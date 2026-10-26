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SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎

Katierelax
HobbiesLeisure
SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎

    SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎 EP.5 因愛馬仕結緣，跟 JunJun 老師一起豁達過生活 ft. JUNJUN SQUARE

    10/26/2026 | 57 mins.
    這集邀請到 JunJun 老師，聊聊婚姻前後的變化、育兒準則、還有面對酸民的豁達態度，可以說是人間清醒呀！


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  • SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎

    SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎 EP.4 母女之間的愛總是瘋狂，一起陪媽媽走過人生下半場 ft. 媽媽 tang tang 姐

    10/12/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    這集跟媽媽聊聊從年輕與三姊妹相處的點滴到那些曾被遺忘的夢想。一起經歷低潮，暮然回首，才發現那些平常不過的日常才是最珍貴的。


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  • SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎

    SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎 EP.3 姊妹旅行戲劇性拉滿，又哭又笑卻回憶滿滿！

    09/28/2026 | 46 mins.
    這集分享了三姊妹帶上媽媽還有老公小孩的旅行，一起 have fun 讓彼此又哭又笑的，旅行雖然有很多不可控的因素，但順其自然、回憶滿滿！


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  • SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎

    SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎 EP.2 婚姻之道，一起尋找中間路！ft. Marco

    09/14/2026 | 54 mins.
    這集邀請到 Katie 的老公 Marco 一起聊聊智利文化、戀愛經驗，還有婚姻中的大小事。一起從兩個人變成四個人，這一路的點滴成長，這集全都聊！


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  • SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎

    SiS Are You Ok? 姊妹有事嗎 EP.1 有一種感情叫每天嫌棄妳，但誰都不能取代妳

    08/31/2026 | 42 mins.
    親生姊妹就是一邊嫌棄一邊離不開彼此
    最了解妳的人通常也是最知道怎麼惹怒妳的人
    有一種感情叫每天嫌棄妳
    但誰都不能取代妳～
    這一集我們聊聊只有親姊妹才做的出來、也只有彼此才懂的荒謬日常。
    可以為了一句話吵到翻臉，下一秒又像什麼都沒發生一樣繼續聊天，畢竟姐妹就是我可以嫌妳！但別人不行
    快來聽聽我們到底多有事！！！


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About SiS Are You Ok？姊妹有事嗎
☾ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katierelax/ ☾ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox7EEZha8s0&t=15s&ab_channel=ThisFamily ☾ 活動邀約: branding@sislabel.com Powered by Firstory Hosting
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