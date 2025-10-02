Have You Heard George's Podcast?

Jamaican DemAhCrazy Pt II

Shaken by the passing of his grandmother, George reflects on the post-colonial struggles of her generation. 1970s Jamaica provides an early case study of the weaponised debt that went on to re-colonise much of the global South. A look back on previous episodes illuminates patterns of exploitation and extraction across African/Western relations. This is the global context that frames the questionable role of the International Monetary Fund in the perpetuation of poverty. George is reminded by his grandmother’s legacy that fighting for justice is always an option. Written by George the Poet Produced by Benbrick & George the Poet With an original score composed by Benbrick and recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra.