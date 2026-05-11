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Drenched In Drama

Drenched In Drama Podcast
DramaFiction
Drenched In Drama
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • Drenched In Drama

    Local Politics Global Impact

    05/11/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Today’s episode gets political. Tiff and I talk “do-nothing Democrats,” the future of the party, corporate money, and whether voting is actually enough. We also discuss candidates like Abdul El-Sayed and John Shu, plus issues like food assistance, Medicaid for all, where our tax money goes, AI data centers, and what’s happening in the Middle East right now.
    It’s a lot—but it’s the conversation we need to be having.
  • Drenched In Drama

    Sydney Sweeney: American Obedience

    08/08/2025 | 44 mins.
    In this episode, Cassandra and Tiff unpack the viral Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad that had the internet in a chokehold — and not just for the low-rise jeans. We dig into the coded messaging behind the campaign, Sydney’s role as Gen Z’s conservative It Girl, and how this all ties into the quiet return of “heroin chic,” tradwife aesthetics, and what we’re calling Operation Beige.

    From Mary-Kate and Ashley to Candace Cameron Bure’s Christian empire to the influence of far-right beauty ideals — we connect the dots, throw a little shade, and ask: Why are we still telling women to shrink themselves in 2025?
  • Drenched In Drama

    THE EPSTEIN AND TRUMP FILES

    07/25/2025 | 42 mins.
    Maria Farmer was the first person to blow the whistle on Jeffrey Epstein—and she didn’t just name Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, she warned about the powerful men around them, including Donald Trump. Nearly three decades later, survivors are still being silenced while politicians promise “full transparency” and then shrug it off, saying there’s “no list” and it “doesn’t matter.” In this episode, we break down: Maria Farmer’s early warnings and how she was ignored. Trump’s promises to release the Epstein files—and the backlash after they stayed sealed. Why power protects itself and what it means for survivors still fighting to be heard. This isn’t just about Epstein—it’s about patterns, power, and the cost of silence.
  • Drenched In Drama

    Emilie Kiser: A Preventable Tragedy

    07/18/2025 | 35 mins.
    In this episode, we take a closer look at the heartbreaking story of Emilie Kiser and the tragic loss of her son, Trigg. While the internet is filled with outrage, speculation, and grief, we approach this moment with care — not to pile on, but to ask important questions about influencer culture, parasocial relationships, and the risks of oversharing family life online.

    We discuss how this tragedy may have been preventable, the warning signs that were missed, and the uncomfortable line between content and exploitation. This isn’t about canceling a grieving mother — it’s about making space for Trigg, the child at the center of it all, and what we owe to kids caught in the spotlight.
  • Drenched In Drama

    The Drowning That Wasn’t: The Case of Dr. Neha Gupta and Aria Talathi

    07/11/2025 | 38 mins.
    In this heartbreaking and complex episode, we examine the disturbing case of Dr. Neha Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma who now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Aria Talathi.

    Initially reported as a drowning during a vacation in Florida, the story took a devastating turn when autopsy findings revealed that Aria had likely been smothered before being placed in the water. Authorities say there was no water in the child’s lungs—ruling out drowning—and that bruising around her mouth and cheeks suggests asphyxiation.

    As Dr. Gupta awaits extradition to Florida, questions swirl around the timeline, a reported custody dispute, and how a trusted physician could be at the center of such an unthinkable crime. We walk through the details of the investigation, the evidence that led to her arrest, and what this case reveals about the intersection of family crisis, mental health, and the justice system.

    ⚠️ Content Warning: This episode contains discussion of child death and sensitive legal matters. Listener discretion is advised.
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About Drenched In Drama
A podcast about celebrity true crime that took the darkest of turns in our own personal lives.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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