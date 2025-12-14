Open app
PodcastsArtsJust Chills - Short Scary Stories
Just Chills - Short Scary Stories
Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

Scary Stories with Taesha Glasgow
ArtsFiction
Just Chills - Short Scary Stories
Latest episode

169 episodes

  • Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

    At Chrighton Abbey

    12/14/2025 | 1h 13 mins.

    A classic ghost story by Louisa Baldwin. 

  • Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

    The Real and The Counterfeit - A Classic Ghost Story

    12/07/2025 | 38 mins.

    A classic ghost story by Louisa Baldwin. 

  • Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

    The Burned House - A Classic Ghost Story

    11/30/2025 | 21 mins.

    A classic chilling story by Vincent O'Sullivan. 

  • Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

    The Twisted Inn - A Classic Scary Story

    11/23/2025 | 29 mins.

    A classic scary story by Hugh Walpole. 

  • Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

    In the Dark by Edith Nesbit - A Classic Ghost Story

    11/16/2025 | 30 mins.

    Reuniting with an old friend, a man tries to save him from what he believes is a mental breakdown. But is there something lurking in the darkness? 

About Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

Enjoy a good scare? From timeless short scary story classics that have haunted generations to the blood-curdling horror stories born in the twisted minds of the new masters of horror, every week Just Chills delivers an unrelenting dose of fear designed to send chills down your spine. So turn down the lights and let the nightmare begin. Short scary stories by masters of horror like Bram Stoker, Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley, E F Benson, M R James, Charles Dickens, H.G Wells, F Marion Crawford, Edith Nesbit, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Mary Elizabeth Braddon, Fitz James O'Brien, W F Harvey, Edith Wharton, Charlotte Riddell, Elizabeth Gaskell, Algernon Blackwood, Arthur Conan Doyle, William Hope Hodgson and more.
ArtsFictionPerforming Arts

