whole timelineduring this period. PPP and US vs PRC Real GDPhttps://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1851653168158949492 PhD student asks me whether Jews control US politics:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1852179736035778768 Note to retards, on "Chicoms":https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1852195575434715645 Yu Min and the Chinese H-bomb:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1852497112635671016https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1852497765353558371 Me and He Jiankui:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1852693355601199262 Dali:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1853239642075648356https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1853247317840629820https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1853301562480718195 Lijiang:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1854395254105047484https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1854503079669838057 MAGA on the Mountain:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1854015799901495674 Business-class lie flat seats on HSR:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1855042439280791977 Kumming:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1855050351755641106https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1855409317937098864https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1855748351855071433https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1856215080637215222https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1856239700362834006https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1856533059509653578https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1856634646160683273 Shanghai:https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1857282310099386857https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1857391783770276314https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1857574060122845381https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1857653348557603255https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1858033981276467535 Music used with permission from Blade Runner Blues Livestream improvisation by State Azure.
59:51
Letter from Beijing, with Han Feizi — #72
Han Feizi is the pseudonym of a columnist for Asia Times, who covers the Chinese economy, technology, and US-China competition. The author lives in Beijing, and has an extensive background in finance and investment banking.Han Feizi's articles for Asia Times: https://asiatimes.com/author/han-feizi/ Chapters:00:00 Introduction to the guest: Han Feizi01:39 What it's like in Beijing right now06:38 Modern Conveniences in Beijing12:11 What the economy feels like for ordinary people19:09 China's economic structure: consumption, infrastructure investment, Michael Pettis30:32 Currency Valuation and PPP: real PRC is significantly larger than US economy31:45 US high living standards and manufacturing competitiveness34:13 Globalization and its discontents40:15 Reversing globalization and the myth of American exceptionalism45:58 China's increasingly high quality standards and quality of life58:09 Whither China? Xi JinpingMusic used with permission from Blade Runner Blues Livestream improvisation by State Azure.
1:02:09
Seeking Truth From Facts: Israel and Iran, Missile Defense, China Economic Development
This is a crossover episode with the Seeking Truth From Facts podcast. (00:00) - Iranian missile attack vs Israel and missile defense
(13:10) - Is there potential for a 1973-style oil crisis?
(21:41) - Is NATO getting tired of the proxy war in Ukraine?
(25:43) - Why has Europe declined relatively since 2008 and what are the consequences of said decline?
(30:13) - Is procyclical European fiscal policy to blame?
(34:51) - Has China's infrastructure boom been a white elephant?
(41:37) - China's energy grid and solar energy transision
(46:57) - Will India catch up to or overtake China?
(57:06) - Is liberal democracy really necessary for long-term economic prosperity?
(01:00:14) - How did Lee Kuan Yew transform Singapore?
Links: Iran ballistic missiles and missile defensehttps://stevehsu.substack.com/p/iran-vs-israel-implications-for-missile Pershing 2 Missilehttps://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1843450614552113316 Russia-Ukraine war and Iran blowbackhttps://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1844551899103863154 India developmenthttps://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1814994391502667953https://x.com/hsu_steve/status/1815047688829706279Music used with permission from Blade Runner Blues Livestream improvisation by State Azure.
1:05:02
Samo Burja: Intellectuals, Culture. and the Technosphere — #70
Samo Burja founded Bismarck Analysis, a consulting firm that investigates the political and institutional landscape of society. He is a Senior Research Fellow in Political Science at the Foresight Institute where he advises on how institutions can shape the future of technology. Since 2024, he has chaired the editorial board of Palladium Magazine, a non-partisan publication that explores the future of governance and society through international journalism, long-form analysis, and social philosophy. From 2020 to 2023, he was a Research Fellow at the Long Now Foundation where he studied how institutions can endure for centuries and millennia.Samo writes and speaks on history, institutions, and strategy with a focus on exceptional leaders that create new social and political forms. Image has systematized this approach as “Great Founder Theory.”Steve and Samo discuss:(00:00) - Introduction
(01:38) - Meet Samo Burja: Founder of Bismarck Analysis
(03:17) - Palladium Magazine: A West Coast Publication
(06:37) - The Unique Culture of Silicon Valley
(12:53) - Inside Bismarck Analysis: Services and Clients
(21:35) - The Role of Technology in Global Innovation
(32:13) - The Influence of Rationalists and Effective Altruists
(48:07) - European Tech Policies and Global Competition
(49:28) - The Role of Taiwan and China in Tech Manufacturing
(51:12) - Geopolitical Dynamics and Strategic Alliances
(52:49) - China's Provincial Power and Industrial Strategy
(56:02) - Urbanization and Demography, Ancient Society
(59:41) - Intellectual Pursuits and Cultural Dynamics
(01:04:09) - Intellectuals, SF, and Global Influence
(01:13:45) - Fertility Rates, Urbanization, and Forgotten Migration
(01:22:24) - Interest in Cultural Dynamics and Population Rates
(01:26:03) - Daily Life as an Intellectual
Music used with permission from Blade Runner Blues Livestream improvisation by State Azure.
