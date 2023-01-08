Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
APT Podcast Studios
Available Episodes

  Introducing If This Food Could Talk
    Everything we eat has a story to tell. What does our food say about who we are, where we come from, and about the way we live? How does it help us connect with neighbors and understand foreign cultures? Aside from being delicious, why do we care so much about food? American Public Television (APT) – the public media home of acclaimed lifestyle series like America's Test Kitchen and The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross – has launched APT Podcast Studios with their first original production: If This Food Could Talk, history for everyone who eats. Each episode, Mediterranean lifestyle expert Claudia Hanna takes a look into the world's pantry and comes back with incredible, savory, and sound-rich stories of how much food means and has meant to all of us, ranging from the million-dollar ice-cream-making barge that was deployed by the US Navy during WWII, to the olive oil used to mummify Egyptian royalty.
    8/1/2023
    2:09

About If This Food Could Talk

Everything we eat has a story to tell. What does our food say about who we are, where we come from, and about the way we live? How does it help us connect with neighbors and understand foreign cultures? Aside from being delicious, why do we care so much about food? American Public Television (APT) – the public media home of acclaimed lifestyle series like America’s Test Kitchen and The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross – has launched APT Podcast Studios with their first original production: If This Food Could Talk, history for everyone who eats. We take a look into the world’s pantry and come back with incredible stories. Each episode, Mediterranean lifestyle expert Claudia Hanna – founder of Athena’s Bump and creator of the Live Like a Goddess brand – travels the globe to offer savory (and sound-rich) stories of how much food means and has meant to all of us, with stories ranging from the million-dollar ice-cream-making barge that was deployed by the US Navy during WWII, to the olive oil used to mummify Egyptian royalty.
