Have you ever wondered what it would be like to grow something bigger than yourself? Literally?!



On this week’s episode of Garden Like, Kelsey nerds out with competitive giant pumpkin grower Amy Turnbull. Amy has been involved with the Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers for years and grows giant pumpkins organically on a tiny urban plot: less than 500 square feet (~46 square meters), compared to the typical 1,000 to 2,000 (~90-185 square meters). She guides us through the rewarding journey of growing a giant pumpkin, from soil biology and seed genetics to what to do if a pumpkin cracks!



In this episode:

Soil: Amy recommends starting here, with a plan for your pumpkin’s soil before you plant. She sprays organic biofungicides regularly for disease, feeds the soil with biofertilizers, earthworms, and kelp meal, plants cover crops in the off-season, and takes regular soil tests.

Seedlings: Amy starts her seeds indoors in small pots around the first or second week of April. When the soil warms up, she moves them outside into their own hoop house (how to build).

Pollination & genetics: Pumpkins have separate male and female flowers, and a female flower has to be pollinated to grow a pumpkin. Amy hand-pollinates to increase her chances of success. And with genetics, there’s always a chance your pumpkin could look different from the pumpkin it came from.

Community: 7 strangers from Amy’s neighborhood helped her and her family move their beloved “Sourdough Loaf” to the truck for the weigh-off. Amy says one of the hardest parts of growing a giant pumpkin can be feeling alone, and she recommends several groups and grower communities for support (links below).

Find Amy:

Instagram

TikTok

Resources:

Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC)

How-to-Grow World Class Giant Pumpkins, Book III, by Don Langevin

Backyard Giant Pumpkin Growers Facebook group

Garden of Giants Facebook group

BigPumpkins.com grower diaries

New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association

Master Gardener programs

Follow Garden Like:

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YouTube

Have an idea for a “Garden Like” episode? Email kelsey@gardenlikepod.com.



This episode was hosted by Kelsey Segaloff, produced by Deanna Healey, and edited by Guido Bertolini.