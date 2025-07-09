How The Sausage Is Made with Chef Chris Cosentino

Bryan Voltaggio isn’t just a chef; he’s a generational talent, respected by his peers and admired by food lovers everywhere. His restaurants—Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, Vulcania (co-owned with his brother Michael), and Wye Oak Tavern—each tell a story of culinary mastery and savory innovation.With accolades that include being a James Beard Foundation Award finalist and starring on Top Chef (season six), Top Chef Masters (season five), and Top Chef All-Stars (season sixteen), Bryan has firmly cemented his place in the culinary world. His cookbooks, HOME and VOLT Ink (co-written with his brother Michael), showcase his talent and offer a peek into his creative process.2024 was another big year for Bryan with the debut of Wye Oak Tavern in his hometown of Frederick, MD. This new venture is all about celebrating local flavors and ingredients, reflecting the city’s growing food scene.Despite his busy career, Bryan stays grounded with his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, Thatcher, Piper, and Ever Maeve. Recently earning his pilot’s license, Bryan now enjoys exploring the country’s beauty from 15,000 feet. As he continues to innovate and push culinary boundaries, Chef Bryan Voltaggio’s impact on the food world keeps growing, driven by his passion and creativity.
--------
1:37:57
--------
1:37:57
116 - Douglas Keane
Douglas Keane is the talented chef and co-owner of the renowned Michelin-starred restaurant Cyrus, in Geyserville, CA. Throughout his career, Chef Douglas Keane has been recognized and celebrated for his culinary excellence. His accolades include two Michelin stars, four stars from the San Francisco Chronicle, a James Beard Award for Best Chef Pacific, and being listed in Gourmet Magazine's Top 50 Restaurants in America, among many others.
--------
1:31:14
--------
1:31:14
115 — Chef Lee Anne Wong
Lee Anne Wong is the chef and owner of Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu, Hawaii. In March of 2019, Wong moved to Maui with her partner and one year old son. She also participated in Season 17 of Bravo’s Top Chef All Stars, filmed in Los Angeles and Northern Italy. Chef Wong’s Maui project, Papa’aina at the Pioneer Inn, located in historic Old Lahaina at the Harbor, showcased her culinary travels while featuring local, Maui grown and raised ingredients, and she was nominated as a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Outstanding Chef Pacific Northwest 2022. Papa’aina received local recognition and awards for Best Breakfast and Best New Restaurant during its lifespan. In August of 2023, Papa’aina perished in the Maui fires. Chef Wong participated in the Maui recovery efforts despite losing her own restaurant and continues to advocate for Maui and the small business community in Hawaii. Forging ahead, Chef Wong opened two Japan outposts of Koko Head Cafe; Tokyo in April 2023 and Osaka in September 2024. Koko Head Cafe recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, with Chef Wong planning a KHC Brunch Cookbook and continuing efforts to expand the brand locally. She continues to appear on various media platforms, most recently competing on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, Seasons 4, 5, & 6 and looks forward to working on exciting new projects to expand her brand and culinary expertise.
--------
1:44:23
--------
1:44:23
114 — Chef Jonny Black
Chef Jonny Black is the Co-owner and Executive Chef at Chez Noir, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA. Follow ChrisFollow Jonny
--------
1:45:32
--------
1:45:32
113 — Chef Timon Balloo
The culinary heart of Chef Timon Balloo’s food draws from a broad range of international flavors. From his Chinese, Indian-Trinidadian heritage to his classic European training, to the diverse kitchens where he built his career, each step along the way has led Balloo to become the chef he is today.
About How The Sausage Is Made with Chef Chris Cosentino
Welcome to How The Sausage Is Made, where Chef Chris Cosentino talks with chefs, restaurateurs, athletes, philanthropists, and others who inspire him. Each episode looks beneath the surface, behind the curtain, and digs deep to learn how people and things got to where they are now.