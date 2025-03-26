Human Vs. Algorithm: October 13, 2022

Jenn and Vanessa discuss scary books, stories about friendships, LGBTQ+ resources, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For a full list of questions, visit our website. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. FEEDBACK The Paper Chase by John Jay Osborn Jr. Common Goal by Rachel Reid BOOKS DISCUSSED The Black Phone by Joe Hill Ju-On by Kei Ohishi Seeing Gender by Iris Gottlieb Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes (cw: animal death, mentions of disordered eating, child abuse, and addiction) Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth (cw: child abuse, slavery, child death, intimate partner violence) How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz (cw: homophobia, partner abuse) Witches of New York by Ami McKay (cw: witch-hunt related violence) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices