Just Chills - Short Scary Stories

Reuniting with an old friend, a man tries to save him from what he believes is a mental breakdown. But is there something lurking in the darkness?

A classic scary story by Hugh Walpole.

A classic chilling story by Vincent O'Sullivan.

A classic ghost story by Louisa Baldwin.

A classic ghost story by Louisa Baldwin.

Enjoy a good scare? From timeless short scary story classics that have haunted generations to the blood-curdling horror stories born in the twisted minds of the new masters of horror, every week Just Chills delivers an unrelenting dose of fear designed to send chills down your spine. So turn down the lights and let the nightmare begin. Short scary stories by masters of horror like Bram Stoker, Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley, E F Benson, M R James, Charles Dickens, H.G Wells, F Marion Crawford, Edith Nesbit, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Mary Elizabeth Braddon, Fitz James O'Brien, W F Harvey, Edith Wharton, Charlotte Riddell, Elizabeth Gaskell, Algernon Blackwood, Arthur Conan Doyle, William Hope Hodgson and more.