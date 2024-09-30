Return Home to Harlem

In a desperate attempt to get to Langston Hughes, Dorothy West decides to propose marriage. Louise Thompson tries to talk her out of it and shares the reality of what it means to be in love with a man like Langston. Louise also reveals a secret behind her own failed marriage. As plans for life after Moscow remain unclear, Mildred Jones offers to stay with Dorothy in the Soviet Union for another season. But what type of relationship is Mildred looking for? Dorothy shares her unconventional plans for the future. Executive Producers:Byron AllenCarolyn FolksJennifer LucasGeraldine MoribaRegina Griffin Cast:J Ivy As Langston HughesEvan Frazier As Dorothy WestNancy Gilliam As Rachel WestKyla Lacey As Helene JohnsonAnd Tarrey Torae As Sylvia GarnerBroderick Clavery as Henry Lee, James The Translator and The Meschrapbom Official. Breanna Cosette As Mildred JonesSusaye Lawson As Louise ThompsonBasil Rodericks As Countee Cullen Stephan Rumphorst as Carl Junghans and Boris The Russian Sergeant Sidney Apolonio as The Volunteer CoordinatorSam Riddell as The Train ConductorJon Kelly as The News Reporter Written By Alle MimsDirected By Ares Harper and Regina Griffin Producer and Sound Design Sam RiddellAudio Engineers Aaron Reppert and Carey Durham.Technical Support Craig Ross and Sabua Samandu.Booking Producer And Logistics Coordinator Taji SeniorAudio Podcast Editor Justin SloanDramaturg Alexis WilliamsArt Design By Trevor IrmlerMusic By: Transitions And URSS Soviet Chorus Audio Recording Smash StudiosVideographer Templeton Wright Research for Harlem And Moscow was facilitated by The Schomburg Center, Project Muse, The Schlesinger Library On The History Of Women In America At The Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Cherene Sherrard-Johnson’s Book “Dorothy West’s Paradise,” as well as Literary Sisters by Verner D. Mitchell And Cynthia Davis. Sincere thanks go to The Dramatist Guild, The Dramatist Guild Foundation, Dr. Jennifer Wilson, Dr. Saidiya Hartman, Dr. Brent Hayes-Edwards, and Dr. Lauren Brik-Elmore.And theGrio gives a special thanks to Gabrielle Holder, Genia Nooks and the Gill Talent Group team.