Book Riot
Get Booked is a weekly show of personalized book recommendations.
  • Get Booked By The Numbers, or, The Final Episode
    As we conclude the 7-year-long (!) experiment that has been Get Booked, Jenn takes a moment to look back and share some numbers! MOST RECOMMENDED AUTHORS: Kate Atkinson Jade Chang Yaa Gyasi RF Kuang CL Polk Sarah McCarry Celeste Ng Check out our other podcasts at bookriot.com/listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5:28
  • The Handsell with Olivia Carney
    This week on the Handsell, “That Charcuterie Chick” Olivia Carney recommends a a summer fav, a cookbook, and one from the top of her TBR. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. BOOKS DISCUSSED The Art of the Board by Olivia Carney Book Lovers by Emily Henry Half Baked Harvest by Tieghan Gerard Gouda Friends by Cathy Yardley Find Olivia Carney on Instagram and TikTok Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    25:03
  • Human Vs. Algorithm: October 13, 2022
    Jenn and Vanessa discuss scary books, stories about friendships, LGBTQ+ resources, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For a full list of questions, visit our website. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. FEEDBACK The Paper Chase by John Jay Osborn Jr. Common Goal by Rachel Reid BOOKS DISCUSSED The Black Phone by Joe Hill  Ju-On by Kei Ohishi Seeing Gender by Iris Gottlieb Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes (cw: animal death, mentions of disordered eating, child abuse, and addiction) Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth (cw: child abuse, slavery, child death, intimate partner violence) How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz (cw: homophobia, partner abuse) Witches of New York by Ami McKay (cw: witch-hunt related violence) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:03
  • The Handsell with Danielle Prescod
    This week on the Handsell, author and influencer Danielle Prescod talks about three of her recent favorite reads. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. BOOKS DISCUSSED: Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (and Burnout) Tanqueray by Stephanie Johnson with Brandon Stanton Find Danielle on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    33:14
  • The Handsell with Erin Sterling
    This week on the Handsell, The Kiss Curse author Erin Sterling (a.k.a. Rachel Hawkins) recommends some spooky reads as we dream of Fall. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. BOOKS DISCUSSED: The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling (The Ex Hex) The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen BOOKS MENTIONED: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Lana Harper (The Witches of Thistle Grove) Ann Aguirre (Fix-It Witches) Not Your Average Hot Guy and Mr and Mrs Witch by Gwenda Bond Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher My Roommate is a Vampire by Jenna Levine (June 2023) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
