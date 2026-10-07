Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsDramaYour Mom's Romance Shelf
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Your Mom's Romance Shelf
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Your Mom's Romance Shelf

Alli Mowrey
DramaFiction
Your Mom's Romance Shelf
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Your Mom's Romance Shelf

    Romance, Sexism & the Books That Shaped the Genre with Jodi McAlister

    10/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    Why has romance been dismissed for so long—and what can the books of the past tell us about the genre today?
    In the first episode of Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, I’m joined by romance author and scholar Jodi McAlister to talk about the history and evolution of romance, from bodice rippers and bonkbusters to dark romance and the books that shaped the genre.
    We talk about sexism and the stigma around romance, why older romances were so wildly popular, how the genre has changed, and what we can learn from the books readers loved decades ago.
    Learn more about the podcast:
    allireadstoomuch.com/podcast
    Follow Alli:
    Instagram · TikTok · YouTube · Facebook
    Follow Jodi McAllister:
    Instagram · TikTok
    Join theYour Mom’s Romance Shelf book club:
    Fable Book Club
    Books Mentioned in the Podcast:
    Jodi McAllister
    An Academic Affair — Jodi McAlister — Amazon
    A Study in Sparkling — Jodi McAlister — Amazon
    Books Discussed & Recommended
    Welcome to Temptation — Jennifer Crusie — Amazon
    The Flame and the Flower — Kathleen Woodiwiss — Amazon
    Scruples — Judith Krantz — Amazon
    Hollywood Wives — Jackie Collins — Amazon
    Lady Boss — Jackie Collins — Amazon
    Paradise — Judith McNaught — Amazon
    Bet Me — Jennifer Crusie — Amazon
    Lovelight Farms — B.K. Borison — Amazon
    Devil in Winter — Lisa Kleypas
  • Your Mom's Romance Shelf

    Introducing Your Mom’s Romance Shelf: A Nostalgic Romance Book Podcast

    10/02/2026 | 0 mins.
    What can the romance novels women have loved for generations tell us about us? Welcome to Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, a new podcast exploring the books, authors, fantasies, and cultural conversations behind the romance genre. New episodes coming soon
More Drama podcasts
Trending Drama podcasts
About Your Mom's Romance Shelf
What happened to the romance books your mom read before BookTok existed?Welcome to Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, where we revisit the romance novels that shaped the genre from the 1970s through the early 2000s—and ask the question: do they still hold up today?Hosted by romance creator Alli Mowrey (@allireadstoomuch), each episode digs into the books, authors, tropes, and cultural moments that helped build modern romance. From Judith McNaught and Johanna Lindsey to Linda Howard and Susan Elizabeth Phillips, we’re revisiting the classics, talking about what made them so influential, and taking a very honest look at what has (and hasn’t) aged well.Along the way, Alli talks with authors, booksellers, editors, publishers, academics, and lifelong romance readers about the books that shaped the genre we love today.Nostalgia, romance history, questionable heroes, iconic heroines, and plenty of “did we really think this was romantic?” moments included.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

Listen to Your Mom's Romance Shelf, Creepy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.25.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/20/2026 - 3:14:40 PM
A company fromMADSACK