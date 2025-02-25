BC25 Presenter | John Mark McMillan | Technology, AI Jesus and Meaning Making

"Technology does a really good job of floating us past all of these inconvenient blessings." - John Mark McMillan Today on the show, singer-songwriter John Mark Mcmillan joins me to talk about his new music, technology's impact on the arts, confessing to an AI Jesus, and recovering a sense of meaning in our disenchanted world. If you’ve listened to the Makers and Mystics podcast or have been to any of our Breath and Clay events, then you’ll know that John Mark is no stranger to our community. He’s been a part of the Breath and Clay and Makers and Mystics world since the beginning. We love keeping up with his creative work and appreciate his voice to this community. John Mark will be bringing his full band to perform some of the new songs for the first time ever in public at The Breath and The Clay March 21-23, 2025. Topics:The Impact of Technology on The ArtsAI JesusHow we experience music togetherLinks/Resources: Connect with John MarkBook Mention: I'll Take You There: Pop Music and The Urge for Transcendence by Bill Friskics-WarrenAI Jesus ArticleKosuke Koyama BookThe Breath and The Clay Send us a text