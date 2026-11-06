The city of Kintargo has long been a shelter for artists, free-thinkers, and those marginalized by the oppressive Chelaxian government ― but now the city has been placed under martial law by inquisitor Barzilali Thrune. When a protest turns into a riot, a new group of heroes comes together to form an organized resistance to the devil-binding government and the Church of Asmodeus.

But can they survive long enough to establish allies…or will they become the latest victims of the Thrice-Damned House of Thrune? The Find the Path crew plays through the Pathfinder AP Hell’s Rebels, now converted to Second Edition!