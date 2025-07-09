How The Sausage Is Made with Chef Chris Cosentino

115 — Chef Lee Anne Wong

Lee Anne Wong is the chef and owner of Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu, Hawaii. In March of 2019, Wong moved to Maui with her partner and one year old son. She also participated in Season 17 of Bravo’s Top Chef All Stars, filmed in Los Angeles and Northern Italy. Chef Wong’s Maui project, Papa’aina at the Pioneer Inn, located in historic Old Lahaina at the Harbor, showcased her culinary travels while featuring local, Maui grown and raised ingredients, and she was nominated as a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Outstanding Chef Pacific Northwest 2022. Papa’aina received local recognition and awards for Best Breakfast and Best New Restaurant during its lifespan. In August of 2023, Papa’aina perished in the Maui fires. Chef Wong participated in the Maui recovery efforts despite losing her own restaurant and continues to advocate for Maui and the small business community in Hawaii. Forging ahead, Chef Wong opened two Japan outposts of Koko Head Cafe; Tokyo in April 2023 and Osaka in September 2024. Koko Head Cafe recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, with Chef Wong planning a KHC Brunch Cookbook and continuing efforts to expand the brand locally. She continues to appear on various media platforms, most recently competing on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, Seasons 4, 5, & 6 and looks forward to working on exciting new projects to expand her brand and culinary expertise.