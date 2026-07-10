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The Dr. K Show

Dr. Michael Karlfeldt
Alternative HealthEducation
The Dr. K Show
Latest episode

372 episodes

  • The Dr. K Show

    Prof. Ellen Langer | You Think You Know - Mindfulness, Mind-Body Unity and the Science of Living Fully

    07/10/2026 | 41 mins.
    What if most of what you think you know is wrong, and that's actually good news?

    In this episode of The Dr. K Show, Dr. K sits down with Professor Ellen Langer, Harvard psychologist and the mother of mindfulness, to explore what it really means to pay attention. Ellen has spent 50 years researching how the mind shapes the body, and the results are harder to dismiss than most people expect. In one study, elderly men reversed measurable signs of aging in five days. In another, hotel chambermaids lost weight and lowered their blood pressure without changing a single thing about their diet or workload, only their mindset shifted. In a third, a rigged clock changed how fast wounds healed.
    This conversation gets into the difference between mindfulness and meditation, why certainty is the enemy of growth, how stress is almost always optional, and what it means to actually live your life instead of just moving through it on autopilot. If you've ever felt stuck in the same patterns, dismissed by a doctor, or convinced that things are just the way they are, this one will shake something loose.
    Key Takeaways:

    0:00 Introduction
    1:30 Mindfulness is not meditation: here's the actual difference
    4:24 Active noticing fires neurons and literally keeps you alive longer
    5:07 A horse eating a hot dog changed how Ellen sees all knowledge
    6:37 Two paths to mindfulness: top-down thinking and bottom-up practice
    11:13 The pancreas story: how Ellen made herself sick with a single thought
    15:03 The counterclockwise study: elderly men grow younger in five days
    17:27 Chambermaids lose weight by changing only their mindset 

    Schedule a Free 15-Min Cancer/Lyme Consultation at The Karlfeldt Center: 208-338-8902

    Resources:

    Ellen Langer's Website - https://ellenlanger.me
    The Mindful Body: Thinking Our Way to Chronic Health - https://a.co/d/0b7hyKNS

    Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
  • The Dr. K Show

    Mick Emandi & Dr. Greg Carder | Hydrogen Therapy, Stem Cell Signaling & the Future of Regenerative Medicine

    06/26/2026 | 44 mins.
    What if your body already knows how to heal but stopped getting the instructions it needs?

    In this episode of The Dr. K Show, Dr. K sits down with Mick Emandi and Dr. Greg Carder, both from Regen MDs, to break down two technologies quietly changing what's possible in regenerative medicine: hydrogen inhalation therapy and Ultra RSF, a full-spectrum signaling technology drawn from all six regions of the placenta. Mick built a 40-location healthcare network serving over 30,000 patients across Florida and kept running into the same wall. People had tried stem cells, exosomes, even overseas clinics, and still weren't getting results. This episode is about why, and what actually works.
    The conversation covers how free radicals and mitochondrial damage drive nearly every chronic condition, why most stem cell treatments fail before they even reach the injured tissue, and how a shift from M1 to M2 inflammation, a signal your body was designed to make but can no longer complete, is the missing piece behind chronic pain that won't resolve. If you or someone you know has hit a ceiling with conventional or even integrative care, this one is worth your time.
    Key Takeaways:

    0:00 Introduction
     1:34 Hydrogen therapy is more than an antioxidant
     4:24 How your redox balance breaks down
     7:07 Why your body is missing molecular hydrogen
     14:28 How hydrogen stops and reverses cellular damage
     19:11 Why stem cells and exosomes fall short
     22:30 What the father of stem cells got wrong
     33:16 Why chronic pain never heals on its own
    Schedule a Free 15-Min Cancer/Lyme Consultation at The Karlfeldt Center: 208-338-8902

    Resources:

    Regen MDs - https://regenmds.com 

    Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
  • The Dr. K Show

    Dr. Melanie Gray, PhD, RN | Workplace Trauma, Childhood ACEs & Leading with Trauma-Informed Care

    06/19/2026 | 34 mins.
    Most people walk into work carrying far more than their job description. Unresolved childhood wounds, generational messaging, and the slow burn of years spent in environments that never once asked what happened to them - it all shows up, one way or another, in how people perform, communicate, and hold themselves back.

    In this episode of The Dr. K Show, Dr. K sits down with Dr. Melanie Gray, nurse educator, and healthcare leadership consultant with over 25 years of acute care experience, to break down what trauma-informed leadership actually looks like in practice. They cover how adverse childhood experiences silently shape behavior at every level of an organization, from the CEO suite to the bedside, why the most high-achieving people in the room are often running from the most pain, and how leaders can create environments where people feel seen without ever crossing professional boundaries. Dr. Gray also shares the stories that changed how she leads: the student who saw his father every time she walked in the room, the patient who refused a medical test over food, and the colleagues who confided trauma she never expected from people at the top of their field.
    Key Takeaways:

    0:00 Introduction 
    1:32 What trauma-informed leadership actually means 
    2:55 60 to 70 percent of workers carry at least one ACE 
    4:15 High achievers overwork to outrun their past 
    7:04 Trauma travels three generations 
    9:33 You teach people how to treat you 
    13:07 Why the squeaky wheel always gets the grease
    23:48 What trauma-informed care looks like in real life
    Schedule a Free 15-Min Cancer/Lyme Consultation at The Karlfeldt Center: 208-338-8902

    Resources:

    All of Us Research Program - https://allofus.nih.gov 

    Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
  • The Dr. K Show

    Beau Barron │ Diagnosed with a 0.06% Cancer at 37 - Mandibular Osteosarcoma, Chemo & Rebuilding His Jaw

    06/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    What does it look like to be diagnosed with one of the rarest cancers on earth - at 37, in your prime, with two young kids at home - and walk out the other side?
    In this episode of Integrative Cancer Solutions, Dr. K sits down with Beau Barron, entrepreneur, former medical device professional, and mandibular osteosarcoma survivor, to trace the full arc of his diagnosis: five months of misdiagnosis, a biopsy he had to fight for, six brutal rounds of chemotherapy, and a 10-hour jaw reconstruction surgery using his own fibula. Beau also opens up about the functional medicine support that kept him training through chemo, the faith that kept him grounded, and why he now believes the diagnosis was the best thing that ever happened to him.
    Key Takeaways:

    0:00 Introduction 
    4:02 From medical devices to cancer patient — Beau's background 
    5:20 Five months of misdiagnosis before anyone raised a red flag 
    12:26 Why mandibular osteosarcoma falls through the cracks 
    15:00 The bone biopsy he demanded that saved his life 
    17:57 Getting the diagnosis call mid-workday and going into action mode 
    29:00 Emory vs Mayo — navigating conflicting chemo recommendations 
    34:00 Working out through doxorubicin and ifosfamide 
    40:00 The 10-hour fibular flap reconstruction surgery 
    43:41 How cancer rewired his priorities as a father and husband
    Schedule a Free 15-Min Cancer/Lyme Consultation at The Karlfeldt Center: 208-338-8902

    Resources:

    Stat Wellness — https://www.statwellness.com 
    Emory University Hospital — https://www.emoryhealthcare.org 
    UAB Medicine — https://www.uabmedicine.org 
    Mayo Clinic Arizona — https://www.mayoclinic.org/patient-visitor-guide/arizona 

    Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
  • The Dr. K Show

    Mike Hammond | Signal Relief Patch: Drug-Free Pain Relief & Inflammation Gone in Minutes

    06/12/2026 | 38 mins.
    What if you could cut 60% of your pain in 15 minutes — without putting a single thing into your body?

    In this episode of The Dr. K Show, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt sits down with Mike Hammond, founder of Signal Relief and advocate for drug-free pain relief. Mike doesn't come at this as a clinician diagnosing pain from the outside - he's someone who lived with debilitating back injuries for eight years, stood beside a homeless veteran outside a Walmart who hadn't slept in 30 years, and watched people break down in tears the moment pain finally let go. What started as a chance investment in military antenna technology became one of the most unexpected breakthroughs in pain management - a patch that interacts with the body's electrical field to pull pain energy out, clear inflammation, and let the nervous system reset. No drugs, no gels, nothing entering your body. Five clinical trials. 85% efficacy. Results in under 15 minutes. If you or someone you love is living with chronic pain and running out of options, this conversation will open doors you didn't know existed.

    Key Takeaways:

    0:00 Introduction

    1:56 How military antenna tech accidentally became a pain relief patch

    4:37 Pain is just energy and the patch works like a lightning rod

    6:11 Thermography shows inflammation clearing in 40 minutes

    8:29 Cerebral palsy patient regains full feeling after one night

    10:09 Fibromyalgia resolved in three days with one patch placement

    19:45 Why non-invasive beats opioids for chronic pain management

    29:33 How cancer patients use the patch to move through pain and heal

    Schedule a Free 15-Min Cancer/Lyme Consultation at The Karlfeldt Center: 208-338-8902

    Resources:

    Signal Relief — https://www.signalrelief.com

    Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.

    ____________________________________ 
    If you're ready to optimize your health, restore your vitality, and take control of your longevity, subscribe now and join The Dr. K Show community. 
    ____________________________________ 
    CONNECT WITH DR. KARLFELDT: 
    Website: TheKarlfeldtCenter.com 
    Instagram: instagram.com/thekarlfeldtcenter 
    Facebook: facebook.com/thekarlfeldtcenter 
    ____________________________________ 
    📖 BOOK: 
    The Science and Spirit of Transformation: A Holistic Guide to Elevating Health, Consciousness, and Purpose Get your copy at: store.thekarlfeldtcenter.com/products/the-science-and-spirit-of-transformation
    Price: $24.99 | Use code DRKSHOWPODCAST for 100% off 
    ____________________________________ 
    MORE PODCASTS FROM DR. KARLFELDT: 
    🎙 Integrative Cancer Solutions — Real patient stories and evidence-based integrative therapies for those navigating a cancer diagnosis. 
    🎙 Integrative Lyme Solutions — Expert guidance and healing journeys for those dealing with Lyme disease and co-infections. 
    Explore all shows on https://www.youtube.com/@KarlfeldtCenter
    👉 Schedule a Free 15-Minute Discovery Call with a Naturopathic Doctor at The Karlfeldt Center:
    📞 208-338-8902
    📧 info@TheKarlfeldtCenter.com
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About The Dr. K Show
Looking for a functional medicine podcast that actually explains how to fix your health? The Dr. K Show with Dr. Michael Karlfeldt covers integrative medicine, functional medicine, biohacking, and longevity, with a focus on the root causes of chronic disease and practical strategies for optimizing energy, hormones, gut health, and cognitive performance. With over 35 years of clinical experience, Dr. Karlfeldt interviews world-leading experts in metabolic health, detoxification, hormone balance, immune function, nervous system regulation, and chronic disease prevention. Each episode delivers science-backed, actionable insights by blending modern functional medicine with time-tested healing principles. Whether you're struggling with fatigue, inflammation, hormonal imbalance, or simply want to perform at your best, this podcast gives you the tools to take control of your health and longevity.
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