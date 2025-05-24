Welcome to this new storytelling podcast, where Natalie Wilson and I collaborate to create a story-music experience of the Russian fairy tale that you won't hear anywhere else.This is the first episode in a new version of what used to be called In a Certain Kingdom, a podcast that was part of the Ancient Faith network. It is now hosted by The CiRCE Institute, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts!Of course, if you'd like to become a patron of the podcast, Natalie and I will be very, very grateful :)Our first story is the first time I'm delving into the "Ivan the Fool" cycle. It's a fun, silly, but ultimately profound tale about how true wisdom and beauty is rarely skin deep.Please do share this podcast with your friends! We rely on your good word to get the story out into the world :)Get bonus content on Patreon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

When her mother dies, young Vasilissa is left with only a strange gift—a tiny doll that comes to life when fed. As her cruel stepmother turns home into a prison, the doll becomes her secret protector.But nothing can prepare Vasilissa for a terrifying journey into the dark forest, where the fearsome witch Baba Yaga lives in a house that walks on chicken legs. To survive, Vasilissa must rely on her wits, her courage, and a quiet magic passed down through love.A haunting, unforgettable retelling of a Slavic fairytale, Vasilissa the Beautiful is a story of resilience, transformation, and the spark of light that endures even in the darkest woods.Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

“At the Pike’s Command” is a classic Russian fairy tale brimming with magic, mischief, and unexpected transformation. Emelya, a lazy and carefree fool, prefers the warmth of the stove to the world beyond—until he catches a talking pike who offers him the power to make his every wish come true. With a few enchanted words, chores complete themselves, sleighs drive without horses, and even royalty takes notice. But Emelya’s tale isn’t just about whimsy—it’s a journey from foolishness to heroism, from peasant to prince. Packed with charm, humor, and a touch of the absurd, this is a story where magic rewrites destiny—and even the most unlikely dreamer can rule a kingdom.Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About In A Certain Land

You know The Brothers Grimm, but do you know the weird and whimsical fairy tales of Russia? Nicholas Kotar brings you Russia’s most beloved fairy tales as you would have heard them from a grandparent sitting near the hearth on a cozy winter evening, the wind howling outside and the courage of these heroic stories lighting a flame in your heart. Enter the world of Baba Yaga, the mysterious hag who can be both friend and foe, and follow Ivan the Idiot as he faces off against a cunning dragon with six heads. These are not stuffy, academic translations, but vividly enacted retellings from Nicholas Kotar’s 3-volume fairy tale collection, accompanied by the original music of composer Natalie Wilson.Don’t be fooled: these are not just tales for children. As Russian philosopher Ivan Ilyin reminds us, the spiritual meaning of the fairy tale is “like refined and sweet-smelling honey. If you drip it on your tongue, you’ll taste all the ineffable essence of Russia’s nature–the smell of the earth, the heat of the sun, the fragrance of flowers, and something else that is subtle and rich, something eternally youthful and yet eternally ancient… Only he who worships at the altar of facts and has lost the ability to contemplate a state of being ignores fairy tales. Only the one who wants to see with his physical eyes alone, plucking out his spiritual eyes in the process, considers the fairy tale to be dead.” Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.