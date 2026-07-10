What if you could cut 60% of your pain in 15 minutes — without putting a single thing into your body?



In this episode of The Dr. K Show, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt sits down with Mike Hammond, founder of Signal Relief and advocate for drug-free pain relief. Mike doesn't come at this as a clinician diagnosing pain from the outside - he's someone who lived with debilitating back injuries for eight years, stood beside a homeless veteran outside a Walmart who hadn't slept in 30 years, and watched people break down in tears the moment pain finally let go. What started as a chance investment in military antenna technology became one of the most unexpected breakthroughs in pain management - a patch that interacts with the body's electrical field to pull pain energy out, clear inflammation, and let the nervous system reset. No drugs, no gels, nothing entering your body. Five clinical trials. 85% efficacy. Results in under 15 minutes. If you or someone you love is living with chronic pain and running out of options, this conversation will open doors you didn't know existed.



Key Takeaways:



0:00 Introduction



1:56 How military antenna tech accidentally became a pain relief patch



4:37 Pain is just energy and the patch works like a lightning rod



6:11 Thermography shows inflammation clearing in 40 minutes



8:29 Cerebral palsy patient regains full feeling after one night



10:09 Fibromyalgia resolved in three days with one patch placement



19:45 Why non-invasive beats opioids for chronic pain management



29:33 How cancer patients use the patch to move through pain and heal



Schedule a Free 15-Min Cancer/Lyme Consultation at The Karlfeldt Center: 208-338-8902



Resources:



Signal Relief — https://www.signalrelief.com



Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.



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