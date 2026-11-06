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237 episodes
- “Not right in the head…” Our adventures continue their battle against the Cave Fisher in hopes of pressing on deeper into the Derro's lair. No Response from Deepmar by Stephen S. Greer, Paizo 2012 Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp and Abomination Vaults Adventure Paths, as well as [...]
The post Vyre’s Rebels Episode 15: Daris Hulior appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
- Welcome Pathfinders to After Party LIVE! Join us each month as we chat about all the nerdy things we love! In this After Party we talk about making combat engaging for both Players and Gamemasters! After Party LIVE! is recorded as a live Twitch stream on Saturdays at 11am central. Join us on November 7th, [...]
The post After Party LIVE! Episode 44 appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
- “Fisher of men...” Our adventures search for another way back into the Derros' Lair, but might not be ready for what awaits them there... No Response from Deepmar by Stephen S. Greer, Paizo 2012 Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp and Abomination Vaults Adventure Paths, as well as [...]
The post Vyre’s Rebels Episode 14: The Fisher’s Cave appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
- Welcome Pathfinders to After Party LIVE! Join us each month as we chat about all the nerdy things we love! In this After Party we talk about our favorite Pathfinder 2e classes! After Party LIVE! is recorded as a live Twitch stream on Saturdays at 11am central. Join us on October 17th, 2026 for the [...]
The post After Party LIVE! Episode 43 appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
- “All fungi are edible. Some fungi are only edible once.” Our adventures continue to explore the Caina mines, battling against the strange fungi and foul spores of the darklands. No Response from Deepmar by Stephen S. Greer, Paizo 2012 Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp and Abomination Vaults [...]
The post Vyre’s Rebels Episode 13: Basidirond appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
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About Find the Path Presents
The city of Kintargo has long been a shelter for artists, free-thinkers, and those marginalized by the oppressive Chelaxian government ― but now the city has been placed under martial law by inquisitor Barzilali Thrune. When a protest turns into a riot, a new group of heroes comes together to form an organized resistance to the devil-binding government and the Church of Asmodeus. But can they survive long enough to establish allies…or will they become the latest victims of the Thrice-Damned House of Thrune? The Find the Path crew plays through the Pathfinder AP Hell’s Rebels, now converted to Second Edition!Podcast website
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