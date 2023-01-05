Singer-songwriter Chris Difford (Squeeze) is joined by musical guests to talk about the highs and lows of their career in this new podcast from Help Musicians. ... More
S3 Ep4: I Never Thought It Would Happen - Henry Rollins
Chris’ guest in this episode is the polymath Henry Rollins. Punk records and live shows in Washington DC galvanised Henry to head out on the road and forge a hugely diverse career. He sang with punk legends Black Flag - plus his own group, Rollins Band - but has also done acting, voice-over work, spoken word shows, journalism, presented documentaries and has had a long running radio show.
In this wide-ranging conversation, Henry talks about his remarkable career and his passion for music, something which stemmed from his difficult upbringing where music was an escape for him. But perhaps the most surprising thing to come out of this conversation is Henry’s appreciation of the classic musicals. As you’ll hear, there’s much more to the man than just his punk rock roots.
5/1/2023
49:47
S3 Ep3: I Never Thought It Would Happen - Lemar
In this episode, Chris talks to the singer-songwriter Lemar who was first introduced to music fans via the BBC television show Fame Academy. Following his successful appearance there came a string of hit singles, awards and millions of record sales. Apart from a covers album back in 2015, he’s been keeping a low profile of late. But after a wait of 11 years, he’s returned with "Page In My Heart", a new album of original material.
In Chris' company, Lemar discusses the music he heard at home growing up and how losing his mother inspired him to pursue a musical career, why touring means so much to him and how hard it is for an artist to maintain mystique in the social media age.
4/24/2023
39:28
S3 Ep2: I Never Thought It Would Happen - Joan Armatrading
Joining Chris in this podcast is one of Britain’s greatest and most unique singer-songwriters, Joan Armatrading, who’s also a skilled guitarist with a spine-tingling voice. She released her first album in 1972 and since then she’s proven to be a fearless pioneer and pursued her musical muse with a single-minded determination, retaining total control of her music from writing to recording to performing.
In this episode Joan discusses her parents' curious relationship with musical instruments, her determined desire to learn how to play and record music and whether song-writing can be a form of therapy.
4/17/2023
36:54
S3 Ep1: I Never Thought It Would Happen - Kelly Jones
To kick off series three of I Never Thought It Would Happen, Chris Difford is joined by Kelly Jones, singer, songwriter and guitarist for Welsh stadium rockers Stereophonics. The band released their debut album in 1997 and experienced a meteoric rise to fame, subsequently enjoying 8 back to back number one albums in the UK, putting them in the same league as Oasis, REM and Taylor Swift.
In this conversation Chris and Kelly cover the highs and lows of life in a band; from growing up in a musical household, appearing on Top Of The Pops to the tragic early death of drummer Stuart Cable, a childhood friend of Kelly's and a founding member of Stereophonics. And bringing things up to date, the pair talk enthusiastically about Kelly's new side project, Far From Saints.
4/10/2023
40:26
S3 Ep1: I Never Thought It Would Happen - Series 3 on April 11th
Standby as series 3 of I Never Thought It Would Happen with Chris Difford and Help Musicians returns soon with a fantastic lineup of guests. Series 3 returns April 11th with Kelly Jones
