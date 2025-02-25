BC Presenter | Kendra Adachi | The Art of Compassionate Time Management
Kendra Adachi is the New York Times bestselling author of The Lazy Genius Way, The Lazy Genius Kitchen, and The PLAN: Manage Your Time Like A Lazy Genius. As an expert in compassionate time management, Kendra helps others stop doing it all for the sake of doing what matters. She Kendra hosts the nationally-ranked The Lazy Genius Podcast and lives in North Carolina with her husband and three kids.In this episode, Kendra shares about:bringing our whole self to the tableviewing our life as a painting, not a puzzle moving past binary perceptions of art and time Kendra will share a keynote talk and join us for a discussion panel on reconciling art and family at The Breath and The Clay creative arts gathering, March 21-23, 2025, in Winston Salem, NC.
BC25 Presenter | John Mark McMillan | Technology, AI Jesus and Meaning Making
"Technology does a really good job of floating us past all of these inconvenient blessings." - John Mark McMillan Today on the show, singer-songwriter John Mark Mcmillan joins me to talk about his new music, technology's impact on the arts, confessing to an AI Jesus, and recovering a sense of meaning in our disenchanted world. If you've listened to the Makers and Mystics podcast or have been to any of our Breath and Clay events, then you'll know that John Mark is no stranger to our community. He's been a part of the Breath and Clay and Makers and Mystics world since the beginning. We love keeping up with his creative work and appreciate his voice to this community. John Mark will be bringing his full band to perform some of the new songs for the first time ever in public at The Breath and The Clay March 21-23, 2025. Topics:The Impact of Technology on The ArtsAI JesusHow we experience music togetherLinks/Resources: Connect with John MarkBook Mention: I'll Take You There: Pop Music and The Urge for Transcendence by Bill Friskics-WarrenAI Jesus ArticleKosuke Koyama BookThe Breath and The Clay
Makers and Mystics | Live In Boulder, Colorado
This episode offers a preview of the types of panels we'll be hosting at The Breath and The Clay 2025. It includes a live conversation with Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Victory Boyd, gospel recording artist Leeland Mooring, visual artist and curator Corey Frey, and podcast host Stephen Roach.This conversation was recorded live at the Resound Creative Arts event in Boulder, Colorado.
BC25 Presenter | Theopoetics and Comic Book Mythology with de'Angelo DIA
In this series of conversations, Makers and Mystics will highlight several of the presenters and themes for the BC25 creative arts gathering, March 21-23, in Winston Salem, NC. Today's guest is Theo-poet and mystic Dr. de'Angelo DIA. The conversation explores the intersections of poetry, theology, and personal experience. DIA discusses how his early exposure to literature and comic book mythology shaped his understanding of sacredness and black charismatic spirituality. Stephen Roach highlights BC25 themes of fragmentation and wholeness, the search for the divine in secular spaces, and the influence of neo-Appalachian art on DIA's work.
S14 Reclaiming Wonder Finale with Stephen Roach
In the season 14 finale of Makers and Mystics, Stephen Roach reflects on the theme of reclaiming wonder. Drawing from personal stories, spiritual insights, and the wisdom shared by this season's guests, Stephen examines how we can rediscover awe and beauty in our everyday lives, even in a world that often feels disconnected from the miraculous.Stephen closes the episode with a thought-provoking insight: Wonder is not just an experience; it's an invitation. It's the residue of the divine, a call to transformation, and a reminder that we are made for more than survival. When we open ourselves to wonder, we become what we behold and begin to see the possibility for beauty and meaning in every corner of life.