What can the romance novels women have loved for generations tell us about us? Welcome to Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, a new podcast exploring the books, authors, fantasies, and cultural conversations behind the romance genre. New episodes coming soon

Why has romance been dismissed for so long—and what can the books of the past tell us about the genre today? In the first episode of Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, I’m joined by romance author and scholar Jodi McAlister to talk about the history and evolution of romance, from bodice rippers and bonkbusters to dark romance and the books that shaped the genre. We talk about sexism and the stigma around romance, why older romances were so wildly popular, how the genre has changed, and what we can learn from the books readers loved decades ago. Learn more about the podcast: allireadstoomuch.com/podcast Follow Alli: Instagram · TikTok · YouTube · Facebook Follow Jodi McAllister: Instagram · TikTok Join theYour Mom’s Romance Shelf book club: Fable Book Club Books Mentioned in the Podcast: Jodi McAllister An Academic Affair — Jodi McAlister — Amazon A Study in Sparkling — Jodi McAlister — Amazon Books Discussed & Recommended Welcome to Temptation — Jennifer Crusie — Amazon The Flame and the Flower — Kathleen Woodiwiss — Amazon Scruples — Judith Krantz — Amazon Hollywood Wives — Jackie Collins — Amazon Lady Boss — Jackie Collins — Amazon Paradise — Judith McNaught — Amazon Bet Me — Jennifer Crusie — Amazon Lovelight Farms — B.K. Borison — Amazon Devil in Winter — Lisa Kleypas

About Your Mom's Romance Shelf

About Your Mom's Romance Shelf

About Your Mom's Romance Shelf