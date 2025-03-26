As we conclude the 7-year-long (!) experiment that has been Get Booked, Jenn takes a moment to look back and share some numbers!
MOST RECOMMENDED AUTHORS:
Kate Atkinson
Jade Chang
Yaa Gyasi
RF Kuang
CL Polk
Sarah McCarry
Celeste Ng
Check out our other podcasts at bookriot.com/listen.
The Handsell with Olivia Carney
This week on the Handsell, “That Charcuterie Chick” Olivia Carney recommends a a summer fav, a cookbook, and one from the top of her TBR.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
The Art of the Board by Olivia Carney
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Half Baked Harvest by Tieghan Gerard
Gouda Friends by Cathy Yardley
Find Olivia Carney on Instagram and TikTok
Human Vs. Algorithm: October 13, 2022
Jenn and Vanessa discuss scary books, stories about friendships, LGBTQ+ resources, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.
FEEDBACK
The Paper Chase by John Jay Osborn Jr.
Common Goal by Rachel Reid
BOOKS DISCUSSED
The Black Phone by Joe Hill
Ju-On by Kei Ohishi
Seeing Gender by Iris Gottlieb
Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon
Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes (cw: animal death, mentions of disordered eating, child abuse, and addiction)
Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth (cw: child abuse, slavery, child death, intimate partner violence)
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz (cw: homophobia, partner abuse)
Witches of New York by Ami McKay (cw: witch-hunt related violence)
The Handsell with Danielle Prescod
This week on the Handsell, author and influencer Danielle Prescod talks about three of her recent favorite reads.
BOOKS DISCUSSED:
Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod
Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen
Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (and Burnout)
Tanqueray by Stephanie Johnson with Brandon Stanton
Find Danielle on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter
The Handsell with Erin Sterling
This week on the Handsell, The Kiss Curse author Erin Sterling (a.k.a. Rachel Hawkins) recommends some spooky reads as we dream of Fall.
BOOKS DISCUSSED:
The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling (The Ex Hex)
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
BOOKS MENTIONED:
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Lana Harper (The Witches of Thistle Grove)
Ann Aguirre (Fix-It Witches)
Not Your Average Hot Guy and Mr and Mrs Witch by Gwenda Bond
Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher
My Roommate is a Vampire by Jenna Levine (June 2023)
