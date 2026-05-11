Drenched In Drama Podcast

In this episode, we take a closer look at the heartbreaking story of Emilie Kiser and the tragic loss of her son, Trigg. While the internet is filled with outrage, speculation, and grief, we approach this moment with care — not to pile on, but to ask important questions about influencer culture, parasocial relationships, and the risks of oversharing family life online.
We discuss how this tragedy may have been preventable, the warning signs that were missed, and the uncomfortable line between content and exploitation. This isn’t about canceling a grieving mother — it’s about making space for Trigg, the child at the center of it all, and what we owe to kids caught in the spotlight.