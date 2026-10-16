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13 episodes
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About Earth, Again
Ten years after humanity was forced back to a permanent pre-electric age, sixteen-year-old Liv learns her pacemaker battery is failing. Her father Robert — a former NASA engineer — leads a desperate thousand-mile horseback journey across Montana, Idaho, and Washington to reach a secret military prototype that might save her life. What they find at the end of the road will matter as much to the human race, as it will to Liv.Podcast website
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Earth, Again
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