In the final episode of Harlem and Moscow: Red Flags we’re taking the conversation to the present day with the daughter of the 1932 trip organizer Louise Thompson Patterson. Playwright Alle Mims sits down for an enlightening and heartwarming conversation with MaryLouise Patterson. The pair discuss MaryLouise’s childhood as a “red-diaper baby” with parents in the Communist Party USA, famous family friends like Harry Belafonte, Beah Richards, and Paul Robeson, and a teenage trip to the USSR in the 1960s. Alle and MaryLousie also talk about McCarthyism, Louise’s FBI file, and the modern concerns of leftist organizers. Then, MaryLouise leaves us with a positive word about her love for Black people and encourages us to get active in our own communities.
CREDITSMusic Courtesy Of:TransitionURSS Soviet Chorus
Red Flags: Sex and the Soviet Union
In this episode of Harlem and Moscow: Red Flags we get hot, heavy and a little messy. Host Sam Riddell talks to experts about the hook-ups and heartbreaks of the 1932 trip to the Soviet Union. We learn about what the dating landscape was like during the Harlem Renaissance, the culture around marriage, views towards interracial sex, polyamorous and open relationships within the New Negro Movement, lavender marriages, and respectability politics levied toward Queer Black folks. Plus we spill tea on a certain couple who became known for their wild parties and delve into the motivations behind Dorothy’s proposal. And we link our 1932 tripgoers to phenomena of today like the Passport Bros and Love Is Blind. Sam is joined by the playwright of “Harlem and Moscow” Alle Mims as well as Angela Tate, the Women’s History Curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. With a special guest appearance by historian, cultural critic, and author of “Our Secret Society,” Tanisha C. Ford.
CREDITSMusic Courtesy Of:Transition
Return Home to Harlem
In a desperate attempt to get to Langston Hughes, Dorothy West decides to propose marriage. Louise Thompson tries to talk her out of it and shares the reality of what it means to be in love with a man like Langston. Louise also reveals a secret behind her own failed marriage. As plans for life after Moscow remain unclear, Mildred Jones offers to stay with Dorothy in the Soviet Union for another season. But what type of relationship is Mildred looking for? Dorothy shares her unconventional plans for the future.
Executive Producers:Byron AllenCarolyn FolksJennifer LucasGeraldine MoribaRegina Griffin
Cast:J Ivy As Langston HughesEvan Frazier As Dorothy WestNancy Gilliam As Rachel WestKyla Lacey As Helene JohnsonAnd Tarrey Torae As Sylvia GarnerBroderick Clavery as Henry Lee, James The Translator and The Meschrapbom Official. Breanna Cosette As Mildred JonesSusaye Lawson As Louise ThompsonBasil Rodericks As Countee Cullen Stephan Rumphorst as Carl Junghans and Boris The Russian Sergeant Sidney Apolonio as The Volunteer CoordinatorSam Riddell as The Train ConductorJon Kelly as The News Reporter
Written By Alle MimsDirected By Ares Harper and Regina Griffin Producer and Sound Design Sam RiddellAudio Engineers Aaron Reppert and Carey Durham.Technical Support Craig Ross and Sabua Samandu.Booking Producer And Logistics Coordinator Taji SeniorAudio Podcast Editor Justin SloanDramaturg Alexis WilliamsArt Design By Trevor IrmlerMusic By: Transitions And URSS Soviet Chorus Audio Recording Smash StudiosVideographer Templeton Wright
Research for Harlem And Moscow was facilitated by The Schomburg Center, Project Muse, The Schlesinger Library On The History Of Women In America At The Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Cherene Sherrard-Johnson’s Book “Dorothy West’s Paradise,” as well as Literary Sisters by Verner D. Mitchell And Cynthia Davis.
Sincere thanks go to The Dramatist Guild, The Dramatist Guild Foundation, Dr. Jennifer Wilson, Dr. Saidiya Hartman, Dr. Brent Hayes-Edwards, and Dr. Lauren Brik-Elmore.And theGrio gives a special thanks to Gabrielle Holder, Genia Nooks and the Gill Talent Group team.
Russian Reckoning
The group of Harlem Renaissance actors and artists return to Moscow moving from the Grand Hotel to a small hostel. Henry Lee Moon tells Langston Hughes that he thinks the film has been sabotaged by Americans. In a heartfelt moment, Louise Thompson speaks to Dorothy West and Mildred Jones about another woman on the trip who is heartbroken over a breakup and attempts to take her own life. The three women discuss the freedoms, or lack thereof, for women at this time, each coming to their own conclusion about what the future holds for them as single women. Mildred entertains a Russian man while Langston is seen with Soviet Sweetheart, Sylvie Chen, leaving Dorothy feeling more alone and uncertain about her future than ever.
CastJ Ivy As Langston HughesEvan Frazier As Dorothy WestKyla Lacey As Helen Johnson Nancy Gilliam As Rachel WestSusaye Lawson As Louise ThompsonBreanna Cosette As Mildred JonesBroderick Clavery As Henry Lee and James The Translator
Harlem And Moscow Written By Alle MimsDirected By Ares Harper And Regina Griffin Producer And Sound Designer Sam RiddellAudio Engineers Aaron Reppert And Carey Durham Music By Transitions
Red Flags: Black Communists
In this episode of Harlem and Moscow: Red Flags, host Michael Harriot is talking to experts about the conditions in America circa the 1930s that made the Soviet Union and Communism very appealing to Black folks in the states. We learn more about the African Blood Brotherhood, the CPUSA, and other communist movements led by Black Americans. The experts dispel myths about Black Americans’ relationship to communism and dive into the history of Black workers' movements in the South. Plus we learn about the real origins of the phrase “Stay Woke,” and much more! Michael is joined by historian and author of the book “Hammer and Hoe,” Dr. Robin D.G. Kelley as well as the playwright of “Harlem and Moscow” Alle Mims.
CREDITSMusic Courtesy Of:Transition
“Город под подошвой”OxxxymironScady, Max Kravtsov, Erik GamansCourtesy of Sonic Librarian
“Scottsboro Boys”Lead BellyThe Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Harlem and Moscow is an audio drama based on the true story of the Harlem Renaissance in the Soviet Union. This audio podcast immerses you in the journey as you travel to the other side of the world and back again with America’s best-kept literary secret.
In 1932, a group of Harlem Renaissance artists and activists traveled to Moscow to make a film on racism in America that would start a revolution.
Among them was up-and-coming writer Dorothy West, who was looking for a break in her acting career and the chance to connect with famed writer Langston Hughes.
Dorothy West recounts her year in the Soviet Union, recalling the hookups, heartbreaks, and lessons learned along the way.