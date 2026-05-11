Drenched In Drama Podcast

In this heartbreaking and complex episode, we examine the disturbing case of Dr. Neha Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma who now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Aria Talathi.



Initially reported as a drowning during a vacation in Florida, the story took a devastating turn when autopsy findings revealed that Aria had likely been smothered before being placed in the water. Authorities say there was no water in the child’s lungs—ruling out drowning—and that bruising around her mouth and cheeks suggests asphyxiation.



As Dr. Gupta awaits extradition to Florida, questions swirl around the timeline, a reported custody dispute, and how a trusted physician could be at the center of such an unthinkable crime. We walk through the details of the investigation, the evidence that led to her arrest, and what this case reveals about the intersection of family crisis, mental health, and the justice system.



⚠️ Content Warning: This episode contains discussion of child death and sensitive legal matters. Listener discretion is advised.