What if most of what you think you know is wrong, and that's actually good news?
In this episode of The Dr. K Show, Dr. K sits down with Professor Ellen Langer, Harvard psychologist and the mother of mindfulness, to explore what it really means to pay attention. Ellen has spent 50 years researching how the mind shapes the body, and the results are harder to dismiss than most people expect. In one study, elderly men reversed measurable signs of aging in five days. In another, hotel chambermaids lost weight and lowered their blood pressure without changing a single thing about their diet or workload, only their mindset shifted. In a third, a rigged clock changed how fast wounds healed.
This conversation gets into the difference between mindfulness and meditation, why certainty is the enemy of growth, how stress is almost always optional, and what it means to actually live your life instead of just moving through it on autopilot. If you've ever felt stuck in the same patterns, dismissed by a doctor, or convinced that things are just the way they are, this one will shake something loose.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Introduction
1:30 Mindfulness is not meditation: here's the actual difference
4:24 Active noticing fires neurons and literally keeps you alive longer
5:07 A horse eating a hot dog changed how Ellen sees all knowledge
6:37 Two paths to mindfulness: top-down thinking and bottom-up practice
11:13 The pancreas story: how Ellen made herself sick with a single thought
15:03 The counterclockwise study: elderly men grow younger in five days
17:27 Chambermaids lose weight by changing only their mindset
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Resources:
Ellen Langer's Website - https://ellenlanger.me
The Mindful Body: Thinking Our Way to Chronic Health - https://a.co/d/0b7hyKNS
Medical Disclaimer: This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or replace professional medical advice. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.