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2 episodes
- Why has romance been dismissed for so long—and what can the books of the past tell us about the genre today?
In the first episode of Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, I’m joined by romance author and scholar Jodi McAlister to talk about the history and evolution of romance, from bodice rippers and bonkbusters to dark romance and the books that shaped the genre.
We talk about sexism and the stigma around romance, why older romances were so wildly popular, how the genre has changed, and what we can learn from the books readers loved decades ago.
Learn more about the podcast:
allireadstoomuch.com/podcast
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Books Mentioned in the Podcast:
Jodi McAllister
An Academic Affair — Jodi McAlister — Amazon
A Study in Sparkling — Jodi McAlister — Amazon
Books Discussed & Recommended
Welcome to Temptation — Jennifer Crusie — Amazon
The Flame and the Flower — Kathleen Woodiwiss — Amazon
Scruples — Judith Krantz — Amazon
Hollywood Wives — Jackie Collins — Amazon
Lady Boss — Jackie Collins — Amazon
Paradise — Judith McNaught — Amazon
Bet Me — Jennifer Crusie — Amazon
Lovelight Farms — B.K. Borison — Amazon
Devil in Winter — Lisa Kleypas
- What can the romance novels women have loved for generations tell us about us? Welcome to Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, a new podcast exploring the books, authors, fantasies, and cultural conversations behind the romance genre. New episodes coming soon
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About Your Mom's Romance Shelf
What happened to the romance books your mom read before BookTok existed?Welcome to Your Mom’s Romance Shelf, where we revisit the romance novels that shaped the genre from the 1970s through the early 2000s—and ask the question: do they still hold up today?Hosted by romance creator Alli Mowrey (@allireadstoomuch), each episode digs into the books, authors, tropes, and cultural moments that helped build modern romance. From Judith McNaught and Johanna Lindsey to Linda Howard and Susan Elizabeth Phillips, we’re revisiting the classics, talking about what made them so influential, and taking a very honest look at what has (and hasn’t) aged well.Along the way, Alli talks with authors, booksellers, editors, publishers, academics, and lifelong romance readers about the books that shaped the genre we love today.Nostalgia, romance history, questionable heroes, iconic heroines, and plenty of “did we really think this was romantic?” moments included.Podcast website
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Your Mom's Romance Shelf
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