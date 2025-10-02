Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHistoryHave You Heard George's Podcast?
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Have You Heard George's Podcast?
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

BBC Sounds
HistorySociety & Culture
Have You Heard George's Podcast?
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • Special: This Cultural Life
    George talks to John Wilson about some of his most formative cultural influences including the grammar school that taught him the essay-writing skills he still puts to use when making his podcast. He reveals how Tupac Shakur’s 1998 song Changes ignited his interest in hip hop, and discusses the impact of rap and grime on his own verse. He also remembers how his local community radio station gave him his first break and encouraged the development as a performer.Producer: Edwina Pitman
    --------  
    44:10
  • Once Upon a Time in Kampala
    In Uganda’s capital city, a young cab driver forms an unlikely bond with a sex worker during the crippling lockdown of 2021. They are both forced to make tough decisions. Written by George the Poet Produced by Benbrick & George the Poet Original Music and Sound Design by Benbrick.
    --------  
    26:08
  • Back to Common Ground
    George responds to audience questions taken from Common Ground, the platform he co-created in Chapter 3. Listeners discuss everything from art to race using prompts from previous episodes, reaffirming the importance of the artist/audience relationship.
    --------  
    40:36
  • Jamaican DemAhCrazy Pt II
    Shaken by the passing of his grandmother, George reflects on the post-colonial struggles of her generation. 1970s Jamaica provides an early case study of the weaponised debt that went on to re-colonise much of the global South. A look back on previous episodes illuminates patterns of exploitation and extraction across African/Western relations. This is the global context that frames the questionable role of the International Monetary Fund in the perpetuation of poverty. George is reminded by his grandmother’s legacy that fighting for justice is always an option. Written by George the Poet Produced by Benbrick & George the Poet With an original score composed by Benbrick and recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra.
    --------  
    26:11
  • Jamaican DemAhCrazy Pt I
    When keeping it real goes…wrong? For a moment in the seventies, Jamaican democracy produced an ambitious plan to end inequality between countries. But when the island’s socialist leader, Michael Manley, flew too close to the sun, he got burnt. What was the New International Economic Order? Why did it rattle Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan so much? On this fast-paced tour of Jamaican history, George looks back at the rise and fall of the Third World’s biggest political project.Written by George the Poet Produced by Benbrick and George the Poet Original score composed by Benbrick and recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra
    --------  
    27:14

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Have You Heard George's Podcast?

The award-winning and critically-acclaimed podcast from George the Poet delivers a fresh take on inner city life through a mix of storytelling, music and fiction.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & CulturePersonal Journals

Listen to Have You Heard George's Podcast?, Cardiac Cowboys and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Have You Heard George's Podcast?: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/9/2025 - 8:02:21 PM